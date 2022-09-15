OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Putting up big offensive numbers for the second week in a row, Stillwater offered more balance while pulling away from East Ridge for a 45-17 nonconference football victory on Friday, Sept. 9 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies continued with school record level passing totals behind senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski, but the Ponies complemented that with nearly 200 rushing yards while keeping the Raptors off balance.

