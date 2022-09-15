OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Putting up big offensive numbers for the second week in a row, Stillwater offered more balance while pulling away from East Ridge for a 45-17 nonconference football victory on Friday, Sept. 9 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies continued with school record level passing totals behind senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski, but the Ponies complemented that with nearly 200 rushing yards while keeping the Raptors off balance.
Junior running back Samuel Young gained 136 yards and Stillwater finished with 197 rushing yards as the Ponies racked up 543 yards overall, less than 20 yards shy of the school record 562 yards set against Woodbury in 1985.
“Everything that we’re trying to do is based on taking what the defense has given us,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “We’re not going to always have a perfect call and we’re not going to always make the right decision or execute perfectly, but when you’re playing with a fair amount of (run-pass-option) it’s based on what the defense is giving you. There were some light boxes tonight and Shik made good decisions and Sam ran the ball well and the offensive line obviously created a few creases.”
The rushing production was a dramatic improvement from Week 1 when the Ponies finished with just 54 yards on 21 attempts. With teams forced to respect Stillwater’s passing attack, Young is hoping to take advantage his opportunities on the ground.
“I think that’s a great situation,” Young said. “If they’re keying on that pass, the run is definitely open. Having that balance is great. It helps out to have the stress everywhere and I think no matter where you are on the field, whatever you can do to help I think is best for the team.”
Stillwater jumped out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter on Joe Hoheisel’s second touchdown of the game, a 22-yard reception from Shikenjanski.
Shikenjanski completed 26 of 38 throws for 346 yards and he tied the school record with four touchdown passes for the second game in a row.
But East Ridge stayed in the game and Luke Ryerse’s 30-yard field goal as time expired in the first half pulled the Raptors within 17-10.
The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, with Young bursting up the middle for a 13-yard score to provide a 24-10 lead for the Ponies.
“We just changed up a couple things and the game plan was a little different for East Ridge,” Young said of the team’s rushing improvement from Week 1. “I think overall that helps with just getting the ball moving on the ground.”
East Ridge answered with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Zolnosky to Jaylin Reese to climb within 24-17 with just 2:49 remaining in the quarter.
Zolnosky, who has a scholarship offer from Bowling Green, completed 21 of 39 passes for 326 yards but was also intercepted three times. Riley Schwellenbach caught nine of those passes for 175 yards, including a 67-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the first quarter.
“They played Eden Prairie tough last week,” LaBore said. “Outside of a couple of real short fields, it was a one- or two-score game. They’re all too happy to line up and bang away with a team so we knew that getting under center and running the ball would be tough if we were in situations where we had to do it and they’ve got a quarterback that’s got a division one offer. So if he had time, he had guys that would find a way to get open and obviously he delivered a couple of really nice strikes. They also have a kicker that can flip the field just like the guy last week who is very talented.”
But the Raptors had no answer for Stillwater’s outburst in the final few minutes of the third quarter.
The Ponies recovered an on-side kick attempt to start at midfield after Reese’s touchdown and scored just three plays later to build a 31-17 advantage. Shikenjanski showcased more than his arm while starting the drive with an 18-yard scamper and then breaking free for a 28-yard touchdown run with 2:02 remaining in the quarter.
Shikenjanski has been a scrambler in the backfield, but rarely takes off running down the field. His running just adds to the potential headaches for opposing defenses.
“He’s not a single wing quarterback by any means, so it’s make the read and execute the play and sometimes that means that he takes the football,” LaBore said. “Outside of a quarterback sneak, which we haven’t run this year, I don’t think there are any designed Max Shikenjanski runs, but there are some calls where the right play is for him to run the football.”
Those runs helped spark a big push for the Ponies, with help from two of East Ridge’s five turnovers.
The Raptors fumbled just three plays after getting the ball back and Shikenjanski quickly found Tanner Schmidt for a 27-yard scoring pass with just 19 seconds left in the third for a 38-17 lead.
But the Ponies weren’t finished after Braden Wenner intercepted Zolnosky just seconds later. On the next play Schmidt hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Shikenjanski — capping a 21-point scoring spree in less than two minutes to put the game out of reach.
“A lot of our problems are just we were messing ourselves up and I think we fixed that,” Young said. “Twenty-eight points in the third quarter, I think that shows what we can do.
“It just it really helped us out after halftime, we kind of said the score is zero-zero in the locker room, you got to come in with that mentality and I think that really helped us coming out.”
“Yeah, it was a super exciting third quarter,” LaBore added. “We did some really good things on offense, defense and special teams, and we have that potential. There were some moments in the first half where we could have maybe loosened things up or taken a little bit of heat off of us but we’ve still got a little bit of the getting in our own way. The game could have been in a better place at halftime but we got in our own way.
“We had the chance to get the game out of reach and we did it. We didn’t get in our way and we didn’t take our foot off the pedal. We executed what we did.”
Stillwater’s increased production on the ground did not carry over the Raptors, who were limited to minus-8 rushing yards on 18 attempts.
Jax McGlynn and Thomas Blair each finished with 20 defensive points to lead the Ponies, who featured seven players who finished with at least 14 defensive points. McGlynn and Charlie Gleason each totaled five solo tackles.
Schmidt finished with eight catches for 153 yards for the Ponies while Hoheisel added six catches for 67 yards.
• Stillwater travels to Roseville for its first Maroon North Sub-District game on Friday, Sept. 16. The Raiders (0-1, 0-2) lost to Wayzata 52-13 in the season opener and following with a 38-7 loss at White Bear Lake.
• The Ponies also welcomed the program’s 1982 state championship football team and celebrated the 40th anniversary of its 34-27 victory over Owatonna in the inaugural Prep Bowl.
“We anticipated a really tough game and for two and a half quarters it was really tight, so to play well against a good team with the 1982 team here is a good feeling for our kids,” LaBore said. “And for them to be able to come out and enjoy Pony Stadium on a night that’s somewhat dedicated to them will make their celebration more enjoyable. It’s nice that all those guys can come back together they’re gonna go out and get together after the game as well.”
East Ridge 7 3 7 0 — 17
Stillwater 17 0 28 0 — 45
St — Joseph Hoheisel 17 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Landon Huber kick) 7:06.
St — FG Huber 23, 3:33.
ER — Riley Schwellenbach 67 pass from Tanner Zolnosky (Luke Ryerse kick) 2:41.
St — Hoheisel 22 pass from Shikenjanski (Huber kick) :18.
ER — FG Ryerse 30, :00.
St — Samuel Young 13 run (Huber kick) 7:51.
ER — Jaylin Reese 7 pass from Zolnosky (Ryerse kick) 2:49.
St — Shikenjanski 28 run (Huber kick) 2:02.
St — Tanner Schmidt 27 pass from Shikenjanski (Huber kick) :19.
St — Schmidt 20 pass from Shikenjanski (Huber kick) :07.
Team stats
ER St
First downs 15 26
Rushes-yards 18-(-8) 30-197
Passing yards 326 346
Total yards 318 543
Comp-Att-Int. 21-39-3 26-38-0
Fumbles/lost 2/2 4/2
Penalties/yards 2/30 6/65
Punts/avg. 4/36.0 2/37.0
Individual statistics
Rushing — ER: Isaac Walker 8-15, Jacob Schroeder 1-7, Jaylin Reese 1-0, team 1-0, Jaelen Harper 3-(-2) and Tanner Zolnosky 5-(-28); St: Samuel Young 18-136, Max Shikenjanski 8-54, Roan Hickey 3-5 and Jackson Kramer 1-2.
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — ER: Tanner Zolnosky 21-39-326-2-3; St: Max Shikenjanski 26-38-346-4-0.
Receiving — ER: Riley Schwellenbach 9-175, Isaac Walker 7-62, Doentae Flemino 2-48, Jaylin Reese 2-36 and Jaelen Harper 1-5; St: Tanner Schmidt 8-153, Joseph Hoheisel 6-67, Ephram Lanz 4-63, Thomas Jacobs 4-40 and Samuel Young 4-23.
Kickoff returns — ER: Grant Miley 4-77, Max O’Connor 1-6 and Max Arlich 1-2; St: Landon Weyer 2-32.
Punt returns — ER: none; St: Thomas Jacobs 1-37.
Interceptions — ER: none; St: Grayson Zurn 1-0, Braden Wenner 1-0 and Riley Runk 1-0.
Fumble recoveries — ER: Grant Miley 1-0 and Aiden Makovicka 1-0; St: Thomas Blair 1-0 and Bryce Rosewicz 1-0.
Maroon North
Sub-district Overall
W L W L
Forest Lake 1 0 2 0
Osseo 1 0 1 1
White Bear Lake 1 0 1 1
Stillwater 0 0 2 0
Anoka 0 1 0 2
Mounds View 0 1 0 2
Roseville 0 1 0 2
Week 2 results
Stillwater 45, East Ridge 17
Forest Lake 35, Anoka 29
Osseo 21, Mounds View 14
White Bear Lake 38, Roseville 7
Week 3 games
Stillwater at Roseville
Osseo at Forest Lake
White Bear Lake at Mounds View
Anoka at Burnsville
