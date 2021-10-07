WHITE BEAR LAKE — Surviving an adventurous fourth quarter, Stillwater held off the long-time rival Bears to secure a 35-28 Maroon North Sub-district football victory on Friday, Oct. 1 at White Bear Lake High School.
Behind another strong performance from senior running back Edward O’Keefe, who rushed for four touchdowns, the fourth-ranked Ponies reeled off their fifth straight victory — the first time they’ve won five in a row to start a season since 2014.
Stillwater (3-0 Maroon North, 5-0) carried a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Bears scored three touchdowns in the last eight minutes to close the gap. The Ponies recovered an on-side kick with 2:25 remaining and ran out the clock to deny White Bear Lake’s comeback bid.
“We were a couple of routine plays and a first down or two away from a fairly convincing victory,” Stillwater coach Beau LaBore said. “We gave them a couple of creases and they made them count.”
In the 104th meeting between these teams, this was the second straight victory for Stillwater over the Bears (2-1, 3-2). The Ponies have won 13 of the last 16 games in a series that dates back to 1914.
Stillwater improved to 60-41-3 all-time against the Bears in what is believed to be the most-played football rivalry in the state.
White Bear Lake’s late surge was also not out of character as the Bears have outscored their opponents 55-17 in the fourth, making it by far their most productive quarter.
“We told them at halftime it wasn’t about offense, defense or special teams. It wasn’t about X’s and O’s,” LaBore said. “Every time (the Bears) have been in this situation they have found a way to get back into the game and we were going to have to play it all the way to the end regardless of score.”
The Bears were also moving the ball early. After trading possessions to start the game, White Bear Lake embarked on a 13-play touchdown drive that chewed nearly seven minutes off the clock. It ended with Anthony Lewis-Royal scoring on an 8-yard run with 1:20 remaining in the quarter.
In contrast, Stillwater’s response was dramatic and immediate as O’Keefe raced 65 yards for the first of his touchdowns as the Ponies evened the score at 7-all just 11 seconds later.
O’Keefe and the Ponies did not stop there, tacking on scoring runs of 10, 2 and 8 yards to push Stillwater out to a 28-7 lead with 2:10 remaining in the third.
The senior, who has scored 10 rushing touchdowns in the past three games, finished with 155 yards on 21 carries.
Stillwater was efficient on offense while running 26 fewer plays (46-72) than the Bears, but holding a 338-313 edge in total yards. The Ponies gained just 13 first downs, compared to 24 for White Bear Lake, but averaged three more yards per play (7.3 to 4.3).
White Bear Lake’s resurgence started innocently enough when quarterback Connor Gerrell connected with Rayshaun Brakes on 37-yard scoring pass midway through the fourth quarter to pull within 28-14.
The Bears recovered the ensuing on-side kick, but they were unable to move the ball.
In fact Stillwater made the next move when defensive lineman Mason Wilson forced a fumble on fourth down near midfield and Chance Swenson gathered the ball in stride and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown.
“It was a defensive end’s dream,” Swenson said. “I scooped it, took off and ran as fast as I could and didn’t look back once.”
Swenson, who also recorded a safety in Stillwater’s victory at East Ridge earlier this season, finished with five solo tackles — including two for a loss — and two assisted tackles.
“That was my first touchdown ever at any level since I’ve been playing since sixth grade,” Swenson said.
It was the third time in five games this season Stillwater’s defense has contributed to the scoring. The points took on even more importance after White Bear Lake’s Alex Lockwood hauled in touchdown passes of 30 and 5 yards in the last five minutes, making it a one-possession game.
White Bear Lake outgained the Ponies 189-49 in the fourth quarter.
“It was just a rough fourth quarter,” Swenson said. “It was just bad play after bad play,” Swenson said. “We need to keep our head up and stay in the game.”
Stillwater, however, recovered another on-side kick attempt with 2:25 remaining and succeeded in running out the clock after three straight carries from O’Keefe, who produced first downs with gains of 20 and 23 yards.
Earlier in the game, Stillwater also gained yards and first downs while using O’Keefe more in the passing game and quarterback Max Shikenjanski with some timely gains on the ground. Shikenjanski also completed 9 of 16 passes for 145 yards.
O’Keefe caught three passes for 38 yards and Shikenjanski moved the ball with 32 rushing yards on five attempts.
“Lots of man coverage and lots of pretty extreme pressures, so the ball has to come out fast if they do sell out and bring a bunch of guys,” LaBore said. “That’s where Eddie is a bit of a safety valve. Where Shik was pretty effective was actually under center in play-action pass. They’re selling out and getting up field and then you’ve got guys in man coverage running with their backs to him.
“If we have two sets of keys, he’s got one of them and sometimes maybe he has both of them. We let him make a lot of decisions and it’s because he knows what he’s doing, he’s a competitor and he makes plays.”
White Bear Lake relied on Lewis-Royal, a 5-foot-9, 225-pound physical running back who gained 130 yards on 24 attempts. Gerrell collected 139 of his 178 passing yards for the Bears after halftime.
“The thing is, they’re big on the offensive line, they’re gritty on the offensive line and they’ve got a bowling ball of a running back,” LaBore said. “But you can’t sell out because they’ve got some skilled guys out on the edges. They’ve got a nice balance to their team and they can put you in some conflict.”
The Bears presented a more diversified attack than the more run-oriented offenses Stillwater has faced so far this season.
“Every team we’ve played against has just been mainly run — up the middle, outside, option, whatever,” Swenson said. “This was the first time, we knew they were going to try and spread us out at some point. We just haven’t seen enough of it.”
“We’ll probably start seeing it a little bit more,” LaBore said. “And actually, Forest Lake and Mounds View, that’s kind of what they’re good at so we’re going to see it a lot more.”
Stillwater outscoring the Bears 21-0 in the second and third quarters continued an impressive trend this season. The Ponies have outscored their opponents by a combined 87-7 in those quarters, compared to a more modest 65-62 edge over the opposition in the first and fourth quarters.
Jayden Leach-Wirwahn led a balanced effort for Stillwater defensively with six solo tackles. Seven different Ponies finished with at least 10 defensive points, including Wilson (18), Charlie Gleason (18), Grant Miller (16), Leach-Wirwahn (16), Swenson (14), Ryan McDowell (12) and Mason Buck (10),
It was an important victory for the Ponies as they pursue a second straight sub-district title. The Ponies are also one of just three remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A.
“I’m very happy that we found a way to finish, but we’ve got to make sure we don’t put ourselves in that situation,” LaBore said. “We had opportunities kind to finish the thing off and we never did. Those are things that we can fix and those are things we can learn from and that’s what we’ll start doing tomorrow morning.”
After hosting Forest Lake this week, the Ponies travel to Mounds View for their final Maroon North contest and then finish the regular season at Eden Prairie.
“We came off 4-0 and it’s the first time in years that has happened,” Swenson added. “We were looking for an easy game and that’s just not what we got. We have to get our head in practice every day. Can’t take anything off.”
Stillwater 7 14 7 7 — 35
White Bear Lake 7 0 0 21 — 28
WBL — Anthony Lewis-Royal 8 run (Michael McCormack kick) 1:20.
St — Edward O’Keefe 65 run (Connor Parker kick) 1:10.
St — O’Keefe 10 run (Parker kick) 5:37.
St — O’Keefe 2 run (Parker kick) 1:20.
St — O’Keefe 8 run (Parker kick) 2:10.
WBL — Rayshaun Brakes 37 pass from Connor Gerrell (McCormack kick) 7:27.
St — Chance Swenson 57 fumble return (Parker kick) 6:53.
WBL — Alex Lockwood 30 pass from Gerrell (McCormack kick) 4:54.
WBL — Lockwood 5 pass from Gerrell (McCormack kick) 2:27.
Team stats
St WBL
First downs 13 24
Rushes-yards 30-193 39-135
Passing yards 145 178
Total yards 338 313
Comp-Att-Int. 9-16-0 14-33-0
Fumbles/lost 1/0 1/1
Penalties/yards 5/35 4/20
Punts/avg. 3/29.3 4/32.3
Individual statistics
Rushing — St: Edward O’Keefe 21-155, Max Shikenjanski 5-32, Tanner Voight 1-5, Landon Weyer 1-1 and team 2-0; WBL: Anthony Lewis-Royal 24-130, Rayshaun Brakes 4-33, Matt Sloan 4-8, Connor Gerrell 6-(-18) and Vatel Henderson 1-(-18).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — St: Max Shikenjanski 9-16-145-0-0; WBL: Connor Gerrell 14-33-178-3-0.
Receiving — St: Thomas Jacobs 3-74, Edward O’Keefe 3-38, Brett Hilde 1-27 and Landon Weyer 2-6; WBL: Alex Lockwood 6-81, Vatel Henderson 5-52, Rayshaun Brakes 2-48 and Nick Svir 1-(-3).
Kickoff returns — St: Thomas Jacobs 2-15 and Landon Weyer 1-0; WBL: Vatel Henderson 3-48, Rayshaun Brakes 1-17 and Chris Heim 1-11.
Punt returns — St: Thomas Jacobs 1-24; WBL: Matt Sloan 1-1.
Interceptions — St: none; WBL: none.
Fumble recoveries — St: Chance Swenson 1-57; WBL: none.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.