ROSEVILLE — Stillwater’s version of a gridiron fixer, Landon Weyer helped provide an early spark for the Ponies in an eventual 42-7 Maroon North Sub-district football victory over the Raiders on Friday, Sept. 16 at Roseville Area High School.

The senior intercepted a pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown as part of a 21-point opening quarter to propel Stillwater (1-0 MN, 3-0) in its conference opener.

Tags

Load comments