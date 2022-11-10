OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Most high school football teams forgo pre-game introductions for players nowadays, but an informal meet-and-greet was necessary for at least one Stillwater player leading up to their section finals game against Lakeville North.
Running back Emilio Rosario Matias, who was making his first-ever varsity start after spending the season on the freshman team, helped lift the top-seeded Ponies to a convincing 42-7 victory over fifth-seeded Lakeville North on Friday, Nov. 4 at Stillwater Area High School.
“I can tell you that he didn’t really know any of the varsity guys’ names,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said of Matias. “The quarterback maybe, some wide receivers, but he didn’t know those the big dogs up in front of him. He confused a couple of their names (in practice) so we had some fun with that, but all in all, he handled it really well.”
Matias also handled the playing portion of his duties, rushing 26 times for 112 yards and two first-half touchdowns as part of a balanced attack for the Ponies — who also received 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns from versatile senior Thomas Blair.
Senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski, who in 2019 became the first freshman to ever start a football game for Stillwater, completed 12 of 19 passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense also did its part for the Ponies, limiting Lakeville North (4-6) to just eight first downs and 118 total yards.
It all added up to Stillwater (9-1) securing the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2006.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said LaBore, now in his 12th season leading the Ponies. “It’s been a lot of second-place finishes and it’s so dang tough to get to state in 6A football with the way that everything gets seeded and you have to play the entire metro area. So we’ve had to work at this and there are a lot of young men that are a part of trying to get us into a place where we could be successful tonight and that played for us in the past and got us to this place. We’re very happy for Stillwater football and for these guys for just being pretty tough, being very committed and doing something with the talent that these guys have.”
The Ponies will travel to Eden Prairie to face defending state champion and No. 2-seeded Lakeville South (8-2) in the Class 6A state quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 11. The winner will face either Maple Grove (10-0) or East Ridge (7-3) in the state semifinals on Nov. 17 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The other quarterfinal games include Eden Prairie (8-2) vs. Shakopee (7-3) and Centennial (8-2) vs. Rosemount (10-0).
Leading rusher Samuel Young and most of the other options behind him were not available on Friday due to illness or injury, creating an opportunity on short notice for Matias in Stillwater’s biggest game of the season to date.
“I found out like an hour before the game,” Matias said. “It was a little nervous, my stomach I had the butterflies, but it ended up great.
“It was just a good team win. We thought we were gonna win and we came out and we won.”
It wasn’t a storybook start for Matias or the Ponies on offense, however. Stillwater’s first two drives netted a combined minus-14 yards — the result of three incomplete passes, a sack, and two negative running plays.
The first rushing attempt for Matias ended with him falling on his own fumble for a short loss.
“We just kind of assumed that there would be a little bit of a slow start and some jitters,” LaBore said. “Fortunately, none of those plays haunted us.”
Stillwater’s defense did its part while limiting the Panthers to just 22 yards in the first half, which allowed the offense time to collect itself.
“They’ve run 70 (percent) and passed 30 and because the run has been effective they’ve been able to be pretty opportunistic with their throws,” LaBore said. “We did a really great job against the run and we handled their really big front and their really heavy run sets and that kind of put us in a situation where we can lean on them.
“We kind of anticipated that they were going to come right at us and I’m very happy with our defense that they were able to handle that. And then you get a couple of score lead and you take them out of what they really want to do and it becomes a really enjoyable night.”
It didn’t take long for Matias to get going. He broke free for 17 yards on the first play of Stillwater’s third drive and he also scampered 28 yards for a touchdown to cap a nine-play, 69-yard drive with three minutes remaining in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
“I was angry (about the slow start), but my teammates helped me to bounce back,” Matias said.
“He was kind of getting acclimated to things,” LaBore added. “We told him it’s gonna take a little bit of time for you to just kind of stop looking at the noise and just kind of zero in to what’s going on. Once he ripped off that first down it kind of went on the schedule that we thought it was gonna go on.”
Matias racked up nearly 100 yards by halftime and Stillwater used a 21-point second quarter to seize control of the game.
Shikenjanski hooked up with Thomas Jacobs for a 10-yard touchdown a minute into the second quarter for a 14-0 lead after Landon Huber booted the second of his six successful extra-point kicks.
Not including the kneel down with seconds remaining in the first half, the Panthers ran just three plays in a second quarter that was dominated by Stillwater.
Shikenjanski scored on a quarterback sneak from two-yards out with four minutes remaining in the half for a 21-0 lead and the Ponies got the ball right back after Braden Wenner recovered a squib kick that was mishandled by the Panthers.
Matias scored on a two-yard touchdown run with just 26 seconds remaining in the half to provide a 28-0 advantage.
Stillwater gained 260 of its 335 yards on the ground. It marked just the second time all season the Ponies have finished with more rushing yards than passing yards in a game.
“Once we started running the ball under center, our guys knew they had to dig deep and that’s exactly what happened,” Shikenjanski said. “When we can run the ball like that, especially under center, we’re tough to beat.”
The Panthers put together their best drive of the game to start the second half, finishing with Caleb Pedersen hauling a 20-yard scoring pass from Riley Grossman with 9:26 remaining in the third.
Stillwater answered with a five-plus minute drive that covered 69 yards in 11 plays after Jacobs made a diving catch in the end zone on a 14-yard pass from Shikenjanski for a 35-7 lead with about four minutes remaining in the quarter.
The Ponies have put up some impressive passing numbers this season, but LaBore said they are happy to take what the defense gives them.
“We practice both almost equally,” LaBore said. “Sometimes it’s hard to know if you’re gonna have success against their D-backs throwing or we’re gonna have time against their defensive line. Obviously, the first two drives we didn’t and then you sometimes you don’t necessarily know if you’re going to be able to move guys around. So you’ve got to kind of give yourself an opportunity to figure things out. Then when you get a lead it’s just kind of a nice opportunity to run some clock and reduce your risk.”
Blair added to his impressive night with a 67-yard run with a minute left in the third quarter to push Stillwater’s lead to 42-7.
“Nobody deserves it more,” LaBore said. “In addition to playing outside linebacker, he probably took half or more of our reps on offense playing fullback. He’s in a conversation with a lot of rare dudes that can play linebacker and fullback.”
Blair carried just six times, but provided a nice change of pace from the more diminutive Matias.
“He works so hard and he runs the ball so hard,” Shikenjanski said. “He’s a huge piece to our offense and defense and for him to get those carries on a night like this, no one is more deserving than him.”
Shikenjanski was also the one player who could relate to the challenge of Matias stepping to start a big game as a freshman.
In a memorable, but not necessarily pretty, debut for Shikenjanski, he throw a 63-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game of an eventual 7-5 victory for the Ponies over Cretin-Derham Hall late in the 2019 season.
“Until tonight, Shik was the only ninth-grader that has played football on varsity,” LaBore said. “In both situations, it was out of necessity due to injury. He’s got some similarities to Shik. He’s very confident and he’s a mature young man and he learned real fast because our ninth-grade runs a completely different offense. We use some similar terminology, and we run some similar plays, but even under center it looks a little bit different. So there’s some good similarities to Shik and we didn’t think the moment would be too big for him. Even though there might have been some jitters, and some starting a little bit slow he certainly finished.”
Stillwater gained just five first downs and finished with 109 total yards in Shikenjanski’s debut, but it was the start of a decorated career that has led to an 18-3 record for the Ponies in games started by Shikenjanski at quarterback.
“I just told him be confident and trust his game,” Shikenjanski said of Matias. “I knew our offensive line would have him. He just got pulled up last week so he didn’t know all the plays, but he stepped up in a huge way. He got pulled up for a reason and he’s on our team for a reason and he started for a reason. I don’t know how many other freshmen have started a game, especially in the section championship, but it’s not much you can tell him. He was nervous to start but I just told him trust himself and play his game and he did.”
Lakeville North 0 0 7 0 — 7
Stillwater 7 21 14 0 — 42
St — Emilio Rosario Matias 28 run (Landon Huber kick) 3:15.
St — Thomas Jacobs 10 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Huber kick) 10:58.
St — Shikenjanski 2 run (Huber kick) 3:58.
St — Matias 2 run (Huber kick) :26.
LN — Caleb Pedersen 20 pass from Riley Grossman (Brady Reiswig kick) 9:26.
St — Jacobs 14 pass from Shikenjanski (Huber kick) 3:55.
St — Thomas Blair 67 run (Huber kick) 1:09.
Team stats
LN St
First downs 8 21
Rushes-yards 22-49 40-260
Passing yards 69 75
Total yards 118 335
Comp-Att-Int. 5-15-0 12-19-0
Fumbles/lost 0/0 2/0
Penalties/yards 4/55 4/50
Punts/avg. 5/36.6 3/33.7
Individual statistics
Rushing — LN: Sawyer Wilkie 6-15, Ethan Rouse 1-12, Cole Maddio 5-10, Riley Grossman 3-9, Najee Nelson 6-3 and team 1-0; St: Thomas Blair 6-116, Emilio Rosario Matias 26-112, Max Shikenjanski 6-30 and Karson Hillstrom 2-2.
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — LN: Riley Grossman 5-15-69-1-0; St: Max Shikenjanski 12-19-75-2-0.
Receiving — LN: Wyatt Albrecht 2-29, Samuel Nolan 2-20 and Caleb Pedersen 1-20; St: Thomas Jacobs 6-28, Joseph Hoheisel 2-21, Charlie Gleason 1-16 and Thomas Blair 3-10.
Kickoff returns — LN: Sawyer Wilkie 3-42 and Lane Johnson 2-11; St: Braden Wenner 2-13.
Punt returns — LN: none; St: Landon Weyer 2-17 and Thomas Jacobs 1-5.
Interceptions — LN: none; St: none.
Fumble recoveries — LN: none; St: none.
Class 6A state playoffs
Second-round results
Stillwater 42, Lakeville North 7
L. South 30, White Bear Lake 0
Maple Grove 54, Forest Lake 21
East Ridge 28, Prior Lake 27
Eden Prairie 55, Woodbury 14
Shakopee 42, Mounds View 21
Rosemount 42, Wayzata 14
Centennial 14, Edina 7
State quarterfinals
#1 Eden Prairie vs. #2 Shakopee at Park Center on Nov. 10
#1 Rosemount vs. #2 Centennial at Stillwater on Nov. 10
Semifinal — At U.S. Bank Stadium
on Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
#1 Stillwater vs. #Lakeville South at Eden Prairie on Nov. 11
#1 Maple Grove vs. #3 East Ridge at Chanhassen on Nov. 11
Semifinal — U.S. Bank Stadium
on Nov. 17, 7 p.m.
Prep Bowl
At U.S. Bank Stadium
on Friday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
