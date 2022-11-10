OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Most high school football teams forgo pre-game introductions for players nowadays, but an informal meet-and-greet was necessary for at least one Stillwater player leading up to their section finals game against Lakeville North.

Running back Emilio Rosario Matias, who was making his first-ever varsity start after spending the season on the freshman team, helped lift the top-seeded Ponies to a convincing 42-7 victory over fifth-seeded Lakeville North on Friday, Nov. 4 at Stillwater Area High School.

