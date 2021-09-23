OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater football team expanded on several trends while dispatching Roseville 42-7 in a Maroon North Sub-district game on Friday, Sept. 17 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater’s victory was its seventh in the past eight meetings in this series. The Ponies (1-0 Maroon North, 3-0) also remained undefeated while keeping the Raiders (0-1, 0-3) winless.
The Ponies, who own a 24-7 record against Roseville dating back to 1987, entered the game after allowing a league-low 14 total points through two games while Roseville was held scoreless in previous losses to Wayzata and White Bear Lake.
Senior running back Edward O’Keefe rushed 19 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns to help lead an offense that outgained the Raiders 334-133. Stillwater has not won three straight games to open a season since 2014.
“It feels amazing,” O’Keefe said. “This is what we’ve been waiting for ever since I’ve been playing football as a little kid. I don’t think any of us is surprised, I think we’ve done everything that we should have done and I think we can do even more.”
Stillwater, which averaged 6.2 yards per rushing attempt against the Raiders, started quickly on offense and continued its stingy defense while building a 28-0 halftime lead. Roseville gained just two first downs in the first half.
The Ponies eventually built a 42-0 lead until Roseville spoiled the shutout bid with a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Stillwater took advantage of strong field position throughout the game and also limited the Raiders to just 23 total yards on their first nine possessions.
“Defensively, we wanted to make sure we were reading keys and making the right play every single play and just being consistent,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “Overall, we did that.”
It was a balanced effort defensively for the Ponies, with no player accounting for more than four solo tackles. Stillwater is allowing an average of just 156.3 yards through three games, including just 2.8 yards per rushing attempt.
“We’ve got size, speed and experience in our front seven,” LaBore said.
The Ponies marched 57 yards in 11 plays on their opening possession, capped by a four-yard touchdown by O’Keefe.
Stillwater’s defense also got involved less than two minutes later when junior defensive lineman Charles Gleason scooped up a fumble in Roseville’s backfield and was escorted by several teammates 15 yards into the end zone to put the Ponies in front 14-0 after the second of six successful extra-point kicks by Conner Parker.
“Our defense is just doing wonders,” O’Keefe said. “Every single drive for them it felt like it was three-and-out. It really kept the tempo of the offense going, too.”
The Ponies were strong in all three phases, with a notable advantage in the punting department that led to strong starting field positions much of the night.
“We expect to flip the field with our special teams,” LaBore said. “What’s been a pleasant surprise this year is we’ve been able to kind flip the field with our offense getting first downs as well. You have to do it in all three phases.”
O’Keefe and the Ponies padded their lead with an eight-yard touchdown run with five minutes remaining in the first half. Connor McCormick also hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Max Shikenjanski with just 1:37 left to provide a 28-point cushion.
Shikenjanski, a junior, completed 8 of 16 passes for 122 yards. With the running game churning out yards, the Ponies were able to pick their spots with the passing game while spreading those eight completions to five different receivers.
“Shik is a remarkable player,” O’Keefe said. “He’s been doing more than I thought he would be doing. He’s making a lot of people look like little kids out there. I think he’s a great leader. He really holds everyone accountable and makes sure everyone is playing their best game.”
O’Keefe was also quick to praise the offensive line for creating room up front all night.
“They’ve been doing really good,” O’Keefe said. “They work really well together and the team chemistry has been going great. We just have a really good bond and everything is just flowing really well between me and them.”
LaBore echoed those sentiments for a group that rarely gets the positive attention it deserves.
“The offensive line is easily our most critiqued group, because offensive linemen are the most critiqued players on every football team,” LaBore said. “They come to practice every day hungry and are taking a lot of pride in executing their assignments. That’s why offensive linemen are special people, they’re very selfless and they know that their product comes in the form of someone else’s stats. They’re jelling as a unit and they expect to get better.”
Stillwater also scored on its first two possessions in the second half, starting with O’Keefe’s third touchdown from 11 yards out on his final carry of the night.
Landon Weyer added to Stillwater’s lead midway through the third. He carried on three of four plays on the drive, finishing it with a two-yard touchdown for a 42-0 lead with more than five minutes remaining in the quarter.
“As a team we wanted to be better with our transitions, offense to defense, special teams to offense, special teams to defense,” LaBore said. “We spent a lot of time trying to do a better job of being in the game and anticipating what takes place next. I thought that went pretty well tonight, just thinking about what comes next. We’re spending a lot of time with our transitions and we did that well this week.”
Seven of Roseville’s nine first downs came on its last two possessions of the game. The Raiders broke their season-long scoring drought when Hayden Pierce broke from for a six-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the third quarter.
Stillwater expects a stiffer test when it hosts Osseo (2-0, 2-1) for homecoming on Sept. 24 and then travels to long-time rival White Bear Lake (2-0, 2-1) for another key sub-district game on Oct. 1.
“We still have some things to fine tune offensively,” LaBore said. “We always will, but there was some moments and some opportunities where we could have moved the chains and found a way to score more points, but we didn’t.”
“We’re just focused on 1-0 every week,” O’Keefe added. “I just want to keep getting better every game.”
Roseville 0 0 7 0 — 7
Stillwater 14 14 14 0 — 42
St — Edward O’Keefe 4 run (Conner Parker kick) 5:59.
St — Charles Gleason 15 fumble return (Parker kick) 4:12.
St — O’Keefe 8 run (Parker kick) 5:02.
St — Connor McCormick 40 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Parker kick) 1:37.
St — O’Keefe 11 run (Parker kick) 8:43.
St — Landon Weyer 2 run (Parker kick) 5:33.
Ros — Hayden Pierce 6 run (Alden Wright kick) :55.
Team stats
Ros St
First downs 11 19
Rushes-yards 34-77 34-212
Passing yards 56 122
Total yards 133 334
Comp-Att-Int. 6-13-0 8-16-0
Fumbles/lost 2/1 1/0
Penalties/yards 5/50 5/50
Punts/avg. 6/27.5 2/35.5
Individual statistics
Rushing — Ros: Isaiah Brown 16-30, Dyvonte Clinton 3-30, William DeVries 5-13, Tylir Brookins 3-6, Hayden Pierce 3-1, Daniel Tschida 1-1, team 1-0 and Dominick Stenger 2-(-4); St: Edward O’Keefe 19-127, Christian Hoveland 2-40, Landon Weyer 3-23, Roan Hickey 5-12, Tanner Voight 1-9, Samuel Fredericks 1-6, Cooper Keykal 1-5 and Max Shikenjanski 2-(-10).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — Ros: Isaiah Brown 6-12-56-0-0 and William DeVries 0-1-0-0-0; St: Max Shikenjanski 8-16-122-1-0.
Receiving — Ros: Isaac Ivy 1-29, Dominick Stenger 2-16, Hayden Pierce 2-10 and Sainttommy Adeniyl-Akins 1-1; St: Connor McCormick 1-40, Tanner Voight 2-28, Thomas Blair 2-25, Landon Weyer 2-23 and Thomas Jacobs 1-6.
Kickoff returns — Ros: Dominick Stenger 4-32 and Isaac Ivy 3-22; St: Thomas Jacobs 1-24 and Jacob Chaves 1-9.
Punt returns — Ros: Daniel Tschida 1-0 and Isaac Ivy 1-0; St: Landon Weyer 3-39, Thomas Jacobs 1-4 and Edward O’Keefe 2-0.
Interceptions — Ros: none; St: none.
Fumble recoveries — Ros: none; St: Charles Gleason 1-15.
Maroon North
Sub-district Overall
W L W L
Stillwater 1 0 3 0
White Bear Lake 2 0 2 1
Osseo 2 0 2 1
Anoka 1 0 2 1
Mounds View 0 2 1 2
Forest Lake 0 2 0 3
Roseville 0 2 0 3
Week 3 results
Stillwater 42, Roseville 7
WB Lake 26, Mounds View 20
Osseo 46, Forest Lake 20
Anoka 24, Burnsville 7
Week 4 games
Osseo at Stillwater
Forest Lake at Mounds View
Anoka at Roseville
White Bear Lake at Eastview
