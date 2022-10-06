OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater is averaging more than 400 yards per game this season, but it was a late one-yard surge that helped the Ponies secure their latest victory.

Stillwater scored midway through the fourth quarter to break the tie and held off White Bear Lake 35-28 in a Maroon North Sub-district football game on Friday, Sept. 30 at Stillwater Area High School.

