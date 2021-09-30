OAK PARK HEIGHTS — There is no shortage of potential distractions during homecoming week, but Stillwater was able to balance those activities with its primary focus while dispatching Osseo 42-20 in a Maroon North Sub-district football game on Friday, Sept. 24 at Stillwater Area High School.
The eighth-ranked Ponies (2-0 Maroon North, 4-0) were solid on both sides of the ball while winning their fourth straight game to start a season for the first time since opening with five consecutive victories in 2014. Stillwater has outscored its opponents by a combined 117-41 so far this season.
“As far as the week went, we encourage our guys to really enjoy all the festivities and everything that comes with homecoming,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “We ask them to be completely dialed in and stay focused at football when it’s football time. I think they did a great job of that all week.”
Playing at home for the third time in four games to start the season this fall, Stillwater put on another strong showing for the overflow crowd — which was a stark contrast to a year ago when games were limited to 250 spectators.
“I feel like all four weeks have had a homecoming flair to it,” LaBore said. “I guess I underestimated from Week 1 how much of an influence having fans would have after big plays and big swings and such. Our kids are really having a great interaction and the crowd is loud and there’s a lot of enthusiasm, so there’s been like that big crowd atmosphere all along (this season) because it feels like it had been so long since there had been fans. It feels like there’s been a little bit of a homecoming feel all along.”
Stillwater never trailed in the game, but also didn’t begin to pull away until the third quarter.
The Ponies scored on their opening possession of the game when quarterback Max Shikenjanski found Thomas Blair for an 8-yard touchdown pass just two minutes into the game.
Osseo (2-1, 2-2), which scored 41 and 46 points in victories over Mounds View and Forest Lake the previous two weeks, answered with an efficient drive of its own, capped by a 31-yard scoring pass from Cade Fitzgerald to Losay Kimba to pull within 7-6.
The Ponies took over with strong field position thanks to a 24-yard punt return to Thomas Jacobs late in the first quarter and Shikenjanski hooked up with Tanner Voight for a 17-yard scoring pass on the first play of the second quarter for a 14-6 lead.
Stillwater committed its first turnover of the entire season near midfield on its drive. It was a rare turnover for the Ponies — according to LaBore, the first lost fumble by a Stillwater running back in 15 games dating back to a loss at Woodbury in 2019. The Ponies are plus-6 in the turnover department this season.
Osseo tried to take advantage while chewing up more than six minutes on a drive inside the Stillwater 10-yard line later in the second quarter. It appeared the Orioles might punch it in on a rush to the corner, but Stillwater’s Grant Miller punched the ball loose from an Osseo ball carrier as he went out of bounds near the goal line and Austin Buck recovered at the 1-yard line.
“When I saw that ball come out my eyes got big and I just fell on it,” said Buck, who finished with four total tackles, including one for a loss. “My brother (Mason Buck) held him up and then Grant Miller came in and just popped it out and it fell right on the ground and I was right there.”
The critical play was no coincidence, Austin suggested.
“We’re taught if you’re the second guy to the ball that you go right for the ball, especially if it’s exposed, and that’s exactly what Grant did and it was a great play. That was a huge play.”
It was the seventh takeaway in four games for the Ponies this season.
“That’s the best part about being on defense,” LaBore said. “You’re fighting over inches, not yards, and they held in there and stayed in the fight all the way until the end and we recovered on the one- or two-yard line. Those are the kinds of guys you have to be on defense and those are the kinds of guys we have, which is exciting.”
Stillwater took control in the second half while scoring on both possessions in the third quarter.
Edward O’Keefe, who racked up 204 yards on 23 carries, scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 17-yard scamper midway through the third. The nine-play drive also included first-down completions to Jacobs for 11 and 26 yards and a 12-yard connection with fullback Tanner Voight on a fourth-and-sixth play right before O’Keefe’s touchdown.
Chance Swenson recovered a fumble for the Ponies near midfield on Osseo’s next series and Stillwater answered with a five-play drive that ended with Mason Wilson’s 3-yard touchdown run for a 28-6 lead after the extra-point kick by Connor Parker, who was six for six in the game.
Connor McCormick’s 26-yard reception on the first play of the drive moved the ball inside the Osseo 20.
“Our game plan for Osseo was we were going to get under center and come at them, but that doesn’t mean we weren’t going to be throwing the ball,” LaBore said. “We probably could have thrown it a little bit more if we needed to, but what was great is there were some timely moments where we made some plays on third down and pass plays that extended drives and that’s the biggest key is being able to dial it up and have it come home.
“We probably left at least one score out there in the first half, but we came out and really put the pedal down in the second half and the defense stayed steady. All three phases for the most part were doing their job tonight.”
The teams traded touchdowns during the fourth quarter, with Osseo closing to within 28-12 after a 16-yard touchdown run by TJ Clay with nine minutes remaining. Stillwater answered with a five-minute drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown run by O’Keefe to provide some breathing room at 35-12.
After Osseo scored again with just 2:37 remaining, O’Keefe broke free again for the Ponies with a 50-yard touchdown run with just 2:26 remaining to provide the final margin.
It was the second straight three-touchdown game for O’Keefe.
“I thought our offense just handled the pressure really well,” Buck said. “They knew Osseo would bring the heat. They had a great game plan and they just went out and stayed calm and let Max run the offense and Eddie had a heckuva game and that’s what happens. The defense played great, the offense played great, it’s awesome.”
Osseo and this week’s opponent White Bear Lake are expected to provide two of the bigger tests for the Ponies as they pursue a second straight sub-district title.
“Every game is absolutely critical, just like any year,” LaBore said. “We thought this team all around was going to be a really good team and they were. They’re tough on offense and they run a good Wing T. Early on, we kind of got in our own way offensively, but we fixed a couple things at halftime and found a way to put more points up on the board.
“They’ve got good size, they’ve got active inside linebackers and they’ve got athletic outside linebackers. They’ve raised some (heck) against Forest Lake and Mounds View in successive weeks and they run a nice Wing T system. They’re going to be tough next year. Four of those five offensive linemen are back next year and one of those running backs, so they have a young team that’s going to be tough next year.”
This was the first time these teams have played since 1995, with the Ponies improving to 6-1-1 against Osseo in the all-time series.
Shikenjanski completed 11 of 16 passes for 159 yards. He’s thrown for four touchdowns without an interception this season.
Stillwater racked up 22 first downs, compared to just 13 for the Orioles.
“Our primary concerns were their effective run game and passing game,” Buck said. “They have a good offense that they know how to run and they’ve been doing it for a while and that was what we were concerned about, but we did well in that.”
It was another stout defensive effort for the Ponies, who received a team-high seven solo tackles from Jayden Leach-Wirwahn. Charlie Gleason, Ryder Rogotzke and Miller each finished with five solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Seven players finished with 10 or more defensive points for the Ponies.
“It feels great,” Buck said. “I couldn’t be any happier with how we played. We played tough. They were a good team, but we deserved that win. It took a whole a defense and a whole offense and the whole coaching staff to put it together against a really good team.
“The defense has just worked our absolute butts off all year. We have great leadership and a lot of returning starters and guys with a lot of experience and that’s helped us a lot. We rally around those guys and we’ve got some juniors and sophomores in there, too, that are making a huge difference. It’s just a full team effort and we always have each other’s backs.”
Osseo 6 0 0 14 — 20
Stillwater 7 7 14 14 — 42
St — Thomas Blair 8 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Connor Parker kick) 9:50.
Oss — Losay Kimba 31 pass from Cade Fitzgerald (kick failed) 6:33.
St — Tanner Voight 17 pass from Shikenjanski (Parker kick) 11:53.
St — Edward O’Keefe 12 run (Parker kick) 6:10.
St — Mason Wilson 3 run (Parker kick) 2:33.
Oss — TJ Clay 16 run (run failed) 9:49.
St — O’Keefe 8 run (Parker kick) 4:38.
Oss — Owen Dukowitz 54 run (Clay run) 2:37.
St — O’Keefe 50 run (Parker kick) 2:26.
Team stats
Oss St
First downs 13 22
Rushes-yards 47-238 35-225
Passing yards 40 159
Total yards 278 384
Comp-Att-Int. 2-5-0 11-16-0
Fumbles/lost 2/2 1/1
Penalties/yards 2/20 2/20
Punts/avg. 4/27.8 1/43.0
Individual statistics
Rushing — Oss: TJ Clay 16-74, Owen Dukowitz 5-73, Devin Williams 13-62, Cade Fitzgerald 11-25, BJ Zekiel 2-4; St: Edward O’Keefe 23-204, Tanner Voight 4-30, Landon Weyer 3-18, Mason Wilson 2-5, team 2-0 and Max Shikenjanski 2-(-17).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — Oss: Cade Fitzgerald 2-6-40-1-0; St: Max Shikenjanski 11-16-159-2-0.
Receiving — Oss: Losay Kimba 1-31 and Devin Williams 1-9; St: Thomas Jacobs 6-87, Connor McCormick 2-35, Tanner Voight 2-29 and Thomas Blair 1-8.
Kickoff returns — Oss: Devin Williams 2-57, Tyce Howard 2-31, Devyn Green 1-17 and Kelvin Williams 1-0; St: Samuel Ness 1-11 and Landon Weyer 1-3.
Punt returns — Oss: none; St: Thomas Jacobs 1-24.
Interceptions — Oss: none; St: none.
Fumble recoveries — Oss: Aidan Wayne 1-0; St: Austin Buck 1-0 and Chance Swenson 1-0.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Stillwater Ponies football food drive set for Oct. 8
The Stillwater football program is conducting a food drive for Valley Outreach Food Shelf that will take place on Friday, Oct. 8 when the Ponies host Forest Lake. Fans are encouraged to drop off non-perishable donations at the stadium. Food drive boxes will be located under the white tent just outside the gate entrance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.