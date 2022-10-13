FOREST LAKE — Taking a slightly different route to get there, the Stillwater football arrived with another victory after turning back the upstart Rangers 27-14 in a Maroon North Sub-district football game on Friday, October 7 at Forest Lake High School.

The win locks up at least a share of the third straight sub-district championship for the Ponies (4-0 MN, 6-0), who along with Maple Grove and Rosemount are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A. Forest Lake (3-1, 5-1), meanwhile, suffered its first setback after starting the season with five straight wins for the first time since 1986.

