FOREST LAKE — Taking a slightly different route to get there, the Stillwater football arrived with another victory after turning back the upstart Rangers 27-14 in a Maroon North Sub-district football game on Friday, October 7 at Forest Lake High School.
The win locks up at least a share of the third straight sub-district championship for the Ponies (4-0 MN, 6-0), who along with Maple Grove and Rosemount are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A. Forest Lake (3-1, 5-1), meanwhile, suffered its first setback after starting the season with five straight wins for the first time since 1986.
Stillwater can win the title outright with a victory over Mounds View on Friday, Oct. 14. The Ponies close out the regular season by hosting Eden Prairie in a sub-district cross-over game on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
“This was huge,” Ponies quarterback Max Shikenjanski said. “That’s what our coach was saying all week, if we won this game, we’d be conference champs and that’s what happened. It was definitely the biggest win we’ve had so far this year.”
This marks the first time the Ponies have won three consecutive conference/sub-district championships since running off five in a row from 1992 to 1996. The Ponies have now won 25 conference championships overall since their first title in 1929, but this is just the third time the program has captured three in a row. Stillwater also won three straight in 1977, 1978 and 1979.
The teams entered the game with matching 6-0 records, with Stillwater riding the league’s most potent passing attack and Forest Lake racking up most its 400-plus yards per game average on the ground. Those trends did not carry in this one, with the normally quick-strike Ponies holding a nearly 10-minute advantage (28:32-18:35) advantage in time of possession thanks to a focus on the running game.
Junior running back Samuel Young racked up 189 yards on a season-high 30 carries while Shikenjanski was more efficient than explosive while completing 14 of 15 passes for a season-low 137 yards and one touchdown.
Stillwater’s defense also played well, despite having three starters on that side of the ball out of action for two weeks for disciplinary reasons.
“We knew if we got under center and were able to run the ball we’d be able to control the game and know exactly what happened,” Shikenjanski said. “Our defense stepped up in big ways with a bunch of guys out. We know if we kept we’re able to run the ball under center and do what we do we’d be able to control the game and that’s what happened.”
The senior completed his first 12 passes in the game and his only incompletion was a throw away while under pressure.
“I had no clue (about the streak of completions), but I gotta get props to my offensive line and receivers for catching everything,” Shikenjanski said. “They did a (heckuva) job. I just put it in spots they could catch it and of course what they did.”
The Ponies anticipated a more ground-focused attack, but that reflected more on what Forest Lake was doing on defense.
“We spend a lot of time trying to understand the opponent, what they’re trying to do and most the time it’s just a real big focus on take what they’re giving us,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “We practice under center, practice in the shotgun and we practice them equally, but we just don’t always call those plays. Sometimes you’ve got to wonder why you would put Shik under center but he’s pretty good under center, too.”
Stillwater started quickly while scoring on its first possession of the game, a six-play drive that began with five straight rushes before Shikenjanski found Joseph Hoheisel on a 15-yard touchdown pass over the middle for a 7-0 lead.
The Rangers, who have been one of the big surprise stories of the season, came right back to even the score at 7-all on a 30-yard scoring pass from Keagan Zeidler to Leyton Patzer.
Zeidler completed 14 of 28 passes for 232 yards, which was more than double his season average, but Stillwater limited the Rangers to just 76 rushing yards on 24 attempts.
The Ponies regained the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter after Shikenjanski powered in from two yards out, but the extra-point kick was off the mark to keep the Rangers within 13-7.
Forest Lake was driving again in the second quarter before losing 17 yards after a bad snap on a second-and-goal play from the 2-yard line. The Rangers turned the ball over on downs two plays later and Stillwater followed with a 14-play, 81-yard scoring drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock.
Shikenjanski converted a fourth-and-two play from Stillwater’s own 27 on the drive and also finished it with a two-yard touchdown for a 20-7 lead with 1:49 remaining in the half.
“I’m really happy with our defense,” LaBore said. “They slowed them down. We got some separation, up 20-7 at halftime after each team had three possession, and then got the even more separation when we went down and scored right away.”
Stillwater followed with another lengthy drive on its first possession of the second half, capped by a 2-yard plunge from Young with three minutes remaining in the third for a 27-7 lead.
Shikenjanski, who completed all six of his passes on the drive, gained first downs on 10 of his 14 completions in the game.
“We usually score quicker and we usually pass the ball a lot, but those long drives are key,” Shikenjanski said. “There are a few (Forest Lake) guys that played both ways and they were getting tired. Those long drives were at good times, too. We did what we had to do with the run game and all that, so that was definitely key in our win.”
The Rangers finished with 308 yards overall, but were mistake-prone in the red zone. They were on the doorstep again early in the fourth quarter, but Jax McGlynn recovered a fumble at the Stillwater 12 to stop that drive.
“They put themselves in some opportunities to score points and we were able to buckle down and prevent it,” LaBore said. “Sometimes you got to step up and make some plays. They made some plays, we made some plays, fortunately we did it at the right time.”
Forest Lake didn’t go away, completing five straight passes on a scoring drive to pull within 27-14 after Zeidler hooked up with Jake Johnson for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 5:39 remaining.
The Rangers also recovered the ensuing on-side kick. Forest Lake gained a first down before giving the ball back after four straight completions. Stillwater took over with 4:42 left to play, converting twice on fourth down to run out the clock.
“It was great effort from our offense and our defense. It was a great team win,” Shikenjanski said. “They’re a great team, all respect back to them, but we were able to control the time possession of the game and have some long drives and I feel like those were key to the win. Our running back is just phenomenal, he carried our offense along with our o-line. He did great and stepped up in big times. That’s the guys that we have, we’ve got guys that step up and at big times, step up in other people’s roles to fill them and it’s just the type of football team we are.”
The Ponies have run fewer plays and possessed the ball less than their opponents this season, despite outgaining them by an average of more than 100 yards per game.
This was first time all season Stillwater has gained more rushing than passing yards in a game.
“They’ve got a really, really good rushing attack and last week we were rung up three-to-one on time of possession and that put a lot of time on our defense on the field,” LaBore said. “So part of it was an attitude that we’ve got to go out and we’ve got to get a hand in the dirt and we’ve got to run the ball and I’m really happy that our guys were able to do it.”
Stillwater finished with 383 total yards and did not commit a turnover, improving to plus-9 in that department this season.
The Ponies entered the game with 35 plays that gained 20 or more yards this season. Young’s 39-yard scamper on the first drive of the game and a 24-yard carry in the fourth quarter were the most explosive plays in the game for Stillwater. Shikenjanski also did his part while not forcing things down the field.
“For the most part he’s got a he’s got an unbelievable amount of decisions that he gets to make and the reason why he gets to make them is because he makes a lot of right decisions,” LaBore added. “They gave us a lot of deep coverage, especially in the first half, and that’s not how they’ve played any of their other games. As annoying as it sounds when a coach says we’re trying to take what the defense is giving us, that’s difficult to do sometimes. It’s even more difficult to get a kid that can throw the ball down the field like Shik can, to do the right thing, buy in and make it happen.”
The Ponies also received a strong showing on defense, even with three sophomores (Calen Nitti, Riley Runk and Henry Zollar) making starts and senior left guard Tyler Wiese pulling double duty while also filling in on the defensive line.
“We had to play the game without three defensive starters and a couple of significant backups on defense and offense,” LaBore said. “I’m really happy with the kids that stepped up. In 18 years, I’ve never started three sophomores on the defense. This was not the greatest timing to try that, but all of them played very well.
“Tyler Wiese gave us probably two out of three plays on defense tonight and Jeffrey Akwuba took the majority of what was left over, so a couple of guys stepped up there and gave us some time on defense.”
It had been a while since Wiese lined up on that side of the ball.
“Not since the first game of his sophomore year,” LaBore said.
McGlynn and Runk each led the Ponies with five solo tackles.
“It’s a really fun atmosphere to be a part of a championship game,” LaBore said. “Next week is one too because we want it outright, but we had to be tough and be gritty. We had take some air out of the ball, which we’re not really used to doing. It was a lot of things that we challenged ourselves to do, and did, and when you do enough of those things, you come out on top.”
Few expected the Ranges to provide the biggest challenge for Stillwater in the sub-district, even after opening the season with a 35-20 victory over St. Michael-Albertville — a state semifinalist a year ago.
“They’ve had some tough years, but we thought a year ago they were going to be pretty solid this year,” LaBore said. “They had their 16 kids that are returning starters for them and now they’ve got a culture that they’re really happy with and a lot of positivity. There’s a lot of good football players on the field, about 11 seniors out here that are pretty well battle tested and another 11 juniors that are going to be tough to deal with next year.”
• There was one hiccup in Stillwater’s victory as its streak of converted extra-point kicks ended at 105 after a miss following the team’s second touchdown. It was an impressive run, with kickers Luke Cullen, Jacob Huenink, Joseph Hoheisel, Shawn Stephens and Landon Huber each contributing to a streak that began in 2019.
“It’s going to take a lot of my life to get it back to 105, especially with all the scoring that we did last year,” LaBore said. “It’s hard to make 105 in a row with no with no defense at practice and we’ve done it in game time. It’s really awesome, I hope we started another one and we can break that record now.”
