OSSEO — Owen Peloquin’s first career touchdown led to a minor celebration slip-up, but the points were on the board and Stillwater was already on its way to a 31-7 Maroon North Sub-district football victory over Osseo on Friday, Sept. 23 at John Hansen Stadium.

Peloquin intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards early in the second quarter as the undefeated Ponies built a 21-0 lead. In the excitement, the senior defensive back neglected to give the ball to the official — leading to a short delay before the extra-point kick.

