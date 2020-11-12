WOODBURY — A season that started late and with few guarantees has produced the Stillwater football team’s first sub-district or conference championship since 2012.
The Ponies (4-1 EM, 4-2) finished out the six-game regular season with a resounding 16-0 East Metro sub-district victory at East Ridge on Wednesday, Nov. 11, denying the Raptors (2-1, 4-1) sole possession of the title. Roseville (2-1, 2-3) also claimed a share of the league title with an 18-14 victory over Mounds View.
Woodbury could have created a four-way tie atop the standings, but was upended by White Bear Lake 27-24 in overtime on Wednesday.
Because of countless schedule adjustments and/or disruptions due to COVID-19, not every East Metro sub-district team has played the same number of games — or league games — so the number of sub-district losses was used determine the final standings. The only requirement was that a team played at least three East Metro sub-district games.
“It was really nice to say you put yourself in a situation where the only team that matters is you and get to determine whether your a champion,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “It was great to see our guys come out and play.”
White Bear Lake is the only East Metro sub-district team that has not won a league title since Stillwater’s most championship eight years ago.
“The message to the team doesn’t veer off too far,” LaBore said. “You encourage your players to believe. We don’t spend a lot of time talking about wins or sub-district championships, we talk about executing and limiting our mistakes and playing with our shoulder pads and winning on the line of scrimmage and having a lot of enthusiasm and winning the right way. A lot of our teams have done that game in and game out, but we maybe haven’t been the better team and that’s the unfortunate reality. Eight years is too long of a drought and we expect to compete. This was a clear cut opportunity to go out and get a title and we did.”
A home playoff game was a more realistic goal for the Ponies after getting humbled by Shakopee 49-0 in Week 4, but back-to-back victories not only vaulted the Ponies to a sub-district title but also led to receiving the No. 1 seed in Section 4AAAAA and a bye into the second round. Stillwater will face either fourth-seeded Centennial or fifth-seeded Lakeville North for a section championship on Saturday, Nov. 21.
“Shakopee was obviously a very unpleasant experience, but we looked at the last two games and recognized that everything we wanted was still on the table,” LaBore said. “We had to find a way against Cretin and if we do that and East Ridge finds a way against Woodbury then we have a chance and that’s exactly how it unfolded. Going over to East Ridge and finding a way to slow them down and move the ball against their defense and come out of there with so much on the line is night and day from Shakopee two weeks ago.
“We kept it one game at a time in everything that we did over the last two weeks, but we promoted very strongly that if we get a win against Cretin-Derham Hall that they would have the opportunity to get rid of that nasty taste in their mouth from what could have been their last home game as seniors by earning a playoff game at home.”
After combining for 91 points with Cretin-Derham Hall less than a week ago, the Ponies were locked in a defensive struggle against East Ridge — limiting the Raptors to just 171 total yards.
“We zeroed in on trying to take away what they wanted to do the most which is run power,” LaBore said. “We tried to keep it on a short week as simple as we could to make sure we played fast and physical. We tackled very well and didn’t give up any big plays.”
The defense provided the first big play for the Ponies are sophomore defensive lineman Charlie Gleason sacked East Ridge quarterback Jackson Turner in the end zone for a safety less than a minute into the second quarter.
“Any time the defense scores it’s a big deal,” LaBore said. “It doesn’t matter of its two points or six points. It also set us up with really nice field position.”
A few minutes later, Gleason also forced a Turner fumble that was recovered by Ian Tandy at the East Ridge 12-yard line. Five plays later, senior Dominic Krenz scored a 1-yard touchdown and Jacob Huenink booted the extra-point kick to provide a 9-0 lead for the Ponies.
That fumble was one of three recovered by Stillwater.
“We won the turnover battle, the field position battle and played well in all three phases,” LaBore said. “We’re not good enough to not play well in one of those and hope the others will bail us out.”
East Ridge was driving late in the first half, but came up empty after failing to secure two long, but catchable, passes in the end zone.
Stillwater made it look easy while rolling up 400-plus yards against Cretin-Derham Hall, but nothing came easy against the Raptors. The Ponies remained patient and extended the lead after Krenz powered from 5 yards to with 5:38 remaining in the third for a 16-0 lead.
It was still a two-score game and the Raptors drove inside the Stillwater 5-yard line with five minutes remaining, but Grant Miller pounced on another East Ridge fumble to provide another defensive stand for the Ponies.
Stillwater was able to run out the clock with nine straight running plays — including rushes of 26 and 18 yards by fullback Nicholas Schlender — to set up their victory formation at the East Ridge 9-yard line.
“Our four-minute offense went right at them and blocked them and took care of the football,” LaBore said. “That’s incredibly satisfying.”
Schlender finished with a team-high 70 rushing yards on just nine attempts. In addition to his determined work as a lead blocker, he also caught two passes for 33 yards.
“We’re sending one of the smallest guys on the field, at least height-wise, but certainly not attitude and heart-wise,” LaBore said. “We can’t find enough ways to use him, whether it’s blocking, receiving or running. He delivered.”
Stillwater wasn’t flashy on offense, completing just 8 of 20 passes for 83 yards, but committed to a ground game that totaled 182 yards on 43 rushes. As a result, the Ponies had the ball for 10 more minutes than East Ridge (28:42 to 18:50) and also ran 15 more plays (63 to 48).
“We knew we were going to have to string drives together bit by bit,” LaBore said. “It doesn’t really change your preparation, we just had to do a lot more grinding to make it happen. When you look at the caliber of the opponent and recognize that we beat them in all three phases of the game, it was an all-around quality performance.”
Stillwater blanked a team that ranked second in the East Metro sub-district while averaging 321 yards per game.
“This team knows it’s not the biggest, fastest or most talented team, but they’ve shown they care about each other and are willing to be physical,” LaBore said. “(Wednesday) was a clear indication that they can play championship football. Now we get to see if they can prove it in the playoffs.”
Zachariah Hunter set the pace defensively with six solo tackles, including two for a loss, and a knocked down pass for 19 defensive points. Michael Cowley also totaled six solo tackles and finished with 16 defensive points while Grant Miller contributed 15 defensive points.
Stillwater 0 9 7 0 — 16
East Ridge 0 0 0 0 — 0
St — Charlie Gleason sacks Jackson Turner for safety, 11:37.
St — Dominic Krenz 1 run (Jacob Huenink kick) 5:20.
St — Krenz 5 run (Huenink kick) 5:38.
Team stats
St ER
First downs 19 11
Rushes-yards 43-182 32-85
Passing yards 83 86
Total yards 265 171
Comp-Att-Int. 8-20-1 7-16-1
Fumbles/lost 1/0 3/3
Penalties/yards 3/20 4/35
Punts/avg. 2/33.0 2/22.5
Individual statistics
Rushing — St: Nicholas Schlender 9-70, Dominic Krenz 20-69, Edward O’Keefe 13-43, Casey Venske 1-0 and team 3-0; ER: Owen Bretoi 20-62, Toby Anene 4-37 and Jackson Turner 8-(-14).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — St: Casey Venske 8-19-83-0-1 and Erik Roettger 0-1-0-0-0; ER: Jackson Turner 7-16-86-0-1.
Receiving — St: Nicholas Schlender 2-33, Dominic Krenz 2-23, Erik Roettger 2-13, Max Shikenjanski 1-10 and Gavin Zurn 1-4; ER: Aidan Clarke 2-59, Caden Nienow 2-16 and Owen Bretoi 3-11.
Kickoff returns — St: Edward O’Keefe 1-6; ER: Owen Bretoi 3-66.
Punt returns — St: none; ER: none.
Interceptions — St: Mason Buck 1-0; ER: Ethan Double 1-0.
Fumble recoveries — St: Ian Tandy 1-0, Andrew Rantila 1-0 and Grant Miller 1-0; ER: none.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
East Metro standings
EM Overall
W L W L
Stillwater 4 1 4 2
East Ridge 2 1 4 1
Roseville 2 1 2 3
Woodbury 3 2 3 3
White Bear Lake 2 2 2 3
C-D Hall 0 3 1 5
Mounds View 1 4 1 5
Week 5 results
Stillwater 63, Cretin-Derham Hall 28
East Ridge 18, Mounds View 16
Woodbury 10, Roseville 9
Lakeville North 49, WB Lake 14
Week 6 results
Stillwater 16, East Ridge 0
Roseville 18, Mounds View 14
WB Lake 27, Woodbury 24 (OT)
Totino-Grace 42, C-D Hall 27
Class 6A section playoffs
Tuesday, Nov. 17
#8 Eastview at #1 STMA
#5 Minnetonka at #4 Woodbury
#6 Anoka at #3 Rosemount
#2 East Ridge, bye due to COVID
#8 C-D Hall at #1 Lakeville South
#5 Osseo at #4 Edina
#6 Champlin Park at #4 WB Lake
#Eagan at #2 Shakopee
#1 Eden Prairie, bye due to COVID
#5 Roseville at #4 Prior Lake
#6 Hopkins at #3 Totino-Grace
#2 Farmington, bye due to COVID
#1 Stillwater, bye
#5 Lakeville North at #4 Centennial
#6 Burnsville at #3 Wayzata
#7 Mounds View at #2 Blaine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.