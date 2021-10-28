EDEN PRAIRIE — Facing its stiffest test of the season to date, the Stillwater football team kept pace with perennial state title contender Eden Prairie before falling in a hard-fought 28-21 contest on Thursday, Oct. 21 at Eden Prairie High School.
The No. 2-ranked Eagles (7-1), who have won 11 state titles in the past 25 seasons, scored in the final minute of regulation to hand Stillwater (7-1) its first loss of the season. In their effort to upend the state’s most successful large-school program, the Ponies likely won over some doubters despite falling short on the scoreboard.
“Our players really looked forward to playing Eden Prairie and taking on the challenge that not a lot of people thought they could accomplish,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “There were a few plays here or there, a few situations here or there that if you’re going to beat Eden Prairie you have to come out on top of those handful of situations. You have to win more of those than you lose, and they were the ones who came away with those plays.”
Stillwater trailed 14-6 at halftime and 21-13 well into the fourth quarter until pulling even with 3:26 remaining. Joseph Hoheisel hauled in a 9-yard scoring pass from Max Shikenjanski to pull within two points. The Ponies evened the score at 21-all on Shikenjanski’s pass to Mason Wilson for the two-point conversion.
Shikenjanski completed four of five passes on the eight-play, 51-yard scoring drive — including a dramatic 11-yard completion to Connor McCormick to keep the drive going on a fourth-down play. The junior unleashed the ball while wrapped up and getting pulled to the ground.
The two-point conversion also required some elusiveness from Shikenjanski, who was under pressure while throwing a fade pass to a well-covered Wilson in the corner of the end zone. It was a rare opportunity on the other side of the ball for Wilson, one of the team’s top defensive players.
“That play is designed to go to Thomas Jacobs unless it can’t, and then it goes to the defensive lineman,” LaBore said.
Eden Prairie took over with 3:22 remaining and started its game-winning drive with five straight running plays into Stillwater territory at the 40. Following an incomplete pass that set up a 3-and-10, Eagles quarterback Nick Fazi found Jermell Taylor open for a 40-yard touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining.
“I was trying to get the first down,” Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant said. “I don’t know why he didn’t throw the slant. I was really lining up for a field goal. We just ad-libbed — that was not me coaching at all — just Fazi running around in a circle and Jermell knows to go deep and catch the ball.”
It was the last of just four completions in the game for Fazi.
The Eagles gained 295 of their 369 total yards on the ground, a dramatic difference from Stillwater, which racked up 252 of its 330 yards from Shikenjanski through the air.
Stillwater came out throwing in the first quarter with Shikenjanski completing 9 of his first 13 passes for 67 yards. He was intercepted for just the second time all season to end a promising drive on the game’s first possession, one of six Stillwater drives inside the Eden Prairie 20-yard line.
After stuffing the Eagles on three plays and getting a 27-yard punt return from Landon Weyer, the Ponies took a 3-0 lead on a 23-yard field goal from Connor Parker midway through the first quarter.
It was the first points allowed in three weeks for Eden Prairie, which shut out Edina and Shakopee in their previous two games.
Stillwater limited the Eagles to just three yards combined on their first seven plays from scrimmage, but running back Takhi Vaughn ended that early rut in a big way while breaking loose for a 66-yard touchdown that pushed Eden Prairie in front 7-3 with 1:23 remaining in the first.
It was one of just two first downs gained by the Eagles in the first half, but they also took advantage after a rare Stillwater fumble recovered by Adam Mertens at the Stillwater 36. Vaughn scampered for 31 yards on the next play to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Bennett Larson to build a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.
It was just the second lost fumble of the season for the Ponies, who boasted a plus-9 turnover rating entering the game, but committed two turnovers against Eden Prairie.
Stillwater also gave the ball back to the Eagles midway through the second quarter when an Eden Prairie punt deflected off a Ponies player and was recovered by the Eagles to extend another drive. The Ponies avoided further damage after the Eagles missed a 35-yard field goal attempt.
“Two turnovers through seven games and we had three in the first half, so we made things hard on ourselves in a couple of situations, but we made a promise that we’d keep battling,” LaBore said. “There were a few things that we could have tidied up and would have made all the difference.”
Stillwater marched down to the Eden Prairie 13 before three straight incomplete passes led to a 30-yard field goal from Parker to pull within 14-6 with 3:36 remaining in the half.
“Down 14-3 it would have been easy to let the momentum grow, but we didn’t,” LaBore said. “We made plays and kept bringing shoulder pads and earned the chance to be in a game.”
Eden Prairie’s sluggish offense came out firing in the second half, taking the kick-off and driving 83-yards on just five running plays to move in front 21-6 after a 22-yard touchdown by Vaughn, who finished with 217 rushing yards on just 18 carries.
Stillwater answered right back, however, on a 1-yard plunge from Shikenjanski to close the gap to 21-13 less than four minutes into the second half. The short touchdown was set up with help from a trick play as Shikenjanski pitched on a sweep before taking a backwards pass and firing a strike to McCormick for 53 yards down to the Eden Prairie 1-yard line.
“There’s three phases of the game and when one struggles the other two have to pick it up,” LaBore said. “Unfortunately they went right at us and we missed some tackles and they came out with a little fire in their belly. It was great for the offense to come out and pick up the defense right there and bring it back to a one-score game.”
Shikenjanski was under pressure much of the night, but slippery enough to complete 22 of 41 passes for 252 yards. The 41 pass attempts in a game is school record for the Ponies and he could have threatened the single-game marks for completions and yards if not for several dropped passes in the first half.
The Ponies entered the game averaging 5.3 yards per carry, but were limited to just 2.9 yards against Eden Prairie.
“We wanted to try and contain the quarterback,” Grant said. “We felt like their running game is good, but that was secondary to him getting out and making big plays. He’s made big plays all year scrambling and is super accurate so the big thing was trying to contain him and not let him get out.”
Eden Prairie had a chance to make it a two-possession game with a few minutes remaining in the third, but missed a 28-yard field goal attempt.
It wasn’t a flawless game for either team, but the turnovers and missed opportunities in the red zone loomed largest for the Ponies.
“This is by far the best team that we’ve played and by far the best special teams that we’ve played,” LaBore said. “We had opportunities that we wished we had come through on. There were some 50-50 plays that went their way significantly in the first half. We were right there, we just have to finish and take advantage of some of the opportunities that present themselves, but I’m real satisfied that we went pad for pad with the best shoulder-pad team in the state and now we just have to make sure if we get in this situation again we do enough to come out on top.”
Stillwater also settled for two field goals and turned it over on downs twice on its six trips inside the Eden Prairie 20.
“You have to score touchdowns in the red zone if you’re going to beat Eden Prairie,” LaBore said.
Stillwater was 0 for 12 on third down conversions, but made up for it slightly with a success rate of 4 out of 5 on fourth down.
“We felt like we would show up and trade pads with these guys,” Labore said. “We knew it was going to be tough running the ball and we found a way to run the ball. We knew it was going to be tough stopping the run and we got plenty of stops. But they got most of the 50-50 plays in the first half and they got some fortunate bounces in the first half. We kept plugging away so I’m very happy with the mental toughness and the grit that our guys displayed and I’m really happy that we had as tough of a team as there is on the last game of the schedule so we know what it takes to play in a significant game, which is going to happen in the next few weeks.”
Stillwater has climbed up the rankings all season, but also benefited from an easier schedule than most teams playing in the Gold Division.
“As far as shoulder pads are concerned and as far as digging down deep and finding a way, we haven’t been in a lot of these situations,” LaBore said. “This is a great test. There were a lot of plays that we had a lot of opportunities to find a way, so now we have to figure out how to do that when we play some of these tough games that are going to come up in the playoffs.”
Even with the loss, the Maroon North Sub-District champion Ponies received the No. 1 seed out of Section 4 for the Class 6A state playoffs. Stillwater will host eighth-seeded Eagan in the first round on Friday, Oct. 29. The winner will face either fourth-seeded Wayzata or fifth-seeded Osseo in the second round on Nov. 5.
The Ponies, who were seeking the program’s first undefeated regular season since 2009, are also hoping to end a state tournament (final eight) drought that dates back to 2006.
“It’s great that we got a taste of it against as good of a team as we’ll see going into the playoffs and trying to do something and get back to a place we haven’t been in 15 years.”
• Presented by the Ponies Touchdown Club, the Stillwater football program is conducting a “Trick or Treat with the Ponies” on Friday, Oct. 29 when Stillwater hosts Eagan in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
The event, sponsored by Lakeview Hospital and Tria, encourages fans to wear costumes to the game. Costumes must be appropriate, with no masks, weapons or blood. There will be an opportunity to meet mascots and there will be a costume parade at halftime for younger fans. There will also be an opportunity for fans to win one of three Ponies helmets and signed jerseys.
Stillwater 3 3 7 8 — 21
Eden Prairie 7 7 7 7 — 28
St — FG Connor Parker 23, 5:09.
EP — Takhi Vaughn 66 run (Cole Nelson kick) 1:23.
EP — Bennett Larson 5 run (Nelson kick) 11:54.
St — FG Parker 30, 3:36.
EP — Vaughn 22 run (Nelson kick) 10:01.
St — Max Shikenjanski 1 run (Parker kick) 8:44.
St — Joseph Hoheisel 9 pass from Shikenjanski (Mason Wilson pass from Shikenjanski) 3:26.
EP — Jermell Taylor 40 pass from Nick Fazi (Nelson kick) :54.
Team stats
St EP
First downs 20 16
Rushes-yards 28-78 42-295
Passing yards 252 74
Total yards 330 369
Comp-Att-Int. 22-41-1 4-10-0
Fumbles/lost 1/1 0/0
Penalties/yards 1/5 5/45
Punts/avg. 3/32.0 5/33.0
Individual statistics
Rushing — St: Eddie O’Keefe 23-89 and Max Shikenjanski 5-(-11); EP: Takhi Vaughn 18-217, Tyler Walden 11-56, Bennett Larson 7-19, Noah Ekness 1-3, Toby Frost 3-0 and Nick Fazi 2-0.
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — St: Max Shikejanski 22-41-252-1-1; EP: Nick Fazi 4-10-74-1-0.
Receiving — St: Connor McCormick 6-102, Landon Weyer 4-44, Thomas Jacobs 3-31, Thomas Blair 2-26, Eddie O’Keefe 4-20, Tanner Voight 2-20 and Joseph Hoheisel 1-9; EP: Jermell Taylor 1-40, Michael Gross 1-26 and Noah Bonin 2-8.
Kickoff returns — St: Thomas Jacobs 2-51; EP: Noah Ekness 1-29, Toby Frost 2-21, Trevor Johnson 1-5 and Noah Bonin 1-4.
Punt returns — St: Landon Weyer 1-27 and Jayden Leach 1-0; EP: Cade Hutchinson 1-0.
Interceptions — St: none; EP: Adam Mertens 1-0.
Fumble recoveries — St: none; EP: Adam Mertens 1-0.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Maroon North
Sub-district Overall
W L W L
Stillwater 5 0 7 1
White Bear Lake 4 1 6 2
Anoka 3 1 5 3
Osseo 3 2 4 4
Mounds View 2 4 3 5
Forest Lake 1 4 2 6
Roseville 0 6 0 8
Week 8 results
Eden Prairie 28, Stillwater 21
Maple Grove 48, Mounds View 0
Lakeville North 63, Forest Lake 0
Minnetonka 35, Roseville 18
Blaine 14, Osseo 13
Anoka 37, Champlin Park 0
WB Lake 35, Totino-Grace 14
Class 6A state playoffs
Friday, Oct. 29
#8 Coon Rapids at #1 Eden Prairie
#5 Lakeville North at #4 WB Lake
#6 Brainerd at #3 Minnetonka
#7 Forest Lake at #2 Farmington
#8 Roseville at #1 Maple Grove
#5 Prior Lake at #4 East Ridge
#6 Edina at #3 Rosemount
#7Champlin Park at #2 Woodbury
#8 Eagan at #1 Stillwater
#5 Osseo at #4 Wayzata
#6 Eastview at #3 Centennial
#7 Burnsville at #2 STMA
#8 Hopkins at #1 Lakeville South
#5 Mounds View at #4 Anoka
#6 Totino-Grace at #3 Blaine
# 7 Park at #2 Shakopee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.