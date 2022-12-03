After falling just one game shy of playing at the home of the Minnesota Vikings in the state football semifinals, seniors Charlie Gleason and Max Shikenjanski will represent the Stillwater football team in the 49th Annual Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game on Saturday, Dec. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

This marks the first time since 2014 — when Brooks Carroll and Zach Knox were selected — the Ponies will have two players in the game, which features 88 of the top seniors in the state.

