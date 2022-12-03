After falling just one game shy of playing at the home of the Minnesota Vikings in the state football semifinals, seniors Charlie Gleason and Max Shikenjanski will represent the Stillwater football team in the 49th Annual Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game on Saturday, Dec. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
This marks the first time since 2014 — when Brooks Carroll and Zach Knox were selected — the Ponies will have two players in the game, which features 88 of the top seniors in the state.
Stillwater is one of 10 schools with two players in this year’s game, joining a list that also includes Eden Prairie, Grand Rapids, Lakeville South, Mankato West, Maple Grove, Osseo, Prior Lake, Rosemount and Shakopee.
The All-Star Game, which is sponsored by the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and presented by Andersen Windows, will begin at 6 p.m.
This is the sixth time the All-Star Game has been held at U.S. Bank Stadium and the 60th time overall Minnesota has held an All-Star Game, dating back to 1945.
Players were selected by members of the MFCA.
The Ponies will play for the North All-Stars team, which will be coached by Maple Grove’s Matt Lombardi, along with assistants Charles Adams (Minneapolis North), Bill Kinnunen (Grand Rapids), Jamie Morford (Royalton), Matt Radniecki (New York Mills) and Paul Tinjum (Ada-Borup-West).
Head coach for the South All-Stars will be Dan O’Brien of St. Thomas Academy.
This is the 12th consecutive year for the current North vs. South format. The South All-Stars prevailed 12-7 in last year’s contest to run their winning streak in this game to five.
Gleason, an Air Force recruit, led the Ponies with 12 negative tackles and also finished with a team-high 143 defensive points. He recorded 35 solo tackles and 30 assisted tackles.
Shikenjanski completed 182 of 274 passes (66.4 percent) for 2,296 yards and 26 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He shattered nearly every single season and career passing record for the Ponies this season.
They were two of the leading performers for a team that posted a 9-2 record and captured the program’s first section championship since 2006.
Shikenjanski is among a group of nine University of Minnesota commits scheduled to participate in the game.
Ethan Carrier (Detroit Lakes) and Jerome Williams (Osseo) join Shikenjanski on the North roster while Alex Elliott (Hutchinson), Greg Johnson (Prior Lake), Garrison Monroe (Shakopee), Gavin Nelson (Simley), Martin Owusu (Prior Lake) and Reese Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) are scheduled to compete for the South All-Stars.
