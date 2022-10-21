OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Entering the final regular season game with two losses is not typical for the perennial state power Eden Prairie football team, but there was nothing out of character in their 35-14 victory over the Ponies on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Eagles (6-2) denied Stillwater (7-1) an undefeated regular season for the second year in a row, using its power running game and stingy defense to limit the Ponies to just 151 total yards — well below their nearly 400-yards-per game average.
Even with the loss, the Ponies are expected to receive the No. 1 seed in Section 4 for the Class 6A state playoffs that begin on Friday, Oct. 29 when those pairings are announced on Friday, Oct. 21.
“We’ve got our measuring stick now,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “This is, regardless of what Eden Prairie’s record is, they are as good as anybody in the state and we had the chance to see what that looks like tonight. We realize that we are going to have to really focus in on some of the details and we’re gonna have to find a way to be more physical on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball if we want to do something special.”
Stillwater is seeking its first trip to the state tournament since 2006. Eden Prairie, meanwhile, has won 11 state championship and finished as the state runner-up three times in the past 26 seasons.
The Eagles rushed 55 times for 315 yards (5.7 avg.) while holding a big edge over Stillwater in first downs (24 to 13) and number of plays (61-42).
“We saw exactly what we expected,” LaBore said. “They’re pretty big up front and they’re explosive on both sides of the football on the line of scrimmage. We haven’t seen that kind of size and that kind of strength and that explosiveness yet this year. There were times when we handled it and there are times when we needed more. The best part is we had some opportunities to get off the field when they scored and there were yards out there for us to get offensively, but we didn’t play well enough. We gotta be better on the offensive line, better on the defensive line, and the windows are going to be really tight when you’re playing a really good team like that. So now we we’ve got a pretty good sense of what the measuring stick is. We need to be better.”
Eden Prairie took advantage of good field position in the first half while building a 14-0 lead on the first two of four eventual touchdowns for running back Tyler Walden, who finished with 119 yards on 21 carries. Stillwater closed the gap before halftime as quarterback Max Shikenjanski scrambled around before finding Joe Hoheisel in the front of the end zone for a touchdown to pull within 14-7.
Eden Prairie quarterback Nick Fazi did not play in the second half and the Eagles did not attempt a pass after halftime. His replacement David Ivey marched the Eagles down the field for an 11-play scoring drive that ended with Walden scoring from 1 yard out for a 21-7 lead.
“That kind of limited them with the backup quarterback in there and we knew that they were going to just come right at us,” LaBore said. “It’s unpleasant to know what’s coming and then not to be able to do much about it. That was the game right there. They play big-boy football up front and kind of mashed it right down our throats. There’s not really much else to say about that.”
The Eagles scored on all three of their possessions in the second half, except when running out the clock in the final minute of the game. Walden added a 20-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 28-7 lead.
“You know when you’re down 21-7, the offense has got to go out there and string together some first downs, if nothing else, but you can’t go three-and-out and then give them the ball right back,” LaBore said. “At 28-7 the game is pretty much in the bag.”
Eden Prairie was effective limiting Shikenjanski and Stillwater’s big-play offense. The senior did complete 15 of 21 passes for 113 yards, but was intercepted to help set up Eden Prairie’s first touchdown and was under pressure throughout much of the game.
“We tried to contain him, but he’s such a good scrambler,” Eagles coach Mike Grant said. “You have to try to contain him and I thought we did a good job of disguising our coverages. We’ve only been giving up 8 to 14 points a game, so we’re good defensively.”
Much of Eden Prairie’s schedule has featured big and powerful running teams — similar to what the Eagles have been dishing out the past few decades. Edina is an exception and the Eagles dispatched the pass-oriented Hornets 42-16 in Week 7.
“Everyone over there now from Lakeville South, to Rosemount, Shakopee, Prior Lake, they’re just playing short games,” Grant said. “You know, run the ball inside the tackles, 300-pound lines, so it’s a different game than this.
“Edina wanted to do the same thing (as Stillwater) so that was really helpful for us to play Edina last week after four games where nobody threw the ball at all.”
Eden Prairie 7 7 7 14 — 35
Stillwater 0 7 0 7 — 14
EP — Tyler Walden 4 run (Luca Ratkovich kick) 7:01.
EP — Walden 2 run (Ratkovich kick) 8:54.
St — Joseph Hoheisel 6 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Landon Huber kick) 2:38.
EP — Walden 1 run (Ratkovich kick) 6:33.
EP — Walden 20 run (Ratkovich kick) 11:51.
EP — Devin Jordan 5 run (Ratkovich kick) 5:52.
St — Isaac Johnston 1 run (Huber kick) 1:03.
Team stats
EP St
First downs 24 13
Rushes-yards 55-314 21-38
Passing yards 40 113
Total yards 354 151
Comp-Att-Int. 2-6-0 15-21-1
Fumbles/lost 0/0 0/0
Penalties/yards 6/70 4/40
Punts/avg. 1/44.0 4/28.5
Individual statistics
Rushing — EP: Tyler Walden 21-119, Sean Chery 8-75, Liam Berndt 12-52, Nick Fazi 2-28, David Ivey 3-22, Devin Jordan 7-18 and team 2-0; St: Isaac Johnston 12-20, Max Shikenjanski 8-18 and team 1-0.
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — EP: Nick Fazi 2-6-40-0-0; St: Max Shikenjanski 15-21-113-1-1.
Receiving — EP: Michael Gross 2-40; St: Joseph Hoheisel 5-47, Thomas Jacobs 4-27, Tanner Schmidt 2-25, Isaac Johnston 3-9, Brett Hilde 1-5.
Kickoff returns — EP: Hawken Hedlund 1-14, David Ivey 1-9 and Devin Jordan 1-0; St: Landon Weyer 2-34, Thomas Jacobs 2-32, Soel Riser 1-17.
Punt returns — EP: Michael Gross 2-4 and Tyler Walden 1-0; St: none.
Interceptions — EP: Cade Hutchinson 1-5; St: none.
Fumble recoveries — EP: none; St: none.
Maroon North
Sub-district Overall
W L W L
Stillwater 5 0 7 1
Forest Lake 4 1 6 2
White Bear Lake 4 1 6 2
Osseo 2 3 3 5
Anoka 1 3 1 6
Mounds View 2 4 2 6
Roseville 0 6 0 8
Week 7 results
Stillwater 35, Mounds View 7
Forest Lake 47, Roseville 14
White Bear Lake 23, Osseo 0
Park 29, Anoka 28
Week 8 results
Eden Prairie 35, Stillwater 14
Lakeville North 31, Forest Lake 14
Maple Grove 35, Mounds View 0
Minnetonka 37, Roseville 0
Blaine 21, Osseo 16
White Bear Lake 27, Totino-Grace 0
Champlin Park vs. Anoka, Oct. 20
