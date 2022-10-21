OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Entering the final regular season game with two losses is not typical for the perennial state power Eden Prairie football team, but there was nothing out of character in their 35-14 victory over the Ponies on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Eagles (6-2) denied Stillwater (7-1) an undefeated regular season for the second year in a row, using its power running game and stingy defense to limit the Ponies to just 151 total yards — well below their nearly 400-yards-per game average.

