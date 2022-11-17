EDEN PRAIRIE — Advancing to state for the first time since 2006, the Stillwater football team unable to fulfill the next item on the list while falling to Lakeville South 37-14 in the Class 6A state quarterfinals under wintry conditions on Friday, Nov. 11 at Eden Prairie High School.
The Ponies were unable to slow down Lakeville South’s vaunted rushing attack or keep pace on the other side of the ball while seeking the program’s first state tournament victory since 1996.
Lakeville South did not complete a pass in the game, but the Cougars outgained Stillwater 380-173 and also held a 25-13 advantage in first downs while enjoying a more than 11-minute advantage (29:22-17:53) in time of possession.
Stillwater finished the season with a 9-2 record. Both losses came against state semifinalists Eden Prairie and now the Cougars.
Lakeville South (9-2) was scheduled to face Maple Grove (11-0) in the semifinals on Nov. 17, a rematch of last year’s state title game in which the Cougars prevailed 13-7. No. 1 seeds Eden Prairie (9-2) and Rosemount (11-0) are meeting in the other semifinal on Nov. 18.
It was not the ending the Ponies wanted, but it also won’t be what Ponies coach Beau LaBore takes away from a season in which Stillwater won its third straight sub-district championship and posted victories over fellow state qualifiers Centennial and East Ridge.
“Four of our 10 games were against teams in the state tournament and we won two of those games,” LaBore said. “We’ve been at the doorstep a few times in a row and this year they helped us push the thing open. We didn’t play our best game tonight and that’s what was required, but we’ve got a lot of good things to look back on with really good kids. We’ve also had to overcome a lot of adversity. There was a lot of real life things that happened during the season and to our team and they handled very, very well.”
The Cougars started quickly on their first possession of the game, with Carson Hansen breaking free for a 24-yard touchdown on their second play of the game. It was the first of three touchdowns for the Iowa State recruit, who finished with 168 yards on 22 carries.
Ryder Patterson also had a productive night for the Cougars with 16 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
“They have a misdirection offense and they really come off the ball,” LaBore said. “That is tough to replicate in practice in four days and then throw in the 2021 Metro Player of the Year (Hansen) and you’ve got a pretty decent challenge on your hands. They won the line of scrimmage and they fired off the ball very effectively and No. 28 with a head of steam is pretty tough.”
The Ponies picked up some first downs on their second possession before quarterback Max Shikenjanski was intercepted on a third-and-long play midway through the first quarter. The Cougars marched into Stillwater territory before settling for a 29-yard field goal from Jack Kimmel on the final play of the first quarter for a 10-0 lead.
Stillwater showed some resilience as Shikenjanski powered in for a 1-yard touchdown three minutes into the second quarter to pull within 10-7. Joseph Hoheisel caught three passes for 44 yards on the seven-play drive.
But the Cougars, who scored on each of their first six possessions, answered right back with another scoring drive with Hansen and Patterson leading the charge. Patterson’s 13-yard touchdown pushed South’s lead to 16-7 with five minutes remaining in the second.
Hoping to cut into the lead before halftime, Stillwater drove into South territory before getting stuffed on a fourth-and-1 play with 2:40 remaining in the half.
That was a missed opportunity for the Ponies and made even worse after the Cougars drove 60 yards in nine plays to build a 23-7 lead with just 23 seconds left before halftime.
“Getting stuffed on fourth-and-1 will kind of haunt me for a while,” LaBore said. “You’ve got to move the chains and very legitimately it could have been 16-14 at halftime and it’s a much different game in the second half.
“We gave them a short field and three minutes to work with, they didn’t have to change anything that they were doing offensively and they had plenty of time to go down and make it happen. I think that was the play of the game.”
It loomed even larger after Hansen scored his second touchdown of the game from 10 yards out on the opening series of the second half, push South’s lead to 30-7.
“We felt like we’re gonna go in and score and it’s 16-14 at halftime, that’s a game, but 23-7 and giving them ball to start the half and them going down to score and now the game is kind of a long shot,” LaBore said. ”If it was gonna be a track meet we needed to keep up with them and we just didn’t do that early on and things got lop-sided.”
“We had to do a better job on stopping them. They scored their first six possessions, so we needed to force a couple of punts and a couple of those touchdowns needed to be field goals.”
Freshman Emilio Rosario Matias led the Ponies with 58 rushing yards on 16 attempts and also caught four passes for 18 yards, but nothing came easy against the Cougars.
“They’ve kind of been a bend-but-don’t-break defense most of the year,” LaBore said. “I think that’s kind of how they played us to start the game and I think we stopped ourselves a couple of moments where we made some poor decisions or didn’t execute effectively. So more concerned with how we stopped ourselves early on. They did a very nice job, but there are things that we could have done the first half to move the ball and score more points.”
Shikenjanski completed 11 of 15 passes for 85 yards, but the Cougars provided tight coverage all night and limited anything over the top. The cold and windy conditions also played into South’s preferred approach to offense.
“It was not ideal for wanting to throw the ball around, but the weather was not the issue,” LaBore said. “We had opportunities and we didn’t execute.
“I don’t think it bothered Max a whole lot throwing the ball. It changed how we kicked the ball or how we played a kick coming to us, but no, we just needed more consistency offensively and we just didn’t have that.”
Stillwater defensive back Grayson Zurn finished with 16 solo tackles, which was an impressive total for the junior but also displayed how frequently the South running backs were getting into the second level. Linebackers Cooper Keykal and Eric Jurek added seven solo tackles apiece.
“It’s a unique look that we haven’t seen all year, but they fire off the ball very, very fast and the backs hit the holes really hard,” LaBore said. “They’re tough to stop.”
Losing that final game is always difficult, but even a few minutes after this one ended the coach could point to countless things that made the season rewarding.
“This team has been a blast to spend four years with,” LaBore said. “They are a great model for the kids that are going to come behind them. They won three conference championships in a row and that’s not easy to do. And we played a really tough schedule last year and this year, regardless of what anybody wants to say about Maroon and Gold, we played a lot of good teams last year and a lot of good teams this year.
“This is a team that’s won a lot of football games, so they’re competitors. There’s talent, but there’s a lot of character and they have really been a joy to coach. They love football, they spent a ton of time doing everything we could have ever asked them to do, and then more. They’ve made a lot of plays, they’ve won a lot of games and they were a pleasure to go to work with every single day. It’s too bad we couldn’t find a way to put a better game together tonight.”
Lakeville South 10 13 14 0 — 37
Stillwater 0 7 0 7 — 14
LS — Carson Hansen 24 run (Jack Kimmel kick) 9:10.
LS — FG Kimmel 29, :00.
St — Max Shikenjanski 1 run (Landon Huber kick) 9:22.
LS — Ryder Patterson 13 run (kick failed) 4:55.
LS — Patterson 6 run (Kimmel kick) :23.
LS — Hansen 10 run (Kimmel kick) 8:49.
LS — Hansen 1 run (Kimmel kick) :15.
St — Shikenjanski 1 run (Huber kick) 3:18.
Team stats
LS St
First downs 25 13
Rushes-yards 59-380 31-88
Passing yards 0 85
Total yards 380 173
Comp-Att-Int. 0-1-0 11-15-1
Fumbles/lost 0/0 0/0
Penalties/yards 5/45 2/10
Punts/avg. 1/14.0 3/25.7
Individual statistics
Rushing — LS: Carson Hansen 22-168, Ryder Patterson 16-108, Jay Winters 8-28, Jacob Royse 3-26, Connor Cade 3-21, Jonah Shine 2-14, Jackson Hall 1-6, Luke Meyer 1-4, Camden Crawford 1-2, Alex Morelli 1-2 and Gaven Dean 1-1; St: Emilio Rosario Matias 16-58, Max Shikenjanski 14-25 and Brett Hilde 1-5.
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — LS: Jacob Royse 0-1-0-0-0; St: Max Shikenjanski 11-15-85-0-1.
Receiving — LS: none; St: Joseph Hoheisel 3-44, Emilio Rosario Matias 4-18, Thomas Jacobs 2-11, Brett Hilde 1-7 and Tanner Schmidt 1-5.
Kickoff returns — LS: Luke Meyer 1-34; St: Braden Wenner 3-23, Thomas Jacobs 1-22, Soel Riser 2-11 and Landon Weyer 1-10.
Punt returns — LS: Leighton Keilen 1-14; St: none.
Interceptions — LS: Luke Meyer 1-7; St: none.
Fumble recoveries — LS: none; St: none.
Class 6A state playoffs
Quarterfinals
Lakeville South 37, Stillwater 14
Maple Grove 24, East Ridge 17
Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12
Rosemount 27, Centennial 0
Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove on Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m.
Eden Prairie vs. Rosemount
on Friday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Prep Bowl
At U.S. Bank Stadium
on Friday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
