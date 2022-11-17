EDEN PRAIRIE — Advancing to state for the first time since 2006, the Stillwater football team unable to fulfill the next item on the list while falling to Lakeville South 37-14 in the Class 6A state quarterfinals under wintry conditions on Friday, Nov. 11 at Eden Prairie High School.

The Ponies were unable to slow down Lakeville South’s vaunted rushing attack or keep pace on the other side of the ball while seeking the program’s first state tournament victory since 1996.

