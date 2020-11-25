OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Seeking its first section championship since 2006, the Stillwater football team was unable to keep pace with fourth-seeded Centennial while falling 27-14 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday, Nov. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies had never played Centennial prior to 2017, but the Cougars have now ended Stillwater’s season three of the last four years.
Stillwater, which earned the top seed in Section 4AAAAAA and a first-round bye after sharing the East Metro Sub-District championship with East Ridge and Roseville, finished the pandemic-shortened season with a 4-3 record.
The second round game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but moved up one day after an executive order from the governor shut down sports after Friday. Centennial (4-4) had just two days of rest after its 36-14 victory over Lakeville North in the opening round on Tuesday night.
“We were really happy that we had the opportunity to play one more game and that we had the chance at closure,” Ponies coach Beau LaBore said. “That said, it’s a rather unpleasant way to end the season.”
Centennial racked up 386 yards behind a bruising running attack led by physical quarterback Elijah Ward and running back Lance Liu, who scored two touchdowns and finished with 215 yards on 34 carries.
Stillwater started quickly as senior running back Dominic Krenz broke free for a 48-yard touchdown less than two minutes into the game. Jacob Huenink booted the extra-point kick for a 7-0 lead.
“It was a heckuva a start,” LaBore said.
The Cougars responded with a methodical 11-play drive that covered 67 yards on their first possession to even the score at 7-all. Chase Granzow scored on a 14-yard pass from Ward with 5:10 remaining in the first.
Stillwater failed to gain a first down on any of its next three possessions and Centennial took advantage with better field position, even if it only led to a 13-7 halftime lead. The Cougars outgained 204-97 in the first half and eventually jumped ahead 13-7 after an 11-yard burst from Liu with just 1:22 remaining in the half.
“In a lot of ways, we played well enough on defense to find a way,” LaBore said. “We needed to help out our defense with a few more first downs, if not points, in the second quarter. The same could be said of the third quarter.”
Centennial extended its lead to 20-7 midway through the third quarter on a 24-yard touchdown run from Liu.
Stillwater struggled to move the ball offensively, finishing with 15 carries for 67 yards on the ground and just 189 yards overall.
“They lined up how we thought they would and the message at halftime was that we just had to do a better job of executing,” LaBore said. “It was one of those games where everybody executes properly except for one guy and the one guy not doing that kills the play. A lot of times we just couldn’t get out of our way offensively. We needed to get some first downs and find a way to score some more points.”
Ward also scored on a 10-yard run with more than five minutes remaining in the fourth to push Centennial’s lead to 27-7.
Stillwater quarterback Casey Venske hooked up with Erik Roettger for a 16-yard touchdown with about three minutes remaining, but the Ponies were unable to execute an on-side kick and the Cougars ran out the clock.
Ward was the workhorse for Centennial in its first-round victory over Lakeville North, running 23 times for 138 yards and four touchdowns. Liu also gained 113 yards on 15 carries, but the Cougars kept feeding the ball to their fullback against Stillwater.
“Their quarterback is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and he started on the defensive line as a sophomore, linebacker last year and played linebacker and quarterback against us,” LaBore said. “That’s a pretty impressive night of work. He had his way with Lakeville North in the first round and so we were happy to see that they were focusing more on the fullback. They moved toward the quarterback more as the game went on, but we gave him a couple of different looks and by and large eliminated the big plays and made them line up again.”
Both were productive options for the Cougars, who held a 33:24 to 14:07 advantage in time of possession.
“The score was 27-14, basically two-to-one, and that’s what you find when you pull up the yards, the turnovers and the time of possession,” LaBore said. “A lot of the stats kind of dictated the outcome of the game.”
Centennial started the season 1-4, but won each of its last three to capture its second section championship in a row.
“We knew that the seeding didn’t matter and we knew we were going to have to play as good a football game as we could to win a section championship,” LaBore said. “We didn’t make enough of the little plays, enough of the big plays or just overall didn’t execute as much as we needed to be champions.”
Michael Cowley and Mason Wilson each finished with seven solo tackles to lead the Ponies on defense. Cowley also recovered a fumble and finished with a team-high 25 defensive points. Jayden Leach-Wirwahn led the Ponies with nine solo tackles and added three assisted tackles for 19 defensive points.
Krenz led the Ponies with 72 yards on just seven carries. Venske completed 16 of 35 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. Max Shikenjanski finished with six catches for 41 yards to lead the Ponies.
Win or lose, this was the final game of the season for each of the state’s football teams still playing.
Making the season-ending loss even more difficult for Stillwater was the inability to get together on Monday for the last team activities and turning in of equipment. With the school moving to distance learning and orders that prevent organized group activities, closing the season like this was not ideal.
“Win or lose it’s always tough, but particularly losing where you’re dragging kids off the field and forcing them to turn in their remaining equipment,” LaBore said. “It also prevented us from doing the end of season the way we normally do and ending the season on our terms.
“But we still feel, when we’re forced to look at the season as a whole, we have a lot of great experiences and memories to hold on to and be happy about. It was an abbreviated message, but in a normal year we try to do a lot of community services and that’s because we believe that giving is receiving. They’ve been the benefactors of a lot of people in our community, our schools, our community and network of coaches and what they’ve given to each other to give them life lessons through football. We hope they take that into consideration the rest of their lives in the relationships, organizations and communities they’re a part of and hopefully giving more to those entities than they are taking.”
In the end, there were few complaints about a season few expected would take place in the fall after the Minnesota State High School League originally voted to delay the start until March. That decision was overturned and Stillwater opened the season on Oct. 9, but with limited fans, no student section or homecoming, it was missing many fall traditions that make Friday nights special.
“We’re very thankful that these seniors got to play football in the fall,” LaBore said. “We have no idea what the spring was going to look like and we played all of the games on our schedule and it required a lot of flexibility and adaptation and staying focused on what matters most. I think for the most part our players did that and our seniors were very important in that by leading by example. They had a successful year. They finished with a winning record, found a way to win a sub-district championship and they played for a section championship. I know there were a lot of very important experiences that all of these kids will take with them going forward.”
• If was a tough postseason for each of the teams representing Section 4AAAAAA. Mounds View was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 and third-seeded Totino-Grace received a bye after Hopkins bowed out due to COVID and the Eagles’ second-round game against Farmington was also called off.
The remaining teams finished with a combined 0-6 record in the postseason and were outscored by a combined 213-52.
• In addition to Centennial, the other five section champions included: Rosemount, Lakeville South, Shakopee, Eden Prairie and Blaine.
Two other section final games were not contested, including Totino-Grace vs. Farmington and Edina vs. Minnetonka.
Centennial 7 6 6 6 — 27
Stillwater 7 0 0 7 — 14
St — Dominic Krenz 48 run (Jacob Huenink kick) 10:34.
Cen — Chase Granzow 14 pass from Elijah Ward (Eli Nowacki kick) 5:10.
Cen — Lance Liu 11 run (kick failed) 1:22.
Cen — Liu 24 run (Nowacki kick) 5:43.
Cen — Ward 10 run (Nowacki kick) 5:38.
St — Erik Roettger 16 pass from Casey Venske (Huenink kick) 2:52.
Team stats
Cen St
First downs 21 10
Rushes-yards 55-345 15-67
Passing yards 41 122
Total yards 386 189
Comp-Att-Int. 2-5-0 16-35-2
Fumbles/lost 3/1 0/0
Penalties/yards 7/60 6/60
Punts/avg. 2/30.0 5/36.6
Individual statistics
Rushing — Cen: Lance Liu 34-215, Elijah Ward 16-107 and Chase Granzow 5-23; St: Dominic Krenz 7-72, Edward O’Keefe 6-0 and Casey Venske 2-(-5).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — Cen: Elijah Ward 2-5-41-1-0; St: Casey Venske 16-35-122-1-2.
Receiving — Cen: Ben Lee 1-27 and Chase Granzow 1-14; St: Max Shikenjanski 6-41, Erik Roettger 3-29, Nicholas Schlender 2-19, Carter Bauer 2-19, Riley Dunbar 1-15, Logan Carlson 1-2 and Edward O’Keefe 1-(-3).
Kickoff returns — Cen: Luke Clark 2-16; St: Carter Bauer 2-41, Dominic Krenz 1-28 and Nicholas Schlender 1-11.
Punt returns — Cen: Reese Neudahl 1-2 and Lance Liu 1-0; St: none.
Interceptions — Cen: Daniel O’Neil 1-27 and Isaak Ankrum 1-23; St: none.
Fumble recoveries — Cen: none; St: Michael Crowley 1-0.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Class 6A playoffs
First round
STMA 40, Eastview 0
Minnetonka 7, Woodbury 3
Rosemount 35, Anoka 0
East Ridge, *bye
Lakeville South 59, C-DH 27
Edina 28, Osseo 0
Champlin Park 34, WBL 8
Shakopee 48, Eagan 7
Eden Prairie, *bye
Prior Lake 44, Roseville 0
Totino-Grace, *bye
Farmington, *bye
Stillwater, bye
Centennial 36, L. North 14
Wayzata, *bye
Blaine, *bye
*denotes bye due to COVID
Section finals
#Edina vs. Minnetonka
Rosemount 42, East Ridge 0
Lakeville South 14, STMA 13
Shakopee 35, Ch. Park 21
Eden Prairie 21, Prior Lake 7
#Totino-Grace vs. Farmington
Centennial 27, Stillwater 14
Blaine 42, Wayzata 28
#cancelled due to COVID
