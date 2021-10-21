ARDEN HILLS — In preparation for Stillwater’s Maroon North Sub-district football finale at Mounds View, coach Beau LaBore shared some recent history the Ponies were determined not to repeat.
Fourth-ranked Stillwater (5-0 Maroon North, 7-0) rolled up nearly 400 yards of offense and followed with a convincing 49-13 victory on Friday, Oct. 15 at Mounds View High School, securing the sub-district championship outright — one game ahead of runner-ups White Bear Lake (4-1, 5-2) and Anoka (3-1, 4-3).
“There’s a lot of work to be done, but it feels good to win the conference and be 7-0 right now,” Ponies quarterback Max Shikenjanski said.
This marked Stillwater’s sixth victory over the rival Mustangs (2-4, 3-5) in their last seven meetings, a big turnaround after Mounds View won 11 of 13 in the series from 2006 to 2014. The Mustangs still hold a 26-19 edge over Stillwater in the all-time series.
“We came over here two years ago with them undefeated and hoping to put a blemish on their record and trying to salvage our season and of course they had to be thinking the exact same thing,” LaBore said. “You never sleep on an opponent. We always respect everyone, but fear nobody. We were just focused on Stillwater getting better, Stillwater doing things better, and Stillwater doing things right and knowing that would take care of most of it.”
Mounds View entered that Week 5 contest in 2019 undefeated and ranked fifth in Class 6A, but the Ponies prevailed in a 22-21 overtime thriller for just their second win of the season.
“We have a great rivalry with White Bear Lake, the oldest rivalry in Minnesota, but over the last two decades this is clearly the game that our kids and our student body and a lot of our community has circled and it has taken a lot of hard work to kind of change the tide,” LaBore said. “It’s satisfying any time we can pick up a win in this rivalry.”
Mounds View opened the game with an impressive drive, gaining 36 yards on the first play of the game and eventually finishing the six-play, 77-yard drive with Owen Wark to Dylan Wheeler 10-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 lead.
There was little resistance from the Ponies as Wark completed all five of his pass attempts on the drive.
Stillwater’s offense also looked flat before punting on its first possession, but the defense responded quickly as Austin Buck intercepted Wark to set the Ponies up with strong field position. Four rushing plays covering 23 yards and help from two Mounds View offsides penalties led to the Ponies pullling even at 7-all after a 4-yard touchdown from Eddie O’Keefe, the first of three in the game for the senior.
“We said, this is a rivalry game and we’re going to get a spirited effort out of these guys right out of the gates, but there’s four quarters to the game,” LaBore said. “Very quickly the defense righted the ship and then we took the line of scrimmage and when we took over the line of scrimmage we knew it was just take care of the football, make sure we make good calls and things were going to work out pretty well for us.”
“After that first possession when we went under center, they couldn’t handle it and we kept pounding the rock and that’s what happened,” Shikenjanski added. “We ran the ball well.”
The Ponies didn’t look back while outscoring Mounds View 42-0 in the second and third quarters. Stillwater held a 397-212 advantage in total yards, though the Mustangs eventually tacked on a touchdown in the final minute of the game.
“There were some plays we could have made on the that first possession and didn’t and, unfortunately, we gave them the ball right back,” LaBore said. “But the defense digs themselves out of a hole and they get the interception and gives us a short field and then we start rolling.”
Mounds View’s early success did not continue against a Stillwater defense that is allowing an average of just 12.6 points per game.
“They turned it around,” Shikenjanski said. “The first possession was a touchdown but we knew they would step up, they always do. They’ve been stepping up the whole year and we knew what was going to happen. We knew we had to turn it around and we had to do and we did it.”
After completing his first five passes, Wark connected on just 6 of 20 throws while under heavy pressure throughout the remainder of the game.
“Unfortunately we didn’t get much heat on the quarterback at all (on the first drive), but a couple little tweaks and we were able to get those guys into the backfield pretty consistently,” LaBore said. “In high school football, if you’re good up front it gives you a chance all the time. We’ve said it many times that those guys up front have been the leaders for us defensively.”
The Ponies were also stingy while limiting Mounds View to just 81 rushing yards on 25 attempts (3.2 avg.) — and 61 of those rushing yards came in the fourth quarter with the outcome already decided.
O’Keefe, who finished with 85 yards on just 14 carries, pushed Stillwater’s lead to 14-7 less than three minutes into the second quarter. Shikenjanski, a junior, also hooked up with Thomas Jacobs for a 13-yard touchdown and Landon Weyer on a 24-yard scoring pass to build 28-7 halftime lead.
Stillwater’s balanced offense produced 193 rushing yards and 204 passing yards, which was a stark contrast to the Mustangs and their struggles on the ground.
“They’ve had games this year where they’ve barely run the ball at all,” LaBore said. “They ran the ball seven times against White Bear Lake, so that makes it hard if you’re not completing a lot of passes and not zipping up and down the field for your defense to be able to keep up. We’ve been in that situation, too, as you navigate this spread offense stuff, but we love the fact that we think we have two identities that can be difficult to prepare for. You can’t just prepare for one thing. You have to prepare for two things and in both situations we have the ability to run and we have the ability to pass.”
Shikenjanski completed 11 of 19 passes and also rushed four times for 28 yards. Thomas Jacobs led the Ponies with five catches for 84 yards.
“Shik’s been awesome,” LaBore said. “He’s been in situations where we have needed him to create and he has. He just needs to be himself and stay within what we’re trying to accomplish and maybe mix in a little bit of what he’s able to do to find a way.”
A two-time all-conference point guard in basketball, Shikenjanski is comfortable with the ball and the leadership required in both sports. He’s passed for seven touchdowns with just one interception this season.
The workload has increased dramatically since his first — and only previous start prior to this season — when as a freshman he stepped in due to injury as the Ponies ground out a 7-5 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall. He attempted just five passes in that game, which the Ponies won despite getting outgained 279-109.
“He hasn’t lost a game as a starting quarterback,” LaBore said. “He’s very used to having the ball in his hand, regardless of the sport, so he’s very composed. He’s very confident, he does a pretty good job of knowing what everybody is supposed to be doing and he’s fiercely competitive. Those are wonderful traits, and if you can run and pass and back it up it’s even better.”
Stillwater has produced 1,300 rushing yards and 1,120 passing yards this season, balance that creates issues for opposing defenses.
“It’s very important,” Shikenjanski said. “We can run the ball and throw the ball and that’s what makes us so good. It keeps the defense on their toes and they don’t know what’s coming. I think that’s part of the reason our offense is very good. When they don’t know if you’re going to run or pass it helps a ton.”
O’Keefe, Mason Wilson and Tanner Voight each rushed for touchdowns in the third quarter as Stillwater extended its lead to 49-7.
The Ponies, who have not allowed a point in the second quarter this season, have outscored opponents 150-7 combined in the second and third quarters, compared to an 88-81 edge in the first and fourth quarters.
Stillwater was slated to close out the regular season with a match-up at No. 2-ranked Eden Prairie (6-1) on Thursday, Oct. 21. Seeding for the Class 6A playoffs will be announced on Friday, Oct. 22, with first-round games scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29.
After securing back-to-back sub-district/conference titles for the first time since 2009 and 2010, the Ponies are also pursuing their first trip to the state tournament since 2006.
LaBore was pleased by the lack of contentment after his team locked up at least a share of the sub-district title with a lop-sided victory over Forest Lake in Week 6.
“The best part of everything is that not one person discussed having earned a share of the sub-district championship until I said thank you last night to those guys for not doing it,” LaBore said. “I’m very pleased with the fact that they’ve set their expectations and goals very high. Their preparation and their execution in practice and on Friday nights have almost always have met that call.
“Repeating as sub-district champs, even though it’s not exactly the same league, was definitely a priority for our team when they set their goals. But it was more or less in the context of we have to win the sub-district to give ourselves a one seed to give us the best chance to get back to the state tournament, which we haven’t done in a long time. It’s tough to go back to back and that’s a great accomplishment for our guys and they should be very happy about that.”
Stillwater 7 21 21 0 — 49
Mounds View 7 0 0 6 — 13
MV — Dylan Wheeler 10 pass from Owen Wark (Ben Samuel kick) 8:28.
St — Eddie O’Keefe 4 run (Connor Parker kick) 4:36.
St — O’Keefe 2 run (Parker kick) 9:53.
St — Thomas Jacobs 13 pass from Max Shikenjanski (Parker kick) 5:12.
St — Landon Weyer 24 pass from Shikenjanski (Parker kick) :41.
St — O’Keefe 5 run (Parker kick) 8:39.
St — Mason Wilson 6 run (Parker kick) 5:01.
St — Tanner Voight 2 run (Parker kick) 3:36.
MV — Amir Safi 3 run (run failed) :41.
Team stats
St MV
First downs 25 13
Rushes-yards 37-193 25-81
Passing yards 204 131
Total yards 397 212
Comp-Att-Int. 11-19-0 11-26-1
Fumbles/lost 0/0 1/1
Penalties/yards 8/85 8/50
Punts/avg. 3/20.3 4/35.8
Individual statistics
Rushing — St: Eddie O’Keefe 14-85, Landon Weyer 7-55, Max Shikenjanski 4-28, Tanner Voight 3-20, Mason Wilson 1-6, Christian Hoveland 1-4, Roan Hickey 4-3, team 2-0 and Cooper Keykal 1-(-8); MV: Amir Safi 11-65, Nick Shaw 6-22, Owen Wark 3-3, Antoine Voz 1-(-1) and Sam Hinrichs 4-(-8).
Passing (com-att-yds-td-int) — St: Max Shikenjanski 11-19-204-2-0; MV: Owen Wark 11-26-131-1-1.
Receiving — St: Thomas Jacobs 5-84, Landon Weyer 2-39, Connor McCormick 1-29, Tanner Voight 1-23, Eddie O’Keefe 1-16 and Thomas Blair 1-13; MV: Tyler Nystrom 6-45, Hunter Rask 2-44, Dylan Wheeler 2-32 and NA (No. 80) 1-10.
Kickoff returns — St: Jacob Chaves 1-15 and Connor McCormick 1-15; MV: Nick Shaw 3-45, Eric Pfenning-Wendt 3-43 and Parker Nelson 1-29.
Punt returns — St: Thomas Jacobs 1-7; MV: Tyler Nystrom 1-6.
Interceptions — St: Austin Buck 1-13; MV: none.
Fumble recoveries — St: Zachariah Hunter 1-1; MV: none.
Maroon North
Sub-district Overall
W L W L
Stillwater 5 0 7 0
White Bear Lake 4 1 5 2
Anoka 3 1 4 3
Osseo 3 2 4 3
Mounds View 2 4 3 4
Forest Lake 1 4 2 5
Roseville 0 6 0 7
Week 7 results
Stillwater 49, Mounds View 13
Forest Lake 27, Roseville 20 (OT)
White Bear Lake 41, Osseo 27
Park 30, Anoka 27
Week 8 games
Stillwater at Eden Prairie
Champlin Park at Anoka
Maple Grove at Mounds View
Osseo at Blaine
Lakeville North at Forest Lake
Minnetonka at Roseville
White Bear Lake at Totino-Grace
