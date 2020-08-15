More than a week after the Minnesota State High School League announced major changes to the sports calendar for the upcoming school year, many of the specifics for what seasons will look like in those sports are still being worked out.
The boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, and girls swimming and diving seasons will begin as scheduled on Monday, Aug. 17.
The starts for the football and volleyball have been pushed to mid-March due to COVID-19, which has significantly changed the landscape for the upcoming school year both in and out of the classroom.
The entire spring sports season was derailed by the pandemic and there are plenty of changes in store for teams as things start back up this fall.
The MSHSL Board of Directors voted to reduce the length of each season by 20 percent and the number of allowed competitions was also reduced by 30 percent, with no more than one or two per week. Stillwater Area High School Activities Director Ricky Michel said with the exception of cross country, regular season schedules for the four remaining fall sports teams should be completed by Aug. 14.
Michel expects participation rates will be lower this fall, based on the registrations at this point.
“The numbers are going to be far less,” Michel said on Aug. 13, referring only to the sports currently open for registration. “We’ve had 260 participants register in the six sports. We know we’ll get a last-minute rush, but the reality is we’re four days away and I would say usually in the fall we’re somewhere in the 600 range. Right now we’re less than half and I think we’ll be at 60 to 70 percent.”
The MSHSL has not provided any guidance on adapted athletics.
“They still haven’t decided adapted and haven’t given us a timeline,” Michel said. “Things are still up in the air about that.”
Parents have concerns about children returning to the classroom and that certainly carries over to athletics.
“It’s totally voluntary and right now some parents are going to hold kids out,” Michel said. “I don’t think Stillwater is the only school that is going to go through this. We’re all going to go through this.
“We’ve had a handful of calls where parents don’t want us to offer this and feel that we should be unified as a community and shut things down and once things improve you can add these things,” Michel said. “But right now the majority believes we need to move on and move forward.”
Michel knows the value and benefits of participation, but also understands the concerns and risks involved. And no matter how strictly the guidelines are followed during practices and activities, that structure may not exist during the rest of the day for many participants.
“If you look at it, we’ve gone through a whole summer of this and people are going to do what they do,” Michel said. “You can have every stipulation and rule in place, but inevitably people will choose to do what they want to do. You harp on kids to keep physically distanced and that’s a constant battle for coaches — it’s also a constant battle for parents.
“We’ll try it and we’ll see. Our hope is we can go through a fall season, but I think it is inevitable that something is going to come along.”
Earlier this week, the MSHSL also clarified what will be allowed this fall for those athletes whose seasons were pushed into March (football and volleyball) and those impacted by the shutdown of their seasons this past spring.
Fall training seasons for football and volleyball will be held from Sept. 14 through Oct. 3. The fall training period for traditional spring sports will be Oct. 5 through Oct. 24. Each will be limited to 12 sessions per sport.
“It’s totally voluntary,” Michel said. “I think football is going to do it, volleyball is definitely going to do it.”
There are some issues that crop up with the fall practice period set aside for the spring sports, including the MEA break which occurs Oct. 15-16. It also creates conflicts for certain sports like tennis and track and field, not to mention the demand for fields and/or courts.
“The teams in season and in facilities will have top priority,” Michel said.
Stillwater boys tennis coach Dave Kahl also coaches the girls tennis team in the fall, which creates a challenge. Stillwater cross country coaches Scott Christensen (boys) and Dawn Podolske (girls) also serve as head track coaches in the spring.
Unlike the summer coaching waiver period which allows coaches contact with their athletes for practices and training, these fall sessions are slightly more restrictive.
“These are going to be called fall practice seasons, not waivered times for the coaches,” Michel said. “So kids have to register for them as part of their season because they have to follow MSHSL rules and liability wise it will fall under the umbrella of the season versus a waivered activity like a summer thing. That’s a little tricky and we will have them pay the fee for their sport. If they decide not to go out after the fall practice period we will reimburse them.”
