Brooke Elfert

Girls cross country

The most consistent performer for the Stillwater girls cross country team this season, Brooke Elfert finished fifth in a strong field as the Ponies placed eighthi n the Alexandria Lions Meet of Champions on Oct. 9.

The junior also led the Ponies with a sixth-place finish in the Milaca Mega Meet on Sept. 25, leading Stillwater to a runner-up finish in the team standings. Elfert is a two-time all-conference performer who also earned all-state honors as a freshman.

Stillwater is scheduled to compete in the SEC Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Dylan Magistad

Boys soccer

A steady leader in the back for the Stillwater boys soccer team the past few years, Dylan Magistad is continuing those efforts while also contributing on the offensive end for the Ponies this fall.

The senior captain scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Stillwater’s dramatic 4-3 overtime victory over North St. Paul in the Section 4AAA quarterfinals on Oct. 13. Magistad also provided a goal in a 5-2 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall to close out the regular season.

The Ponies (13-2-2) are set to face St. Paul Central in the section semifinals on Oct. 16.

