At least 11 Stillwater Area High School seniors solidified their commitments to NCAA Division I and II programs by signing a National Letter of Intent when the signing period began on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The signing period for most Division I and II sports runs through Aug. 1, but the early signing period for basketball ended on Nov. 16 before reopening again from April 12 through May 17. There is an early signing period for Division I football that runs from Dec. 21-23. The regular signing period for football begins on Feb. 1 and continues through April 1 for Division I and until Aug. 1 for Division II.
Stillwater athletes who participated in the signing ceremony on Nov. 9 at SAHS include: Sydney Dettmann (Bucknell-swimming), Keira Jelinek (Rockhurst-lacrosse), Luka Johnson (UC-Colorado Springs-soccer), Lexi Karlen (UM-Duluth-basketball), Tori Liljegren (Lindenwood-lacrosse), Avery Lorinser (Northern Michigan-lacrosse), Jordyn Lyden (Minnesota-gymnastics), Sophia Roskoski (Western Kentucky-track and field), Nell Smith (UW-Green Bay, soccer), Anika Wright (Northern Michigan-swimming and diving), and Ella Zirbes (Utah-gymnastics).
This list does not include the Stillwater athletes planning to participate for NCAA Division III programs, which are not allowed to provide athletic scholarships.
Listed below are the responses to a short questionaire completed by the athletes who signed a National Letter of Intent
Sydney Dettmann
College attending — Bucknell University
Sport — Women’s swimming and diving
Why Bucknell? — The supportive team atmosphere.
Major/academic interests — Political science.
Other SAHS Activities — The Stillwater Choir and Vagabonds.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — True Team state swimming and diving meet in 2022 (3rd place).
Keira Jelinek
College attending — Rockhurst University
Sport — Women’s lacrosse
Why Rockhurst? — I chose Rockhurst because it gave me the best of both worlds. I wanted to play DII lacrosse, but I also wanted to go to a big school. With Rockhurst, although it is a small school, I am right across the street from UMKC which is a bigger school. Being right in the heart of Kansas City also gave it a bigger feel. The city, the campus, and the team are what made me choose Rockhurst.
Major/academic interests — Undecided.
Other SAHS Activities — Student Council, speech, and tennis.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — My most memorable experience with the ponies would have to be making varsity for lacrosse and winning the student council presidential election within the same weekend. It was a huge success for me and was very rewarding for all the hard work I put in.
Luka Johnson
College attending — University of Colorado-Colorado Springs
Sport — Women’s soccer
Why Colorado Springs? — It has a high ranked Division II soccer program and has a beautiful view of Pikes Peak.
Major/academic interests — Undecided.
Other SAHS Activities — National Honor Society, BIZAA, and Key Club.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Winning the state championship last year (2021).
Lexi Karlen
College attending — University of Minnesota-Duluth
Sport — Women’s basketball
Why Duluth? — I loved their great engineering program and business school. I also love the city of Duluth.
Major/academic interests — Civil engineering, environmental engineering, finance, or accounting.
Other SAHS Activities — Volleyball.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — The 2022 Pep Fest, I got to perform a dance with my friends and speak for the Superfans.
Tori Liljegren
College attending — Lindenwood University
Sport — Women’s lacrosse
Why Lindenwood? — It immediately felt like home. It is a perfect distance away and I loved the culture of the team and the community. Everyone is so sweet and very determined. The campus is
beautiful and they had the major I want.
Major/academic interests — Exercise science.
Other SAHS Activities — Volleyball.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Playing sports here and building a family around the Stillwater community. So grateful to meet so many people at this school. Roll Ponies for life!
Avery Lorinser
College attending — Northern Michigan University
Sport — Women’s lacrosse
Why Northern Michigan? — It was a great fit. I loved the team and the atmosphere.
Major/academic interests — Psychology.
Other SAHS Activities — National Honor Society, and BIZAA.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Going to state last year with my team!
Jordyn Lyden
College attending — University of Minnesota
Sport — Gymnastics
Why Minnesota? — I chose the University of Minnesota because of their excellent academics and athletics (gymnastics). Another reason is because I loved the coaches and team and the second I stepped into the gym and on campus it felt like family to me. The campus is also very amazing and I wanted to stay in Minnesota.
Major/academic interests — Business and marketing.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — My most memorable experience was all the football games with my friends, both powder puff games and scoring a touchdown both junior and senior
year (undefeated 2-0).
Sophia Roskoski
College attending — Western Kentucky University
Sport — Women’s track and field
Why Western Kentucky? — I selected WKU because it felt like home and the team atmosphere was very welcoming.
Major/academic interests — Biology in pre-med.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — State in 2022 for track.
Nell Smith
College attending — University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
Sport — Women’s soccer
Why UW-Green Bay? — I love the beautiful campus and the size of the school. There’s always something to do around Green Bay and it’s the perfect distance from home.
Major/academic interests — Business major.
Other SAHS Activities — National Honor Society, Key Club, and Dollars for Dreams.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Winning a state championship my junior year at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Anika Wright
College attending — Northern Michigan University
Sport — Women’s swimming and diving
Why Northern Michigan? — If felt like home and a place I could see myself living at after four years of college.
Major/academic interests — Business.
Other SAHS Activities — Speech Team, and synchronized swimming.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Getting third place at True Team state.
Ella Zirbes
College attending — University of Utah
Sport — Gymnastics
Why Utah? — I chose Utah because of the positive atmosphere created by the team and the coaches. I already have a good connection with everyone on the team which makes me excited for the next four years. Utah is also a beautiful state.
Major/academic interests — Kinesiology.
Other SAHS Activities — National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Stillwater Concert Choir.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — All of the fun football game experiences.
