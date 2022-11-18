At least 11 Stillwater Area High School seniors solidified their commitments to NCAA Division I and II programs by signing a National Letter of Intent when the signing period began on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The signing period for most Division I and II sports runs through Aug. 1, but the early signing period for basketball ended on Nov. 16 before reopening again from April 12 through May 17. There is an early signing period for Division I football that runs from Dec. 21-23. The regular signing period for football begins on Feb. 1 and continues through April 1 for Division I and until Aug. 1 for Division II.

Tags

Load comments