It was another banner season on the snow for Afton native Jessie Diggins, who recently wrapped up the 2002-23 cross-country skiing season with a second-place finish in the overall FIS Cross Country World Cup standings.

The 2010 Stillwater Area High School graduate also placed second in the distance race standings and 11th in the sprints. Her contributions helped the United States place fourth behind traditional powers Norway, Sweden and Finland in the Nations Cup, which combines men’s and women’s results for each nation in World Cup events.

