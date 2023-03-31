It was another banner season on the snow for Afton native Jessie Diggins, who recently wrapped up the 2002-23 cross-country skiing season with a second-place finish in the overall FIS Cross Country World Cup standings.
The 2010 Stillwater Area High School graduate also placed second in the distance race standings and 11th in the sprints. Her contributions helped the United States place fourth behind traditional powers Norway, Sweden and Finland in the Nations Cup, which combines men’s and women’s results for each nation in World Cup events.
Tiril Udnes Weng of Norway took home the Crystal Globe with 2,029 points while Diggins (1,867) held off Kerttu Niskanen of Finland (1,840) by 27 points for second place.
In the distance standings, Niskanen outscored Diggins 1,180 to 1,086 with Weng following in third with 946 points. Weng als placed third in the sprint standings.
This was the third year in a row that Diggins has placed in the top three in the overall World Cup standings. She became the first American woman to win the overall title during the 2020-21 season and also placed second in 2021-22.
“I am really proud of that,” Diggins said in a story by Leann Bentley of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team. “It speaks to the really incredible support from the team — all of the amazing and consistent hard work from our coaches, wax techs and volunteers. I’m just really proud of the year.”
There were other highlights for the U.S. Team, including Rosie Brennan placing fourth in the women’s overall World Cup standings and Ben Ogden claiming the Green Big as the top men’s World Cup skier under the age of 23.
“We definitely have a strong group of men and women coming up and is so cool to see,” Brennan said. “It has also been a big motivator to make these good results stick and make it a thing where the U.S. is always competitive.”
Diggins racked up a total of seven individual World Cup podiums this season and contributed to a relay bronze prior to making history for the U.S. team at the World Championships in Planica, Slovenia.
A three-time Olympic medalist, Diggins became the first American skier to win an individual gold medal in the World Championships with her victory in the 10-kilometer freestyle race in this year’s event. She also teamed with Julia Kern to place third in the freestyle sprint.
The victory in the 10-kilometer freestyle race marked the first time since 2017 that a non-European captured a gold medal in the World Championships.
Diggins notched three gold medals this season, starting with a victory in the 10-kilometer freestyle race in Lillehammer on Dec. 2. She added another World Cup win in Davos (20-kilometer freestyle) on Dec. 18 before the history making title in the 10-kilometer freestyle race in the World Championships.
She also collected two silver medals and four bronze medals in World Cup races before adding the team sprint title with Kern at the World Championships.
“We finished this season the way we started it; supporting and believing in one another!,” Diggins said in a Facebook posting. “I am so proud of this team and all the breakthrough moments, but I am even more proud of how we take care of each other and how we don’t give up when it gets hard.
“So at the end of a long season, thank you to all the teammates who have hugged me and loved me and pushed me when I needed it, to our amazing club @smst2team where all the work happens, to all my sponsors who believe in me and what I stand for, and to the team-behind-the-team who works so hard. It was worth it.”
Diggins, who won three individual pursuit state championships while competing for the Ponies, indicated during a welcome home celebration a year ago in Afton’s Town Square Park that she was planning to continue training and competing at least through the next Olympics in 2026 when The Games will be held in Italy.
The 31-year old is already the most decorated American cross-country skier. In addition to her three Olympic medals, Diggins has earned six World Championship podiums and 57 World Cup podiums (47 individual and 10 relay) — including 16 victories (14 individual and two relays) — since joining the World Cup circuit in 2011.
World Cup standings
Overall
1. Tiril Udnes Weng (Norway) 2,029; 2. Jessie Diggins (United States) 1,867; 3. Kerttu Niskanen (Finland) 1,840; 4. Rosie Brennan (United States) 1,546; 5. Nadine Faehndrich (Switzerland) 1,414.
Distance
1. Kerttu Niskanen (Finland) 1,180; 2. Jessie Diggins (United States) 1,086; 3. Tiril Udnes Weng (Norway) 946; 4. Heidi Weng (Norway) 898; 5. Anne Kjersti Kalvaa (Norway) 868.
Sprint
1. Maja Dahlqvist (Sweden) 944; 2. Nadine Faehndrich (Switzerland) 937; 3. Tiril Udnes Weng (Norway) 813; 4. Johanna Hagstroem (Sweden) 794; 5. Jonna Sundling (Sweden) 747; 11. Jessie Diggins (United States) 601.
Jessie Diggins podiums in 2022-23
FIS World Cup
Date Location Discipline Finish
Dec. 2 Lillehammer 10k freestyle 1st
Dec. 17 Davos Freestyle sprint 2nd
Dec. 18 Davos 20k freestyle 1st
Jan. 27 Les Rousses 10k freestyle 3rd
Feb. 3 Toblach Freestyle sprint 3rd
Feb. 4 Toblach 10k freestyle 2nd
Feb. 5 Toblach 4x7.5k relay 3rd
March 12 Oslo 50k freestyle 3rd
World Championships in Planica
Feb. 26 Team sprint 3rd
Feb. 28 10k freestyle 1st
