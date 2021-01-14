VAL DI FIEMME, Italy (AP) — Jessie Diggins won a first title for the United States in cross-country skiing’s Tour de Ski on Sunday.
Leading the women’s time standings after seven events, Diggins placed second in the 10-kilometer final stage of the 10-day competition raced in Italy and Switzerland.
Her final time of more than three hours was 1 minute, 24 seconds ahead of Russian Yulia Stupak. Ebba Andersson of Sweden was third.
In 15 years of the marathon competition, Diggins’s third place three years ago is the only other podium finish by an American man or woman.
Four different Norwegians combined to win the past seven editions of the women’s Tour de Ski. The cross-country skiing power did not enter the 2021 competitions because of safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
A native of Afton, Diggins started the Tour de Ski with the first of five consecutive podiums in the grueling eight-stage competition. She maintained the yellow jersey with a ninth-place finish in the 10-kilometer classic race on Jan. 8 and followed with a 10th-place showing in the sprint classic event on Jan. 9.
It was an emotional Diggins after placing second in the final race, which ends with a 3.5-kilometer climb up an alpine skiing slope that averages 12 percent grade and some stretches up to 44 percent.
“Wow!” Diggins said. “This is a lifelong goal...it really means a lot. We have had an amazing team atmosphere this whole time, amazing support, and help, and so many cheers from all around the world, so that really gave me wings up the hill today.”
With the Tour de Ski victory, Diggins also took over the overall lead in the World Cup standings. United States teammate Rosie Brennan, who still leads in the overall World Cup distance standings, placed sixth in the Tour de Ski.
The overall victory caps off a very successful Tour de Ski for the Davis U.S. Cross Country Team. Over the 10-day, eight-stage race, Diggins and Brennan landed on the podium nine times, with not one, but two historic 1-2 finishes for Diggins and Brennan in stages 3 and 4, and four U.S. women in the top 30 overall for the third time in the 15-year history of the event. With her victory, Diggins overtakes Brennan for the overall World Cup lead. Brennan still leads the overall World Cup distance standing.
Diggins, a 2010 Stillwater Area High School graduate who won an Olympic gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games in team sprint with Kikkan Randall, has nine individual wins and 33 individual podiums — the most ever for an American cross country skier.
Stuart Groskreutz also contributed to this story.
