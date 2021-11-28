Sydney Dettmann

Girls swimming and diving

It was a productive state meet for Sydney Dettmann and the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which placed third in the team standings behind Minnetonka and Edina.

Dettmann contributed a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:51.51) and 12th-place showing in the 500 freestyle (5:08.94). The junior also swam the anchor leg for Stillwater’s ninth-place 200 freestyle relay team and contributed to a third-place showing in the 400 freestyle relay.

The Ponies won SEC and section titles this season and also placed 3rd at True Team state.

Thomas Putnam

Adapted soccer

It was a busy three games for Stillwater goaltender Thomas Putnam, but his efforts helped lead the Ponies to a consolation finish in the CI Division of the adapted soccer state tournament on Nov. 19-20 at SAHS.

The junior made 21 saves in Stillwater’s opening-round loss to the eventual champion and followed with 16 saves in an 8-2 victory over St. Cloud. Then in the finale, Putnam turned away 23 shots as the Ponies defeated South Suburban 14-6.

Stillwater finished with a 7-2-4 record, losing only to the state champion and runner-up.

