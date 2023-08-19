The City of Stillwater proclaimed Aug. 16 Stillwater Junior Legion Baseball Team Day after Post #48 captured the Division I State Championship on July 30. The team was honored during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, with team members, from left, Tanner Kahn, coach Ryan Bartosiewski, Henry Sample, Cooper Howe, Liam Schuldt, Dylan Bloom, Owen Dague, Joe Fredkove and Riley Runk attending. (Gazette photo by Taylor Kiel)
Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski delivers proclamation for Scott Christensen.
The City of Stillwater proclaimed Aug. 16 Stillwater Junior Legion Baseball Team Day after Post #48 captured the Division I State Championship on July 30. The team was honored during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, with team members, from left, Tanner Kahn, coach Ryan Bartosiewski, Henry Sample, Cooper Howe, Liam Schuldt, Dylan Bloom, Owen Dague, Joe Fredkove and Riley Runk attending. Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski also honored newly retired Stillwater boys cross country and track and field coach by proclaiming it Scott Christensen Day on Aug. 5 during a heavily attended retirement party. (Gazette photos by Taylor Kiel, above, and Stuart Groskreutz, below)
