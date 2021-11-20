SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Stillwater XC Club placed seventh in the boys 5,000-meter Open Invitational Race standings at the Nike Heartland Regional on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Yankton Trail Park. Stillwater totaled 405 points among a field of 150 teams in the merged race that combined results from five sections.
Minneapolis Washburn won the open division with a score of 315 while St. Paul Highland Park (319) and Monticello (325) followed in second and third.
Jonathan Roux led Stillwater with a 17th-place finish in the individual standings, crossing the line in 16:11.8. Ryan Potter (16:50.0) placed 90th while Mason Foster (17:03.8) and Ethan Foote (17:03.9) finished 140th and 141st. Mason Vagle (17:16.9) completed the scoring in 195th place.
Running for Stillwater’s second team entry, Ryan Kilibarda finished just a few steps behind Vagle in 199th place with a time of 17:18.5.
• Stillwater finished 10th with 223 points in the 5,000-meter Rising Stars Race, which is for runners in their sophomore year or younger. Bismarck edged Edina 80-86 for first place in the team standings.
Dylan Riniker was the top finisher for Stillwater in 58th place with a time of 18:05.3.
• Minnesota Class AAA state champion Wayzata held off Wildcat XC (Millard West), a team from Omaha, Neb., 141-152 for the title in the Championship Race. The Bees (Minneapolis Southwest) was the next Minnesota finisher in sixth place with 179 points. In most years, the top two teams in the Championship Race would qualify for Nike Cross Nationals, but that event has been canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.
Open Invitational team standings
Top 10
1. Washburn RC 315; 2. Highland Park RC 319; 3. Monticello 325; 4. Hornets 363; 5. Gretna Jesters XC 369; 6. Edina 397; 7. Stillwater XC C 405; 8. Wayzata A 415; 9. Bison B 454; 10. Belmont TC 476; 58. Stillwater XC A 1,594.
Stillwater results
17. Jonathan Roux (C) 16:11.8; 90. Ryan Potter (C) 16:50.0; 140. Mason Foster (C) 17:03.8; 141. Ethan Foote (C) 17:03.9; 195. Mason Vagle (C) 17:16.9; 199. Ryan Kilibarda (A) 17:18.5; 408. Alex Gardner (B) 18:05.7; 435. Max Vagle (A) 18:12.1; 461. Cam Eiselt (A) 18:18.2; 507. Dylan Shaw (A) 18:30.5; 581. Lyle Och (A) 18:47.0; 616. Gilbert Siedschlag (A) 18:53.7; 954. Gavin Browning (B) 20:49.0; 990. Garrett Haynes (A) 21:08.8. Individual winner: 1. Aidan Jones (Washburn) 15:38.
Elfert paces Stillwater girls
The Stillwater girls placed 43rd out of 97 teams competing in the Open Invitational Division at the Nike Heartland Regional on Nov. 14. Stillwater finished with 1,248 points in the overall standings after the results of the three separate sections were combined. Willmar held off the South Side Runners 132-153 for the top spot.
Brooke Elfert finished 15th out of 843 runners who competed in the Open Division, crossing the finish line in 19:07.8.
Meredith Christensen was the second runner for Stillwater, placing 156th in a time of 20:41.3.
• Edina outscored runner-up Middleton 97-123 to win the girls Championship Race while Highland Park followed in third with 130 points. Wayzata followed in fifth place with 186 points as Minnesota teams occupied three of the top five spots.
Open Invitational team standings
Top 10
1. Willmar 132; 2. South Side Runners 153; 3. St. Cloud Saints 228; 4. Little Hawk 240; 5. Becker 280; 6. Highland Park 294; 7. Lightning 411; 8. Flying Eagles 412; 9. Johnston Dragoons 413; 10. Rapid City Distance 459; 43. Stillwater XC A 1,248.
Stillwater results
15. Brooke Elfert (A) 19:07.8; 156. Meredith Christensen (A) 20:41.3; 396. Elly Flaherty (A) 22:08.9; 571. Siena Kersten (A) 23:43.2; 658. Lillian Smith (A) 24:42.3; 698. Rachel Francis (B) 25:16.2; 712. Katrina Schneider (C) 25:25.9; 712. Liberty Quast (A) 25:36.9. Individual winner: 1. Aleah Miller (Alexandria) 18:28.4.
