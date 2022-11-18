SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One week after placing seventh in the Class AAA state meet, the Stillwater boys cross country team placed 26th among the top teams from seven states competing in the Nike Cross Regionals Heartland on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Yankton Trail Park.

Minnesota large-school state champion Wayzata claimed the top spot in the boys championship race with 125 points, well ahead of runner-up Stevens Point (167), the Division 1 state champion in Wisconsin. Buffalo (Dowling Catholic) was just four points back in third place while (171) while Minnetonka (240) and Rosemount (240) completed the top five.

