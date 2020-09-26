LAKE ELMO — Led by Brooke Elfert, a trio of sophomores swept the top three places to send the Stillwater girls cross country team to a 23-32 dual meet victory over Roseville on Friday, Sept. 18 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Elfert crossed the line in a time of 19:33, followed by teammates Morgan Peterman (19:55) and Avery Braunshausen (20:04) in second and third.
Roseville filled in the next four spots before Lily Ward (21:45) and Annabel Lantz (21:50) completed the scoring for the Ponies in eighth and ninth place. Amor Tuttle was next for Stillwater in 13th place with a time of 22:18.
• The Stillwater boys were also scheduled to compete at LEPR, but two confirmed COVID-19 cases and exposure for others in the team’s top training group led to the cancellation of the varsity race. Stillwater’s JV group ran time trials on the course.
Stillwater’s varsity runners are also expected to miss this week’s race at East Ridge, but could return on Sept. 29-30.
Stillwater 23, Roseville 32
Stillwater results
1. Brooke Elfert 19:33; 2. Morgan Peterman 19:55; 3. Avery Braunshausen 20:04; 8. Lily Ward 21:45; 9. Annabel Lantz 21:50; 13. Amor Tuttle 22:18; 16. Margaret Swenson 22:42; 17. Abigail Rupnow 22:58; 20. Siena Kersten 23:43; 21. Vivian Haskins 24:29; 22. Eleanor Berkness 24:50.
