Making the most of a late invitation to compete in the Paralympic Winter Games, Lake Elmo’s Sydney Peterson took full advantage while racking up three medals for Team USA in Beijing, China.
Peterson capped off the Games by contributing to the first-ever gold medal for the U.S. Team in the mixed relay on Sunday, March 13. The gold completed an impressive set for the 2020 Stillwater Area High School graduate, who also earned a silver medal in the women’s long distance standing classic race and a bronze in the women’s freestyle sprint.
Oksana Masters, Dan Cnossen and Jake Adicoff, who was guided by Sam Wood, joined Peterson on the winning mixed relay team, which finished in 25:59.3 to win comfortably over China (26:25.3) and Canada (27:00.6).
Adicoff clinched it for the Americans after skiing a torrid final leg.
“It’s so much better being part of a team,” Peterson said in a story that appeared on TeamUSA.org. “There were five of us out there today, and I think all of us had great races.”
Peterson, 20, a member of the Nordic skiing team at St. Lawrence University, was a late addition to the U.S. Team due to her lack of international competition. She was invited after earning three medals in January at the Para Snow Sports World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.
Diggins finishes strong
Afton native Jessie Diggins closed out another impressive World Cup season in impressive fashion while anchoring the U.S. Team that won the first-ever FIS Cross Country World Cup mixed team relay in Falun, Sweden.
Diggins was joined by Rosie Brennan, Scott Patterson and Zak Ketterson on the winning team (42:01.8), which finished about four seconds ahead of runner-up Finland (42:05.6) and third-place Norway (42:06.1).
“I can’t think of a more perfect way to end a really awesome year,” Diggins told reporters after the race.
The relay victory came just one day after Diggins placed third in the 10-kilometer freestyle race.
One year after making history while becoming the first American woman to win the overall FIS World Cup title, Diggins placed second in this year’s overall World Cup standings and landed fourth in the overall World Cup sprint standings.
Earlier this winter, Diggins won her second and third Olympic medals while capturing a bronze in the freestyle sprint and a silver in the 30-kilometer freestyle race.
In addition to her three career Olympic medals, Diggins has four podiums from the World Championship and a total of 40 podiums — including 12 victories — in World Cup events.
Kraftson wins national title
Area skiers performed well while representing the Midwest Team at the U.S. Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships that were held on March 7-12 at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley.
Adrik Kraftson captured a gold medal on March 7 in the 10-kilometer freestyle race in the U18 division, crossing the finish line in 22:24.1. The Stillwater Area High School senior finished more than five seconds ahead of runner-up Jack Lange (22:29.3).
It was just the start of a busy week for Kraftson, who also finished third in the Boys U18 classic sprint on March 9. Kraftson finished fourth in qualifying before winning the second of five quarterfinal heats and advancing to the finals with a second-place finish in the first of two semifinal heats.
Kraftson placed fourth in the U18 10-kilometer classical race on March 11. His time of 24:14.6 was about 17 seconds behind winner Bailey Finegan (23:57.3).
Kraftson also claimed a silver medal while competing with Davis Isom, Maggie Wagner and Molly Moening on the runner-up team in the U18 mixed relays on March 12.
Also competing for the Midwest Team was SAHS senior Jonathan Saldin, who recorded a 14th-place finish in the 10-kilometer freestyle race with a time of 24:01.1.
Saldin also finished 26th in the U18 classical race with a time of 25:40.3 and ranked 49th in qualifying for the classic sprint.
Stillwater sophomore Bailey Holmes, who helped lead the Ponies to sixth-place finish in the state meet earlier this winter, finished 67th in the Girls U18 5-kilometer freestyle race (17:21.6), 73rd in the 10-kilometer classical race (33:30.1) and was 86th in qualifying for the classic sprint.
This is the first time the Junior National Championships have been held since 2020, when it was canceled during the middle of competition due to COVID-19.
