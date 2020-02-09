Sophie Cronk

Girls hockey

The Stillwater girls hockey team secured its first Suburban East Conference title since 2006 after blanking defending league champion Forest Lake on Feb. 1.

Junior goaltender Sophie Cronk handed the Rangers just their second shutout loss of the season as the Ponies cruised to a 5-0 victory despite getting outshot 32-23. It was the fifth shutout of the season for Cronk, who has posted a goals against average of 1.91 and a save percentage of .913 this season.

The Ponies (15-2-1 SEC, 19-5-1) host White Bear Lake in the section quarters on Feb. 8.

Max Shikenjanski

Boys basketball

With very little experience returning from last year’s team, the Stillwater boys basketball team has relied on several new faces to carry the load this season.

Guard Max Shikenjanski has stepped right in as a freshman while leading the team in scoring at more than 16 points per game. Shikenjanski scored 25 points in Stillwater’s 55-54 conference victory over Roseville on Jan. 31 and followed that up with 19 points in a 71-56 win over Minneapolis South on Feb. 4.

The Ponies (3-8 SEC, 8-11) travel to White Bear Lake for an SEC game on Feb. 6.

