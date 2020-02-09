Sophie Cronk
Girls hockey
The Stillwater girls hockey team secured its first Suburban East Conference title since 2006 after blanking defending league champion Forest Lake on Feb. 1.
Junior goaltender Sophie Cronk handed the Rangers just their second shutout loss of the season as the Ponies cruised to a 5-0 victory despite getting outshot 32-23. It was the fifth shutout of the season for Cronk, who has posted a goals against average of 1.91 and a save percentage of .913 this season.
The Ponies (15-2-1 SEC, 19-5-1) host White Bear Lake in the section quarters on Feb. 8.
Max Shikenjanski
Boys basketball
With very little experience returning from last year’s team, the Stillwater boys basketball team has relied on several new faces to carry the load this season.
Guard Max Shikenjanski has stepped right in as a freshman while leading the team in scoring at more than 16 points per game. Shikenjanski scored 25 points in Stillwater’s 55-54 conference victory over Roseville on Jan. 31 and followed that up with 19 points in a 71-56 win over Minneapolis South on Feb. 4.
The Ponies (3-8 SEC, 8-11) travel to White Bear Lake for an SEC game on Feb. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.