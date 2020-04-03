Stillwater graduate Olivia Arkell recently received NCAA Division III CCM/AHCA All-America honors following another outstanding season for the Hamline University women’s hockey team.
Hamline, which is coached by one of the sport’s greatest players Natalie Darwitz, placed a total of four players on the All-America Teams. Seniors Bre Simon and Jordan Hansen and sophomore Molly Garin joined Arkell in earning All-America recognition. With four honorees, the Pipers featured more All-America selections than any other team in the country.
Arkell, a junior defenseman, landed on the All-America Second Team after scoring six goals and adding 16 assists for 22 points in 26 games. Her plus-33 plus/minus ranking was best on the team.
It was another strong season for the Pipers (14-1-3 MIAC, 18-4-4), who finished just one point behind Gustavus in the final regular season standings. Hamline’s season ended with a 2-1 overtime loss against Augsburg in the semifinals of the MIAC Tournament.
Arkell, who also received All-MIAC honors, helped the Pipers limit opponents to just 1.62 goals per game — which ranked third in the country. Hamline was also productive offensively, ranking fourth in the country in goals per game (4.42) and overall goals (115). The Pipers led the MIAC in each of those categories.
The Pipers are expected to return 16 players from this year’s roster. Arkell has been selected to serve as a captain for the 2020-21 team.
Arkell finished with three goals and eight assists in 26 games for the Pipers during the 2018-19 season, which ended with a loss to Plattsburg State in the NCAA Division III Championship game.
As a freshman, Arkell scored one goal and added three assists in 17 games.
Former Ponies contribute for Blugolds
Former Stillwater Area High School standings Matt Stanton and Simon Sagissor contributed to an outstanding campaign for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s hockey team, which had its season cut short prior to the start of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Blugolds finished with an overall record of 22-4-2, including 11-3-1 to tie UW-Stevens Point (10-2-3, 18-7-3) atop the WIAC standings.
UW-Eau Claire received an at-large bid to the national tourney and was scheduled to host an NCAA quarterfinal game against an opponent to be determined on March 21. The NCAA announced on March 12 that all remaining winter championships and all spring championships would be canceled due to the COVID-19.
Stanton, a 2017 SAHS graduate, finished with five goals and two assists in 20 games.
Prior to joining the Blugolds, Stanton spent two seasons playing for the Minnesota Magicians in the North American Hockey League where he racked up 23 goals and 36 assists.
Sagissor served as a captain for the Ponies before graduating in 2016. He played in the USHL, NAHL and BCHL before arriving at UW-Eau Claire, where he finished with four goals and four assists as a freshman a year ago. Sagissor tallied four goals and seven assists for 11 points this season.
The Blugolds fell behind UW-Stevens Point 2-0 in the MIAC Championship game, but stormed back for a 4-2 victory to capture the Commissioner’s Cup title for just the third time in program history.
The NCAA Tourney appearance would have been the first for the Blugolds since 2013 and just their third overall.
