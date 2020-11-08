Avery Braunshausen
Girls cross country
One of three experienced sophomores competing for the Stillwater girls cross country team, Avery Braunshausen delivered a strong performance to help the 10th-ranked Ponies climb up to sixth in the TCRC Cross Country Showcase on Oct. 30.
Braunshausen finished 18th for the purposes of team scoring and 22nd overall with a time of 18:50 as the third finisher for the Ponies behind teammates Ana Weaver and Brooke Elfert. Stillwater totaled 162 points, well ahead of a White Bear Lake team it finished behind in the section meet.
Adrik Kraftson
Boys cross country
A steady performer who turned in remarkably consistent times all season, Adrik Kraftson was the third finisher for the Stillwater boys cross country team that placed second at the TCRC Cross Country Showcase on Oct. 30.
The junior crossed the finish line in 16:33 to place 26th on the team card and 27th overall. Kraftson was one of three Ponies also ran at the MSHSL state meet as an individual a year ago. Stillwater was ranked second entering this year’s penultimate meet and finished just 20 points behind first-place Prior Lake.
