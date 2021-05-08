WOODBURY — Winning for the third time in as many meets this season, the Stillwater boys track and field team outdistanced runner-up Roseville 135-87 in a five-team Suburban East Conference meet on Thursday, April 29 at East Ridge High School.
The Ponies finished first in four of six field events and also added two victories on the track.
Thomas Rosengren (23.44) and Ryan McDowell (23.79) finished 1-2 for the Ponies in the 200 meters while Aiden Kilibarda (9:47.49) and Jonathan Roux (9:49.79) occupied the top two spots in the 3,200 meters.
McDowell also led the Ponies with a first-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 42-10, just ahead of teammate and runner-up Rosengren (41-2). Jack Hendrickson (20-2 1/2) and Rosengren (19-8 1/2) placed first and third in the long jump.
Stillwater also fared well in the throws, including a 1-2-3 finish from Andrew Rantila (129-1), Justin Fretag (124-6) and Chris Fretag (122-1) in the discus. Justin Fretag (48-10) and Rantila (44-3) also secured the top two places in the shot put.
William Stonehouse added a second-place finish for the Ponies in the pole vault after clearing 11-0.
Stillwater also finished second in the 4x200 (1:37.78) and 4x800 (9:01.40) relays.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 135; 2. Roseville 87; 3. Forest Lake 71; 4. White Bear Lake 48; 5. East Ridge 31.
Stillwater results
100 — 5. Ryan McDowell 11.77; 7. Landon Weyer 11.83; 9. Thomas Jacobs 12.08; 12. Carter Bauer 12.22; 17. Jack Hendrickson 12.35.
200 — 1. Thomas Rosengren 23.44; 2. Ryan McDowell 23.79; 6. Landon Weyer 24.28; 11. Evin Roddy 24.78; 20. Sam Young 25.59.
400 — 2. Thomas Rosengren 53.65; 6. Connor McCormick 57.74; 7. Sam Fredericks 57.79; 10. Evin Roddy 58.66; 11. Soren Gabor 59.11.
800 — 3. Will DeGonda 2:09.77; 9. Jack Hesse-Withbroe 2:15.25; 11. Connor Lange 2:16.42; 12. Jonah Johnson 2:17.92; 13. Patrick Walsh 2:20.31.
1,600 — 7. Mason Vagle 4:53.48; 8. Jack Hesse-Withbroe 4:55.07; 9. Ryan Kilibarda 4:56.05; 10. Samuel Tiedke 4:57.50; 12. Robert DeGonda 5:07.48.
3,200 — 1. Aiden Kilibarda 9:47.49; 2. Jonathan Roux 9:49.79; 8. Ryan Potter 10:41.03; 9. Jackson Wertish 10:52.18.
110 hurdles — 4. Atticus Dell 18:18; 6. Ian Tandy 18:20; 9. Zach Olson 18:46; 10. Jack Higgins 19:85.
300 hurdles — 4. Atticus Dell 46:52; 5. Ian Tandy 47:03; 6. Zach Olson 47:55; 9. Wyatt Riniker 49.97; 10. Caleb Tussey 50.93.
4x100 relay — 4. Stillwater (Landon Weyer, Carter Bauer, Thomas Jacobs and Sam Young) 47.18.
4x200 relay — 2. Stillwater (Soel Riser, Thomas Blair, Seth Johnson and Sam Young) 1:37.78.
4x400 relay — 4. Stillwater (Jack Hendrickson, Soren Gabor, Connor McCormick and Soel Riser) 3:51.41.
4x800 relay — 2. Stillwater (Connor Lange, Will DeGonda, Jonah Johnson and Patrick Walsh) 9:01.40.
Long jump — 1. Jack Hendrickson 20-2 1/2; 3. Thomas Rosengren 19-8 1/2; 4. Ryan McDowell 19-8; 5. Thomas Blair 19-3 1/2; 9. Seth Johnson 18-5.
Triple jump — 1. Ryan McDowell 42-10; 2. Thomas Rosengren 41-2; 4. Thomas Blair 38-11; 6. Connor McCormick 38-4; 7. Seth Johnson 37-2.
Shot put — 1. Justin Fretag 48-10; 2. Andrew Rantila 44-3; 5. Chris Fretag 41-5; 6. Isaac Bursch 40-4; 8. John Lomen 38-11.
Discus — 1. Andrew Rantila 129-1; 2. Justin Fretag 124-6; 3. Chris Fretag 122-1; 7. Ryan Tierney 107-1; 11. Charley Gleason 102-4.
High jump — 3. Zach Olson 5-8; 5. William Stonehouse 5-6; 6. Jackson Peterson 5-6; 7. Carter Stratmann 5-6; 9. Caleb Tussey 5-4.
Pole vault — 2. William Stonehouse 11-0; 6. Liam Boe 9-6; 7. Ivan Nederloe 9-6; 8. Michael Fronczak 9-0; 10. Will Dahlke 8-0.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
