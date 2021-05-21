OAK PARK HEIGHTS — On the strength of 10 first-place finishes, the Stillwater boys track and field team scored 192 points to easily outdistance Roseville (89) and the rest of the five-team Suburban East Conference field competing on Thursday, May 13 at Stillwater Area High School.
It marked the fourth victory in five varsity meets for the Ponies this spring.
Stillwater won all five races from 200 to 3,200 meters, led by junior Thomas Rosengren with a winning time of 22.56 in the 200. Ryan McDowell followed with a victory in the 400 with a time of 53.84, leading a sweep of the top five places for the Ponies in that event.
Aiden Kilibarda (1:56) and Ethan Vargas (1:57) finished 1-2 in the 800 meters while Jonathan Roux won the 1,600 in a time of 4:30. Stillwater placed four runners among the top five in the 3,200 meters, led by William DeGonda with a winning time of 10:12.
Stillwater also notched a victory in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:33.38.
Justin Fretag was one of two double winners for the Ponies to lead a strong showing team-wide in the throws. Fretag won the shot with a toss of 48-5 and the discus with a distance of 135-11. Andrew Rantila and Chris Fretag followed in second and third in both events. Stillwater claimed the top five spots in the discus.
In addition to his victory in the 400, McDowell also won the triple jump at 41-5, just ahead runner-up Rosengren (41-1) and third-place finisher Seth Johnson (39-2). Stillwater featured six of the top seven finishers in the event. Rosengren (20-2 1/2) and McDowell (19-11 1/4) also placed second and third in the long jump.
Jackson Tweed added a first-place finish for the Ponies in the pole vault after clearing 10-6.
Stillwater was scheduled to compete in a meet at Mounds View on Thursday, May 20 that will serve as the qualifier for the True Team state meet, which will be held using a virtual format with results compiled from sites across the state.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 192; 2. Roseville 89; 3. Irondale 46; 4. East Ridge 38; 5. Park 19.
Stillwater results (top 9)
100 — 9. Ryan McDowell 11.66.
200 — 1. Thomas Rosengren 22.56; 8. Seth Johnson 24.18.
400 — 1. Ryan McDowell 53.84; 2. Soel Riser 54.65; 3. Connor McCormick 55.12; 4. Samuel Fredericks 55.31; 5. Soren Gabor 56.69.
800 — 1. Aiden Kilibarda 1:56; 2. Ethan Vargas 1:57.
1,600 — 1. Jonathan Roux 4:30.
3,200 — 1. William DeGonda 10:12; 3. Jackson Hesse-Withbroe 10:25; 4. Ryan Potter 10:27; 5. Mason Vagle 10:28.
110 hurdles — 5. Atticus Dell 17.89.
300 hurdles — 2. Atticus Dell 42.60; 6. Ivan Nederloe 46.99; 7. Caleb Tussey 47.09.
4x100 relay — 4. Stillwater, 46.00.
4x200 relay — 1. Stillwater, 1:33.38.
4x400 relay — 3. Stillwater, 3:39.43.
4x800 relay — 3. Stillwater, 8:58.29.
Long jump — 2. Thomas Rosengren 20-2 1/2; 3. Ryan McDowell 19-11 1/4; 5. Soel Riser 17-9; T6. Thomas Blair 17-9; 8. Seth Johnson 17-8.
Triple jump — 1. Ryan McDowell 41-5; 2. Thomas Rosengren 41-1; 3. Seth Johnson 39-2; 4. Connor McCormick 38-5; 6. Jack Hendrickson 37-3; 7. Thomas Blair 37-0.
Shot put — 1. Justin Fretag 48-5; 2. Andrew Rantila 44-0; 3. Chris Fretag 42-4; 6. Ryan Tierney 38-10.
Discus — 1. Justin Fretag 135-11; 2. Andrew Rantila 130-0; 3. Chris Fretag 128-9; 4. Charles Gleason 120-1; 5. Ryan Tierney 116-11.
High jump — 8. Carter Stratmann 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Jackson Tweed 10-6; 3. Ivan Nederloe 9-6; 4. William Stonehouse 9-6; 5. William Dahlke 9-6; 8. Samuel Stonehouse 9-0.
