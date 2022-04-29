OAK PARK HEIGHTS — For the first time in more than a decade, the Stillwater boys track and field team captured the title at the Pony Classic on Friday, April 22 at Stillwater Area High School.
Thanks to a late push a first-place finish in the 3x300 hurdles, the Ponies surged past Mounds View 261-256 to win this meet for the first time since 2011. Blaine followed in third with 232 points while Owatonna landed fourth at 224.
“I never really got too worked up on the score until about maybe halfway through when somebody said we were down by three points,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “Then I started following the score and it was give-and-take, back-and-forth between us — and Blaine was actually in the lead about two-thirds of the way through it and they’re a good team.”
This is Stillwater’s 15th victory in the 52-year history of the Pony Classic, which was not held the past two years due to COVID-19. Mounds View, which was the defending champion, has won this meet 14 times.
“We have a really good team, but I didn’t think we had a team that was geared towards the Pony Classic, which is geared to a very strong sprint team. That’s the way (meet founder) Joe Sam wanted it and that’s the way we run it. We have good sprinters, but not an abundance of good sprinters. I just though we would probably get second to Mounds View and that’s probably based on the last 11 years, too.”
Stillwater finished first in just three events and placed among the top three in 11 of 18 scored events. It was equally important the Ponies finished lower than fourth in just three events.
Jackson Tweed cleared 12-0 in the pole vault and teammates Jackson Peterson (11-6) and Sam Stonehouse (11-0) weren’t far behind to help Stillwater tie Mounds View for first in that event.
The Ponies won the 4x400 relay with Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle, Soel Riser and Thomas Rosengren crossing the line in 3:25.74, which is the fastest time in the state this season.
Stillwater also won the 3x300 hurdles with Swenson, Connor McCormick and Riley Buxell in a time of 1:28.77. This was one of the events that helped the Ponies surge past Mounds View, which placed seventh in the event.
The Ponies recorded five second-place finishes, including the sprint medley relay, distance medley relay, 4x1,600 relay, discus, and the high jump.
There were some anxious moments late in the meet after Stillwater placed eighth in the 4x100 weightman relay, but the Mustangs failed to take bigger advantage while finishing fourth.
“I thought it would cost us, but then they were only fourth and that’s the second-to-last event,” Christensen said.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 261; 2. Mounds View 256; 3. Blaine 232; 4. Owatonna 224; 5. White Bear Lake 193; 6. Forest Lake 150; 7. Cambridge-Isanti 150; 8. Roseville 110; 9. Eastview 90.
Stillwater results
4x100 relay — 1. Forest Lake 43.84; 4. Stillwater (Thomas Jacobs, Landon Weyer, Ryan McDowell and Sam Young) 45.38.
Sprint medley relay — 1. Forest Lake 1:36.29; 2. Stillwater (Thomas Jacobs, Landon Weyer, Connor McCormick and Thomas Rosengren) 1:38.29.
Sean Graham distance medley relay — 1. Mounds View 11:16.74; 2. Stillwater (Cohen Smith, Sam Fredericks, Adrik Kraftson and Will DeGonda) 11:18.99.
4x200 relay — 1. Forest Lake 1:30.88; 3. Stillwater (Sam Young, Soel Riser, Ryan McDowell and Thomas Rosengren) 1:31.97.
Joe Samuelson 4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater (Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle, Soel Riser and Thomas Rosengren) 3:25.74.
Jim Podratz 4x800 relay — 1. Mounds View 8:19.88; 3. Stillwater (Will DeGonda, Max Vagle, Cohen Smith and Max Gerald) 8:29.05.
8x200 relay — 1. White Bear Lake 3:13.99; 4. Stillwater (Zach Nelson, Brett Hilde, Eli Adlridge, Seth Johnson, Sam Fredericks, Soren Gabor, Thomas Blair and Soel Riser) 3:18.99.
Luke Watson 4x1,600 relay — 1. White Bear Lake 18:40.95; 2. Stillwater (Mason Foster, Jon Roux, Mason Vagle and Ryan Kilibarda) 18:54.82.
Jon Francis 4x3,200 team race — 1. Roseville; 4. Stillwater (7. Adrik Kraftson 9:57.33, 9. Ethan Foote 10:19.62, 16. Dylan Riniker 10:44.10 and 17. Andrew Walsh 10:45.98).
4x100 weightman relay — 1. White Bear Lake 48.41; 8. Stillwater (Charlie Gleason, Chris Fretag, John Lomen and Justin Fretag) 56.13.
George Thole 4x110 shuttle hurdles — 1. Owatonna 1:00.63; 6. Stillwater (Riley Buxell, Chance Swenson, Andrew Brekke and Connor McCormick) 1:06.09.
Jim Ratte 3x300 hurdles relay — 1. Stillwater (Chance Swenson, Connor McCormick and Riley Buxell) 1:28.77.
Long jump — 1. Owatonna; 5. Stillwater (11. Ryan McDowell 19-5, 15, Jack Hendrickson 18-6 1/4 and Thomas Rosengren 15-6 3/4).
Triple jump — 1. White Bear Lake; 4. Stillwater (3. Ryan McDowell 41-3 1/2, T10. Connor McCormick 39-2 3/4 and 16. Seth Johnson 37-7).
Rob McGarry Shot put — 1. Blaine; 3. Stillwater (4. Chris Fretag 45-8, 5. Justin Fretag 44-8 and 10. John Lomen 42-9).
Discus — 1. Owatonna; 2. Stillwater (2. Justin Fretag 148-5, 3. Charlie Gleason 146-7 and 18. Chris Fretag 99-0).
High jump — 1. Eastview; T2. Stillwater (T2. Caleb Tussey 6-0, T5. Jackson Peterson 5-8 and T14. Chase Johnson 5-4).
Pole vault — T1. Stillwater (T2. Jackson Tweed 12-0, T4. Jackson Peterson 11-6 and T6. Sam Stonehouse 11-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.