ST. MICHAEL — Eighteen entries added up to a satisfying performance for the Stillwater boys track and field team, which brought home a total of 10 medals in the inaugural Class AAA state meet on June 9 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Ponies finished with 14.2 points to place 23rd in the team standings. Andover outscored runner-up Rosemount 62.2-58 to claim the team title while Moorhead followed in third with 55 points.
“When you have a lot of guys you’re going to have a lot of good things happen and some disappointing things happen,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “We had a lot of good things happen and we had a good state meet. We ended up with 10 different guys in the top nine in the state in their particular specialty. I’m more than happy with that.”
The Ponies featured qualifiers in 14 of 18 events and recorded their top finish in the 4x800 relay. Cohen Smith, Alexander Gardner, Ryan Potter and Mason Vagle won their heat and placed fifth overall in the event with a time of 8:01.87.
“They all ran well,” Christensen said. “Three of four ran personal bests. I knew those four could do it based on their individual performances.”
The top four teams were all in the second and faster heat, based on section times.
Buffalo (7:52.19), Wayzata (7:54.73), Brainerd (8:00.50) and Anoka (8:00.52) each competed in the second heat.
“It’s just a sore spot with me that section champs are not in the same heat,” Christensen said. “It’s the only event at state where time performances are carried over from sections to state and we were one of only two sections that ran on the windiest day so we missed the fast heat by a second-and-a-half, even though we won the section.
“We knew we could run a lot faster. I was just hoping we could do it out of the slow heat. I don’t want to say we could have been higher, but it would have been very interesting if we had been in there with them.”
Junior Will DeGonda added a sixth-place finish for the Ponies in the 800 meters, finishing in a personal best time of 1:56.42. Teammate Mason Vagle placed 10th in prelims with a time of 1:57.57, which narrowly kept him out of the finals. DeGonda, meanwhile, qualifed in the ninth and final position.
“DeGonda did a super job,” said Christensen, who said it was an easy decision to not overwork DeGonda by using him the 4x800 relay. “He was fresh and those other guys weren’t. Three guys in front of him (after prelims) were in the 4x800 and he beat them all. He went in as the ninth fastest and he ran really great. It was his best time of the season and the No. 6 all-time junior time.”
One of the most pleasant surprises came from junior Chris Fretag, who placed eighth in the shot put with a personal best toss of 50-10 3/4.
“He had the shortest distance in the whole state meet and he ended up eighth,” Christensen said. “That was a huge improvement.”
Fretag showed dramatic improvement down the stretch this season. He exceeded his personal best by more than three feet while finishing second in the Section 4AAA Meet. Not content with that, Fretag bettered that by more than a foot at state.
“Kids are different, you never know,” Christensen said. “Some kids you can take to state meet 20 times and still not perform to the level they can in a smaller meet and some kids for the first time they just are in the moment. There are people and athletes who are just able to compartmentalize and live in the moment and there are plenty of people who can’t. He’s either one who can do that or just got lucky, but it was a lot about the opportunity and he was in the right place at the right time.”
Also in the throws, Stillwater junior Charlie Gleason finished ninth in the discus with a distance of 149-10.
The Ponies featured two entries in the high jump and both cleared 6-0, but freshman Chase Johnson tied for ninth place and junior Caleb Tussey finished in a tie for 14th.
“A ninth-grader getting ninth in the high jump, I didn’t expect that,” Christensen said. “They both jumped well. It came down to misses. Our junior had one more miss and he ended up 14th. There’s always a slim margin, one thing here or one thing there, and it was evident in that event. Six feet is good for both of them.”
Jackson Tweed, a junior, finished 13th for the Ponies in the pole vault with a height of 11-0.
Seth Johnson (20-9 3/4) and Ryan McDowell (18-11 1/4) finished 13th and 17th in the long jump. McDowell also competed in the triple jump, but scratched on all three attempts.
Thomas Rosengren finished out an up-and-down senior season for Stillwater with a ninth-place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 50.94. He qualified seventh in prelims with a time of 50.54, times that were well below the school-record of 48.33 he set in the Suburban East Conference Championships.
The Minnesota State University of Mankato recruit was hampered after injuring his hamstring in practice leading up to the state meet.
“He had a great season and he was our most valuable athlete,” Christensen said.
Soel Riser also competed for the Ponies in the 800, finishing 14th in prelims with a time of 52.32.
Rosengren also anchored Stillwater’s 4x400 relay team that failed to earn a spot in the finals after placing 14th in prelims with a time of 3:28.88. Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle and Riser also ran in that event.
Swenson advanced to the finals and placed ninth for the Ponies in the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 40.22. The senior was a quick study as a newcomer to the sport.
“That was fantastic,” Christensen said. “It was his best time of the season. It’s his first year out for track and one of my favorite kids on the track team. He earned it. He learned the hurdles and became a leader on the team and had his personal best at the state meet. He’s a gamer — and he’s good.”
Fellow senior Connor McCormick placed 14th in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.71
Also on the track, senior Jonathan Roux crossed the finish line in 9:33.83 to finish 14th in the 1,600 meters.
Stillwater’s 4x100 relay team of Seth Johnson, Thomas Blair, Ryan McDowell and Sam Young finished 17th in prelims with a time of 48.54.
“They missed an exchange,” Christensen said. “When you’re one of the slower seeds you have to take some chances and that’s what we did.”
Team standings (top 10)
1. Andover 62.2; 2. Rosemount 58; 3. Moorhead 55; 4. Champlin Park 52; 5, tie, Owatonna 40 and Robbinsdale Armstrong 40; 7, tie, Eden Prairie 35, Mounds View 35 and Rochester Century 35; 10. Wayzata 34; 23. Stillwater 14.20.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Richlu Tudee (Champlin Park) 10.61.
200 — 1. Richlu Tudee (Champlin Park) 21.13.
400 — 1. Ramy Ayoub (Farmington) 47.34; 9. Thomas Rosengren (St) 50.94. Prelims: 7. Rosengren, 50.54; 14. Soel Riser (St) 52.32.
800 — 1. Jared Gregoire (Buffalo) 1:55.01; 6. Will DeGonda (St) 1:56.42. Prelims: 8. DeGonda, 1:56.68; 10. Mason Vagle (St) 1:57.57.
1,600 — 1. Daniel Vanacker (Forest Lake) 4:10.27.
3,200 — 1. Noah Breker (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 9:04.81; 14. Jonathan Roux (St) 9:33.83.
110 hurdles — 1. Blake Nyenati (Andover) 13.83. Prelims: 14. Connor McCormick (St) 15.71.
300 hurdles — 1. Blake Nyenati (Andover) 37.38; 9. Chance Swenson (St) 40.22. Prelims: 9. Swenson, 40.57.
4x100 relay — 1. Champlin Park, 41.87. Prelims: 17. Stillwater (Seth Johnson, Thomas Blair, Ryan McDowell and Sam Young) 48.54.
4x200 relay — 1. Eden Prairie, 1:27.35.
4x400 relay — 1. Lakeville North, 3:17.58. Prelims: 14. Stillwater (Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle, Soel Riser and Thomas Rosengren) 3:28.88.
4x800 relay — 1. Buffalo, 7:52.19; 5. Stillwater (Cohen Smith, Alexander Gardner, Ryan Potter and Mason Vagle) 8:01.87.
Long jump — 1. Justin Gleason (Owatonna) 23-1 3/4; 13. Seth Johnson (St) 20-9 3/4; 17. Ryan McDowell (St) 18-11 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Hakeem Ford (Minneapolis Southwest) 47-8; Ryan McDowell (St) Foul.
Shot put — 1. Andrew Albright (Brainerd) 57-1; 8. Chris Fretag (St) 50-10 3/4.
Discus — 1. Hayden Bills (Rosemount) 196-2; 9. Charlie Gleason (St) 149-10.
High jump — 1. Yaih Marial (Rochester Mayo) 6-6; T9. Chase Johnson (St) 6-0; T14. Caleb Tussey (St) 6-0.
Pole vault — 1. Travis Reighard (Waconia) 15-3; 13. Jackson Tweed (St) 11-0.
