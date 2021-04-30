WOODBURY — It was a balanced and dominant performance for the Stillwater boys track and field team in a five-team Suburban East Conference meet at on Thursday, April 22 at East Ridge High School.
The Ponies posted nine first-place finishes and easily outdistanced Forest Lake 309.5-117.5 for the top spot in the team standings. East Ridge followed in third with 106 points.
Stillwater won five races on the track and prevailed in four of the six field events.
Thomas Rosengren was the only double-winner for the Ponies. The junior won the 400 meters in 53.77 and also claimed the triple jump with a distance of 41-3.
Also winning events for the Ponies were freshman Sam Young in the 100 (11.43), Aiden Kilibarda in the 1,600 (4:29) and Max Vagle in the 3,200 (10:39.91). Stillwater claimed each of the top three spots in the 1,600 with Ethan Vargas (4:34.03) and Jonathan Roux (4:34.54) placing second and third.
Stillwater also won the 4x800 relay in a time of 8:49.79.
The Ponies occupied the fop four places in discus with Charlie Gleason (129-9), Andrew Rantila (123-0), Justin Fretag (121-3) and Chris Fretag (119-10). Justin Fretag (51-1 1/2) and Rantila (43-8 1/2) also finished 1-2 in the shot put.
William Stonehouse also won the pole vault for Stillwater after clearing 11-0.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 309.5; 2. Forest Lake 117.5; 3. East Ridge 106; 4. Irondale 96; 5. Cretin-Derham Hall 27.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Sam Young (St) 11.43; 2. Thomas Rosengren (St) 11.57; 6. Landon Weyer (St) 11.82; 11. Thomas Jacobs (St) 12.13.
200 — 1. Isaac Walker (ER) 24.89; 2. Landon Weyer (St) 24.90; 3. Thomas Jacobs (St) 25.10; 5. Soel Riser (St) 25.71; 6. Jack Hendrickson (St) 25.84.
400 — 1. Thomas Rosengren (St) 53.77; 4. Soel Riser (St) 55.54; 5. Evin Roddy (St) 58.21; 8. Soren Gabor (St) 59.51.
800 — 1. Samuel Jordan (ER) 2:01.92; 3. Mason Vagle (St) 2:03.07; 4. Will DeGonda (St) 2:04.49; 7. Robert DeGonda (St) 2:12.19; 8. Connor Lange (St) 2:13.87.
1,600 — 1. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 4:29.14; 2. Ethan Vargas (St) 4:34.03; 3. Jonathan Roux (St) 4:34.54; 5. Ryan Potter (St) 4:46.11.
3,200 — 1. Max Vagle (St) 10:39.91; 2. Patrick Walsh (St) 10:51.30; 4. Jonah Johnson (St) 11:01.78.
110 hurdles — 1. Michael Sopp (FL) 17.86; 4. Zach Olson (St) 18.73; 5. Atticus Dell (St) 19.15; 6. Ian Tandy (St) 19.16.
300 hurdles — 1. Michael Sopp (FL) 43.88; 2. Ian Tandy (St) 46.71; 3. Wyatt Riniker (St) 47.07; 4. Atticus Dell (St) 47.43.
4x100 relay — 1. East Ridge, 45.98; 2. Stillwater (Thomas Jacobs, Connor McCormick, Jack Hendrickson and Thomas Blair) 46.44.
4x200 relay — 1. Forest Lake, 1:35.26; 3. Stillwater (Eli Aldridge, Sam Fredericks, Connor McCormick and Jack Hendrickson) 1:38.96.
4x400 relay — 1. Forest Lake, 3:36.33; 3. Stillwater (Soren Gabor, Evin Roddy, Thomas Rosengren and Aiden Kilibarda) 3:43.88.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater (Connor Lange, Jackson Wertish, Jack Hesse-Withbroe and Sam Tiedke) 8:49.79.
Long jump — 1. Jaelen Harper (ER) 18-9; 2. Thomas Blair (St) 18-7; 3. Jack Hendrickson (St) 18-5; 5. Seth Johnson (St) 17-10.
Triple jump — 1. Thomas Rosengren (St) 41-3; 3. Zach Nelson (St) 38-7; 5. Thomas Blair (St) 36-10 1/2; 6. Seth Johnson (St) 35-8.
Shot put — 1. Justin Fretag (St) 51-1 1/2; 2. Andrew Rantila (St) 43-8 1/2; 4. Chris Fretag (St) 41-7 1/2; 6. John Lomen (St) 37-4.
Discus — 1. Charlie Gleason (St) 129-9; 2. Andrew Rantila (St) 123-0; 3. Justin Fretag (St) 121-3; 4. Chris Fretag (St) 119-10.
High jump — 1. Henry Adams (ER) 5-8; T4. Zach Olson (St) 5-4; T9. Carter Stratmann (St) 5-2 and Atticus Dell (St) 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. William Stonehouse (St) 11-0; 3. Liam Boe (St) 9-6; 5. Ivan Nederloe (St) 8-6; 6. Michael Fronczak (St) 8-0.
