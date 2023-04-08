MANKATO — The Stillwater boys track and field team delivered an impressive showing in its season opener while winning the the MSU Varsity Showcase on Saturday, April 1 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The Ponies scored points in 12 of 15 events and racked up 87 points to easily outdistance runner-up Onalaska (48) and third-place Spencer (42) in the 28-team field.

