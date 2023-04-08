MANKATO — The Stillwater boys track and field team delivered an impressive showing in its season opener while winning the the MSU Varsity Showcase on Saturday, April 1 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The Ponies scored points in 12 of 15 events and racked up 87 points to easily outdistance runner-up Onalaska (48) and third-place Spencer (42) in the 28-team field.
Stillwater was strong on the track and in the field events.
Seth Johnson won the long jump with a distance of 20-10 while Jackson Tweed took top honors in the pole vault after clearing 13-6.
Chase Johnson (6-2) and Nagayo Barento (6-0) placed second and third for the Ponies in the high jump while Brett Hilde followed Johnson with a seventh-place finish in the long jump at 19-3 1/2. Johnson (40-3 1/2) and Hilde (40-2 3/4) also finished fifth and sixth in the triple jump.
Andrew Brekke added a fifth-place finish in the pole vault with a height of 11-6 and Chris Fretag placed sixth in the shot put with a toss of 46-2 1/4.
Stillwater’s top event on the track was the 3,200 meters where Ryan Kilibarda (9:59.47) and Dylan Riniker (10:00.19) placed second and third. Soel Riser finished third in the 400 meters with a time of 51.97.
Ethan Foote placed seventh in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:47.44 while Thomas Blair ran to an eighth-place finish in the 200 meters (24.21).
Stillwater also placed fourth in the 4x200 (1:38.06) and 4x400 (3:37.63) relays.
Team standings (top 10)
1. Stillwater 87; 2. Onalaska 48; 3. Spencer 42; 4. White Bear Lake 31.5; 5. Lawton-Bronson 31; 6. Cambridge-Isanti 28; 7. Princeton 27; 8, tie, Edina 26 and Mankato West 26; 10. Robbinsdale Armstrong 23.
Stillwater results (top 20)
60 — 1. Carter Toews (Spirit Lake) 7.06.
200 — 1. Caleb Anderson (White Bear Lake) 22.85; 8. Thomas Blair (St) 24.21; 10. Eric Uddin (St) 24:40.
