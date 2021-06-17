OAK PARK HEIGHTS — With victories in eight events, Stillwater captured its first Section 4AA boys track and field championship since 2017 on Thursday, June 10 at Stillwater Area High School. The Ponies outdistanced White Bear Lake 198.5-157 for the title while Roseville (132) followed in third place.
The Ponies also earned 11 entries for the Class AA state meet, which will be held on June 17 and June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The 3,200-meter race was scheduled for Thursday, June 17 and the remaining events will be contested on Saturday, June 19. This year’s state meet will not include preliminaries.
Stillwater qualified two athletes for state in both the 400- and 1,600-meter events.
Thomas Rosengren (51.11) and Soel Riser (51.84) finished 1-2 in the 400 meters to qualify for state in that event while Aiden Kilibarda (4:24.18) and Jonathan Roux (4:24.94) swept the top two spots in the 1,600 meters. Roux also earned a spot in the field for the 3,200-meter race after winning that event in a time of 9:31.78, which was nearly seven seconds ahead of runner-up Joseph Lee (9:38.62) of Roseville.
Riser and Rosengren also started and anchored Stillwater’s first-place 4x400 relay team that also includes Connor McCormick and Ryan McDowell. The Ponies (3:29.44) outdistanced St. Paul Highland Park (3:30.91) by nearly 1.5 seconds to win that event.
Stillwater also qualified for state in the 4x800 relay after Mason Vagle, Ryan Potter, Max Vagle and Will DeGonda won that race in a time of 8:19.05.
DeGonda just missed qualifying in the 800 meters after placing third with a time of 1:59.07.
The Ponies will also be represented at state in four of the six field events.
McDowell won the triple jump with a distance of 44-4 1/2, which was well ahead of runner-up Gavin Rogers (42-7) of White Bear Lake.
William Stonehouse won the pole vault, but only after surviving a four-way tie-breaker of vaulters who also cleared 11-0. Brennan Cashman of White Bear Lake also advance as the runner-up in the event.
Justin Fretag earned his state bid in the shot put with a winning toss of 48-9 1/2. Teammate Andrew Rantila (47-1 1/2) finished in third place, just behind Mahtomedi’s Jacob Schetinski (47-1 1/2) to miss out on a spot in the state field.
Charley Gleason qualified for state as the runner-up in the discus with a distance of 148-4, which was just four inches behind winner Michael Harris (148-8) of Tartan. Justin Fretag finished third at 139-8 to narrowly miss qualifying in both throws.
The section championship was the 27th in track and field — and 56th overall when including 29 in cross country — for hall-of-fame Ponies coach Scott Christensen.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 198.5; 2. White Bear Lake 157; 3. Roseville 132; 4, tie, Hill-Murray 85 and St. Paul Central 85; 6. Tartan 75.5; 7. St. Paul Highland Park 71.5; 8. Mahtomedi 47.5; 9. St. Paul Como Park 26; 10. North St. Paul 14; 11. St. Paul Johnson 13; 12. Cretin-Derham Hall 5; 13, tie, St. Paul Harding 2 and St. Paul Humboldt 2; 15. Minneapolis Roosevelt 1.
Individual results
100 — *1. Julian Tong (SPC) 11.10; *2. Godsword Simon (SPHP) 11.18.
200 — *1. Julian Tong (SPC) 11.50; *2. Sawyer Seidl (H-M) 21.88; 5. Carter Bauer (St) 23.40.
400 — *1. Thomas Rosengren (St) 51.11; *2. Soel Riser (St) 51.84.
800 — *1. Jackson Humes (SPC) 1:57.90; *2. Ernest Mattson (WBL) 1:58.52; 3. Will DeGonda (St) 1:59.07; 6. Ryan Potter (St) 2:01.73; 8. Mason Vagle (St) 2:02.23.
1,600 — *1. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 4:24.18; *2. Jonathan Roux (St) 4:24.94.
3,200 — *1. Jonathan Roux (St) 9:31.78; *2. Joseph Lee (Ros) 9:38.62; 7. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 10:00.63; 12. Ethan Vargas (St) 10:06.30.
110 hurdles — *1. Arthur Perron (WBL) 15.28; *2. Jorge Julia-Argel (Tar) 15.65; 9. Connor McCormick (St) 16.80.
300 hurdles — *1. Nathaniel Otis (Ros) 40.47; *2. Jeffrey Odamtten (WBL) 40.54; 5. Connor McCormick (St) 41.87; 6. Atticus Dell (St) 42.68.
4x100 relay — *1. Hill-Murray, 42.30; *2. Roseville, 43.17; 5. Stillwater (Carter Bauer, Landon Weyer, Seth Johnson and Sam Young) 44.85.
4x200 relay — *1. Hill-Murray, 1:28.48; *2. Roseville, 1:30.58; Stillwater (Sam Young, Evin Roddy, Carter Bauer and Ryan McDowell) DQ.
4x400 relay — *1. Stillwater (Soel Riser, Connor McCormick, Ryan McDowell and Thomas Rosengren) 3:29.44; *2. St. Paul Highland Park, 3:30.91.
4x800 relay — *1. Stillwater (Mason Vagle, Ryan Potter, Max Vagle and Will DeGonda) 8:19.05; *2. White Bear Lake, 8:20.54.
Long jump — *1. Godsword Simon (SPHP) 21-10 1/2; *2. Rashad McKinley (H-M) 21-9 1/2; 6. Ryan McDowell (St) 20-10 1/2; 12. Seth Johnson (St) 19-6 1/2.
Triple jump — *1. Ryan McDowell (St) 44-4 1/2; *2. Gavin Rogers (WBL) 42-7; 6. Connor McCormick (St) 40-9; 9. Seth Johnson (St) 40-1 1/2.
Shot put — *1. Justin Fretag (St) 48-9 1/2; *2. Jacob Schetinski (Mah) 47-1 1/2; 3. Andrew Rantila (St) 46- 1/2; 7. Chris Fretag (St) 42-6 1/2.
Discus — *1. Michael Harris (Tar) 148-8; *2. Charley Gleason (St) 148-4; 3. Justin Fretag (St) 139-8; 12. Andrew Rantila (St) 101-8.
High jump — *1. Ricky Weber (Ros) 6-2; *2. Antoine Burns (Tar) 6-0; 11. Zach Olson (St) 5-6; 13. Caleb Tussey (St) 5-6.
Pole vault — *1. William Stonehouse (St) 11-0; *2. Brennan Cashman (WBL) 11-0; 5. Jackson Peterson (St) 10-6; 7. Jackson Tweed (St) 10-6.
