Versatile junior Thomas Rosengren has been honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys track and field team.
Rosengren was a steady points producer all season for the Ponies, who placed second in the Suburban East Conference Meet before winning the Section 4AA title for the first time since 2017. Stillwater also won its virtual True Team Section 2AAA meet and placed third at True Team state, finishing just 3.5 points (1,003.5-1,000) behind runner-up Wayzata in a meet that was won by Rosemount. This was the 29th appearance for the Ponies at state in the 34-year history of the True Team state meet.
Rosengren competed in the 400 meters at state and anchored its ninth-place 4x400 relay team that also included Soel Riser, Connor McCormick and Ryan McDowell. Rosengren won the 200- and 400-meter titles in the SEC Meet and contributed to a victory in the 4x200 relay.
A total of 14 Ponies earned all-conference honors, including Rosengren, Will DeGonda, Aiden Kilibarda, Carter Bauer, Evin Roddy, Ryan McDowell, Samuel Tiedke, Ryan Potter, Robert DeGonda, Justin Fretag, Charley Gleason, Andrew Rantila, William Stonehouse and Jackson Peterson.
Aiden Kilibarda finished third in the 1,600 meters to post Stillwater’s top finish in the state meet. Riser, McCormick, McDowell, Rosengren, Mason Vagle, Potter, Max Vagle, Will DeGonda and Stonehouse also earned all-state honors for finishing among the top nine at state for the Ponies. Jonathan Roux, Justin Fretag and Charley Gleason also qualified to compete at state for Stillwater.
Senior Patrick Walsh was this year’s recipient of the Ern Peaslee Memorial Scholarship Award, which is presented annually to a graduating member of the team who exhibits excellence in academics, citizenship and athletics.
The Jon Francis Scholarship Award was presented to Robert DeGonda.
Captains elect will be determined prior to the start of next season.
Boys track and field
All-Conference: Thomas Rosengren, Will DeGonda, Aiden Kilibarda, Carter Bauer, Evin Roddy, Ryan McDowell, Samuel Tiedke, Ryan Potter, Robert DeGonda, Justin Fretag, Charley Gleason, Andrew Rantila, William Stonehouse and Jackson Peterson; State qualifiers: Soel Riser, Thomas Rosengren, Aiden Kilibarda, Jonathan Roux, Connor McCormick, Ryan McDowell, Mason Vagle, Ryan Potter, Max Vagle, Will DeGonda, Justin Fretag, Charley Gleason and William Stonehouse; All-State: Aiden Kilibarda, Soel Riser, Connor McCormick, Ryan McDowell, Thomas Rosengren, Mason Vagle, Ryan Potter, Max Vagle, Will DeGonda and William Stonehouse; Ern Peaslee Memorial Scholarship Award: Patrick Walsh; Jon Francis Scholarship Award: Robert DeGonda; Most Valuable Athlete: Thomas Rosengren; Captains elect: To be announced.
