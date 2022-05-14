EAGAN — Finishing first or second in 11 of 18 events and filling in with strong depth beyond that, the Stillwater boys track and field team outdistanced White Bear Lake and the rest of the eight-team field to win the True Team Section 2AAA Meet on Tuesday, May 10 at Eagan High School.
The Ponies outdistanced White Bear Lake 910-807.5 for the top spot while the host Wildcats were a distant third with 664 points.
This marks the 30th time in the event’s 35-year history that Stillwater has qualified for True Team state, which will be held at Stillwater Area High School on Friday, May 20.
The Ponies placed third in this event a year ago when results were combined from meets held across the state to determine the final standings due to COVID-19. The most recent of Stillwater’s three True Team state championships was captured in 1997.
It was an impressive showing for the Ponies, who won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and displayed strength and depth across the board.
Senior Thomas Rosengren won the 400 meters in a time of 50.21 and placed second in the 200 (22.24). Sophomore teammate Soel Riser finished second in the 400 (51.70) and fifth in the 200 (23.26).
Seniors Connor McCormick (41.43) and Chance Swenson (41.84) finished 1-2 for the Ponies in the 300 hurdles and landed second and fifth in the 110 hurdles. Senior Riley Buxell also contributed a seventh-place finish in both events.
Senior Jonathan Roux ran to second place in the 800- (2:00.32) and 1,600-meter (4:20.18) races. The Ponies placed three runners among the top six in the 800 as Alex Gardner (2:05.66) and Mason Vagle (2:06.05) finished fifth and sixth.
The Ponies were also strong in the field events, including a sweep of the top three spots in the pole vault and three of the top four finishers in the discus.
Juniors Jackson Tweed (12-3) and Sam Stonehouse (11-3), and freshman Andrew Brekke (11-0) placed 1-2-3 in the pole vault.
Led by junior Charlie Gleason with a winning effort of 147-9, the Ponies added third- and fourth-place finishes in the discus with Justin Fretag (143-7) and Chris Fretag (132-3). Chris (46-5 3/4) and Justin (46-2 3/4) Fretag also finished third and fourth in the shot put.
Ryan McDowell (20-3 1/2) and Seth Johnson (19-4 14) finished second and fifth in the long jump while McCormick (41-3 1/4) and McDowell (40-8) landed third and fifth in the triple jump.
Swenson, Vagle, Riser and Rosengren turned in a winning time of 3:26.72 in the 4x400 relay while Will DeGonda, Ryan Potter, Gardner and Max Gerald won the 4x800 in a time of 8:26.06.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 910; 2. White Bear Lake 807.5; 3. Eagan 664; 4. Woodbury 597; 5. Hastings 531.5; 6. East Ridge 479; 7. Park 355; 8. Tartan 331.
Stillwater results
100 — 10. Ryan McDowell 11.55; 11. Landon Weyer 11.70; 12. Sam Young 11.72.
200 — 2. Thomas Rosengren 22.24; 5. Soel Riser 23.26; 13. Soren Gabor 24.28.
400 — 1. Thomas Rosengren 50.21; 2. Soel Riser 51.70; 13. Sam Fredericks 55.80.
800 — 2. Jonathan Roux 2:00.32; 5. Alex Gardner 2:05.66; 6. Mason Vagle 2:06.05.
1,600 — 2. Jonathan Roux 4:20.18; 11. Mason Foster 4:43.36; 12. Mason Vagle 4:45.90.
3,200 — 4. Ryan Kilibarda 10:02.39; 5. Adrik Kraftson 10:16.26; 6. Ethan Foote 10:24.68.
110 hurdles — 2. Connor McCormick 15.83; 5. Chance Swenson 16.50; 7. Riley Buxell 17.15.
300 hurdles — 1. Connor McCormick 41.43; 2. Chance Swenson 41.84; 7. Riley Buxell 44.05.
4x100 relay — 5. Stillwater (Landon Weyer, Thomas Blair, Ryan McDowell and Sam Young) 45.14.
4x200 relay — 4. Stillwater (Landon Weyer, Thomas Blair, Soren Gabor and Connor McCormick) 1:35.13.
4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater (Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle, Soel Riser and Thomas Rosengren) 3:26.72.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater (Will DeGonda, Ryan Potter, Alex Gardner and Max Gerald) 8:26.06.
Long jump — 2. Ryan McDowell 20-3 1/2; 5. Seth Johnson 19-4 1/4; 16. Jack Hendrickson 17-10 1/4.
Triple jump — 3. Connor McCormick 41-3 1/4; 5. Ryan McDowell 40-8; 13. Zach Nelson 39-4.
Shot put — 3. Chris Fretag 46-5 3/4; 4. Justin Fretag 46-2 3/4; 9. John Lomen 40-6 1/2.
Discus — 1. Charlie Gleason 147-9; 3. Justin Fretag 143-7; 4. Chris Fretag 132-3.
High jump — 5. Chase Johnson 6-0; T7. Caleb Tussey 5-8; T9. Abass Ibrahim 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Jackson Tweed 12-3; 2. Sam Stonehouse 11-3; 3. Andrew Brekke 11-0.
Ponies prevail at Edina
At Edina, the Ponies recorded six first-place finishes and outlasted runner-up Eden Prairie 179.33-161 to win the eight-team Edina Invitational on Friday, May 6 at the Edina Community Center. The host Hornets followed in third place with 125 points.
Thomas Rosengren won the 400 meters in a time of 49.47, breaking the previous meet record of 49.77 held by Stillwater’s Neal Goff since 2011. Rosengren also finished second in the 200 with a time of 22.67.
Will DeGonda crossed the line first in the 800 meters (2:01.59) and Jonathan Roux added a victory for Stillwater in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:33.81.
Stillwater placed three finishers among the top five in the throws, led by Justin Fretag in the shot put (44-1) and Charlie Gleason in the discus (144-0).
The Ponies also won the 4x400 relay with Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle, Connor McCormick and Soel Riser finishing in a time of 3:24.51.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 179.33; 2. Eden Prairie 161; 3. Edina 125; 4. Chanhassen 72; 5. Bloomington Jefferson 63.33; 6. East Ridge 49.33; 7. Centennial 38; 8. Bloomington Kennedy 10.
Stillwater results
100 — 14. Landon Weyer 12.09; 18. Gavin Butala 12.19; 20. Seth Johnson 12.27.
200 — 2. Thomas Rosengren 22.67; 8. Ryan McDowell 23.90; 11. Landon Weyer 24.32.
400 — 1. Thomas Rosengren 49.47; 3. Soel Riser 51.96; 10. Soren Gabor 55.28.
600 — 3. Mason Vagle 1:24.62.
800 — 1. Will DeGonda 2:01.59; 4. Alexander Gardner 2:06.38; 11. Max Vagle 2:09.70.
1,600 — 4. Adrik Kraftson 4:39.77; 5. Ryan Kilibarda 4:40.93; 6. Ethan Foote 4:43.51.
3,200 — 1. Jonathan Roux 9:33.81.
110 hurdles — 4. Connor McCormick 16.32; 5. Chance Swenson 17.28; 8. Riley Buxell 17.83.
300 hurdles — 3. Chance Swenson 41.72; 4. Connor McCormick 41.85; 9. Riley Buxell 43.91.
4x100 relay — 6. Stillwater (Ryan McDowell, Landon Weyer, Thomas Blair and Sam Young) 45.34.
4x200 relay — 4. Stillwater (Soren Gabor, Sam Fredericks, Thomas Blair and Soel Riser) 1:36.09.
4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater (Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle, Connor McCormick and Soel Riser) 3:24.51.
4x800 relay — 3. Stillwater (Max Vagle, Will DeGonda, Alexander Gardner and Max Gerald) 8:25.46.
Long jump — 4. Ryan McDowell 20-1; 9. Soel Riser 19-2; 13. Jack Hendrickson 17-11.
Triple jump — 3. Ryan McDowell 42-8; 5. Connor McCormick 41-4; 10. Seth Johnson 37-9.
Shot put — 1. Justin Fretag 44-1; 3. John Lomen 42-6 1/2; 5. Chris Fretag 41-2 1/2.
Discus — 1. Charlie Gleason 144-0; 2. Justin Fretag 140-1; 5. Chris Fretag 136-1.
High jump — 4. Chase Johnson 6-0; 6. Caleb Tussey 6-0; 8. Abass Ibrahim 5-10.
Pole vault — 4. Jackson Tweed 11-9; 6. Sam Stonehouse 11-3; 8. Andrew Brekke 10-9.
Ponies top field at MV
At Arden Hills, Stillwater racked up 197 points to hold off the Mustangs 197-148 in the Bob Stewart Invitational on Tuesday, May 3 at Mounds View High School.
Chance Swenson (40.64) and Connor McCormick (42.42) finished 1-2 for the Ponies in the 300 hurdles to help lead the charge. They also placed among the top four in the 110 hurdles.
Ryan Kilibarda (10:06.22) and Ethan Foote (10:10.64) placed first and second as Stillwater occupied four of the top five spots in the 3,200 meters. Jonathan Roux added a victory in the 1,600 with a time of 4:23.86 and Will DeGonda added a runner-up showing in the 800 with a time of 1:58.26.
Charlie Gleason won the discus with a distance of 137-2 and Caleb Tussey was the runner-up in the high jump after clearing 6-0.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 197; 2. Mounds View 148; 3. Cambridge-Isanti 130; 4. Woodbury 81; 5. Concordia Academy 20; 6. Minneapolis Edison 6.
Stillwater results
100 — 3. Ryan McDowell 11.60; 5. Soel Riser 11.70; 8. Landon Weyer 11.74; 14. Gavyn Butala 12.08; 16. Thomas Cass 12.11; 18. Brett Hilde 12.20; 20. Eli Aldridge 12.28; 21. Jesse Hendrickson 12.30; 22. Sam Fredericks 12.32; 24. Jack Hendrickson 12.34; 27. Evenson Stoerzinger 12.43; 33. Chase Johnson 12.60; 34. Lopez Walter 12.61; 45. Jerrian Xiong 12.76; 50. Gavin Browning 12.82; 51. Taylor Young 12.83; 54. Jonas Peterson 12.95; 55. Shawn Stephens 12.96; 66. Christian Hoveland 13.31; 67. Gilbert Shotzko 13.32; 71. Gavin Hanson 13.49; 73. Tony Akinyemi 13.59; 74. Eliott Strong 13.62; 77. Jack Benson 13.75; 80. Quinten Howe 13.88; 81. Cameron Winters 13.90; 82. Jackson Giles 13.93; 87. Henry Sweet 14.40; 88. Ivan Nederloe 15.00.
200 — 3. Soel Riser 23.40; 5. Ryan McDowell 23.62; 7. Landon Weyer 23.90; 11. Eric Uddin 24.56; 12. Soren Gabor 24.56; 17. Jack Hendrickson 25.04; 23. Evenson Stoerzinger 25.42; 25. Gavyn Butala 25.48; 37. Jonas Peterson 26.19; 41. Jerrian Xiong 26.28; 47. Tony Akinyemi 26.75; 49. Gilbert Shotzko 26.90; 50. Gavin Hanson 26.94; 51. Shawn Stephens 27.26; 54. Cameron Winters 27.54; 62. Jack Benson 28.41; 64. Jackson Giles 28.45; 67. Eliott Strong 28.67.
400 — 3. Thomas Cass 55.72; 7. Sam Fredericks 56.85; 8. Jesse Hendrickson 57.22; 15. Gavyn Butala 1:00.10; 19. Evenson Stoerzinger 1:02.11; 20. Cameron Winters 1:02.51; 22. Jack Benson 1:03.88; 23. Jackson Giles 1:04.74; 26. Henry Sweet 1:05.98; 29. Eliott Strong 1:09.76.
800 — 2. Will DeGonda 1:58.26; 4. Mason Vagle 2:00.01; 10. Adrik Kraftson 2:07.99; 17. Jonny Saldin 2:12.89.
1,600 — 1. Jonathan Roux 4:23.86.
3,200 — 1. Ryan Kilibarda 10:06.22; 2. Ethan Foote 10:10.64; 4. Mason Foster 10:22.5; 5. Dylan Riniker 10:23.79; 7. Andrew Walsh 10:25.01; 8. Cohen Smith 10:51.64; 11. Brady Bushlack 11:18.31; 12. Evan Goddard 11:23.88; 13. Kyle Och 11:34.40; 14. Gilbert Siedschlag 11:34.85; 15. Carson Fellows 11:47.82; 16. Cal Heinz 12:04.74; 17. Phillip Schaefer 12:07.34; 18. Caleb Berry 12:29.19; 19. Garrett Haynes 12:36.93; 20. Jack Richter 13:02.65; 21. Oliver Grim 14:02.73.
110 hurdles — 3. Connor McCormick 16.38; 4. Chance Swenson 16:40; 10. Riley Buxell 18:12; 17. Ramzy Yourself 19.61; 19. Nagayo Barento 20.03; 21. Andrew Brekke 20.41; 22. John Corbett 20.58; 23. Gavin Browning 20.74; 26. Carter Stratmann 23.29.
300 hurdles — 1. Chance Swenson 40.64; 2. Connor McCormick 42.42; 5. Riley Buxell 43.70; 17. Gavin Browning 47.60; 21. Jackson Tweed 48.05; 22. Carter Stratmann 48.07; 24. John Corbett 49.30; 26. Sam Stonehouse 49.72; 27. Nagayo Barento 50.13; 31. Ramzy Yourself 53.63.
4x100 relay — 1. Stillwater, 45.70.
4x200 relay — 3. Stillwater, 1:45.35.
4x400 relay — 4. Stillwater, 3:39.60.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater, 8:24.94.
Sprint medley relay — 2. Stillwater, 3:48.27.
Long jump — 3. Ryan McDowell 19-9 3/4; 5. Soel Riser 19-0; 7. Thomas Blair 18-7 1/2; 13. Jackson Peterson 18-3; 14. Seth Johnson 18-1 3/4; 17. Caleb Tussey 17-9 1/4; 19. Taylor Young 17-8; 20. Brett Hilde 17-7 1/4; 22. Abass Ibrahim 17-5 3/4; 33. Chance Swenson 17- 1/2; 36. Eli Aldridge 16-9; 41. Jonas Peterson 16-5; 43. Lopez Walter 15-9 1/2; 46. Christian Hoveland 15-6 1/4; 47. Shawn Stephens 15-5 1/2; 49. Sam Fredericks 15-3 3/4; 55. Gavin Hanson 14-0; 57. Ivan Nederloe 13-5 1/4.
Triple jump — 2. Ryan McDowell 40- 3/4; 4. Connor McCormick 38-8 1/2; 5. Brett Hilde 37-9 1/2; 6. Thomas Blair 37-9 1/2; 7. Seth Johnson 37-9; 22. Taylor Young 34-1 1/4; 23. Eli Aldridge 33-11; 26. Abass Ibrahim 33-7 1/2.
Shot put — 3. Chris Fretag 43-2; 6. John Lomen 42-2; 20. Aiden Narveson 36-11 1/4; 21. Bryce Rosewicz 36-9 1/2; 22. Tim Weber 36-7 1/2; 30. Ben Bollman 30-11; 31. Dominic Slaughter 20-10 1/2; 35. Davis Erickson 29-9 1/2; 37. Samir Benyahia 29-5; 39. William Matthews 28-9 1/4.
Discus — 1. Charlie Gleason 137-2; 6. Chris Fretag 122-11; 9. Bryce Rosewicz 113-10; 22. Aiden Narveson 88-0; 29. Tim Weber 80-10; 34. Davis Erickson 77-7; 43. Dominic Slaughter 66-6; 47. William Matthews 42-2.
High jump — 2. Caleb Tussey 6-0; 4. Abass Ibrahim 5-8; 6. Chase Johnson 5-8; T11. Riley Buxell 5-2; T15. Nagayo Barento 5-0; T15. Nick Crain 5-0; T15. Preston Deck 5-0; T15. John Corbett 5-0.
Pole vault — 3. Jackson Peterson 11-6; 7. Sam Stonehouse 10-0; T13. Jack Higgins 9-0; T18. Zach Olson 8-6; T23. Preston Deck 7-6; T23. Max Biever 7-6; T23. Patrick de St. Aubin 7-6; T23. Liam Neis 7-0.
