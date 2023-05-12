EAGAN — On the strength of top-two finishes in 11 of 18 events, the Stillwater boys track and field team topped the eight-team field in the True Team Section 2AAA Meet on Tuesday, May 9 at Eagan High School.

The Ponies totaled 835 points to hold off runner-up Woodbury (779.5) and third-place White Bear Lake (690).

Tags

Load comments