EAGAN — On the strength of top-two finishes in 11 of 18 events, the Stillwater boys track and field team topped the eight-team field in the True Team Section 2AAA Meet on Tuesday, May 9 at Eagan High School.
The Ponies totaled 835 points to hold off runner-up Woodbury (779.5) and third-place White Bear Lake (690).
With the victory, Stillwater advances to the True Team state meet on Friday, May 19 at Stillwater Area High School. The Ponies, who have hosted this popular event each year since 2006, will be making their 31st state appearance in the event’s 36-year history.
Depth is what matters in the True Team format, but the Ponies were also strong at the top. Will DeGonda (800), Seth Johnson (long jump), Chris Fretag (shot put) and Jackson Tweed (pole vault) each recorded first-place finishes for Stillwater, which also won the 4x200 relay with Thomas Cass, Brett Hilde, Eli Aldridge and Eric Uddin.
DeGonda placed second in the 1,600 meters while Dylan Riniker and Ryan Kilibarda placed second and third in the 3,200 meters.
The Ponies swept the top three spots in the pole vault with Sam Stonehouse and Andrew Brekke placing second and third behind Tweed.
Charlie Gleason and Fretag placed second and third in the shot put and the Ponies also received a runner-up finishes from Soel Riser in the 400 meters and Kilibarda, Andrew Walsh, Cohen Smith and Max Gerald in the 4x800 relay.
Stillwater placed fourth at True Team state a year ago and has landed among the top five during 22 of 30 previous appearances.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 835; 2. Woodbury 779.5; 3. White Bear Lake 690; 4. Eagan 668; 5. East Ridge 567; 6. Hastings 542.5; 7. Park 379; 8. Tartan 269.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Blake Koenen (Eag) 11.07; 9. Seth Johnson (St) 11.73; 11. Thomas Blair (St) 11.77; 13. Eric Uddin (St) 11.78.
200 — 1. Blake Koenen (Eag) 22.12; 4. Soel Riser (St) 22.74; 8. Thomas Blair (St) 23.17; 10. Seth Johnson (St) 23.38.
400 — 1. Payton Lee-Dean (Has) 50.13; 2. Soel Riser (St) 50.22; 10. Eli Aldridge (St) 53.20; 12. Sam Fredericks (St) 54.32.
800 — 1. Will DeGonda (St) 1:58.72; 11. Cal Heinz (St) 2:07.36; 13. Cohen Smith (St) 2:07.72.
1,600 — 1. Nathan Schultz (ER) 4:23.39; 2. Will DeGonda (St) 4:23.41; 4. Dylan Riniker (St) 4:27.49; 9. Mason Foster (St) 4:43.25.
3,200 — 1. Luke Williams (WBL) 9:52.10; 2. Dylan Riniker (St) 9:52.55; 3. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 9:59.66; 5. Andrew Walsh (St) 10:03.66.
110 hurdles — 1. Isak Brandt (Eag) 15.75; 11. Fruma Felena (St) 17.78; 12. Lopez Walters (St) 17.85; 15. Nagayo Barento (St) 18.87.
300 hurdles — 1. Jared Hanson (Has) 41.27; 5. Lopez Walters (St) 43.03; 12. Luke Bentzin (St) 44.51; 16. Fruma Felena (St) 45.84.
4x100 relay — 1. Hastings, 44.07; 4. Stillwater (Seth Johnson, Eric Uddin, Gavyn Butala and Thomas Blair) 44.72.
4x200 relay — 1. Stillwater (Thomas Cass, Brett Hilde, Eli Aldridge and Eric Uddin) 1:32.98.
4x400 relay — 1. Hastings, 3:28.00; 4. Stillwater (Eli Aldridge, Sam Fredericks, Brett Hilde and Soel Riser) 3:30.57.
4x800 relay — 1. Woodbury, 8:18.65; 2. Stillwater (Ryan Kilibarda, Andrew Walsh, Cohen Smith and Max Gerald) 8:25.25.
Long jump — 1. Seth Johnson (St) 21- 1/4; 9. Eli Aldridge (St) 19-3; 10. Emillo Rosario Matias (St) 19-1 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Bennett Gilson (WBL) 43-7 1/2; 7. Brett Hilde (St) 40-5 1/2; 16. Emillo Rosario Matias (St) 38-5; 17. Zach Nelson (St) 38-3 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Chris Fretag (St) 48-7 3/4; 6. Bryce Rosewicz (St) 41-11 3/4; 14. Charlie Gleason (St) 38-5.
Discus — 1. Jordan Dunigan (Wo) 158-1; 2. Charlie Gleason (St) 149-10; 3. Chris Fretag (St) 148-5; 10. Bryce Rosewicz (St) 119-3.
High jump — 1. Bennett Gilson (WBL) 6-4; 2. Chase Johnson (St) 6-4; 4. Caleb Tussey (St) 6-0; 7. Nagayo Barento (St) 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Jackson Tweed (St) 14-0; 2. Sam Stonehouse (St) 13-0; 3. Andrew Brekke (St) 12-6.
Ponies 2nd at Edina
At Edina, it was a two-time chase for the title in the 66th Annual Edina Invitational on Friday, May 5 at the Edina Community Center, with the host Hornets holding off Stillwater 158.5-147.5 for the title. Eden Prairie followed in third in the eight-team event with 108.5 points.
The 400 meters and the pole vault were the top-scoring events for the Ponies while placing three among the top four.
Soel Riser, Eli Aldridge and Sam Fredericks finished first, second and fourth in the 400 while Andrew Brekke, Sam Stonehouse and Jackson Tweed followed that pattern in the pole vault.
Chris Fretag added a victory in the shot put and the Ponies also prevailed in the 4x400 relay withi Eli Aldridge, Fredericks, Brett Hilde and Riser.
Team standings
1. Edina 158.5; 2. Stillwater 147.5; 3. Eden Prairie 108.5; 4. Bloomington Jefferson 74.5; 5. Chanhassen 65; 6. East Ridge 60.5; 7. Bloomington Kennedy 41; 8. Prior Lake 38.5.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Myles Woods (Ch) 11.57; 6. Seth Johnson (St) 11.79; 9. Thomas Blair (St) 11.84; 21. Jerrian Xiong (St) 12.15.
200 — 1. Wyatt Erlandson (Ed) 22.70; 3. Thomas Blair (St) 23.45; 4. Seth Johnson (St) 23.53; 12. Thomas Cass (St) 24.19.
400 — 1. Soel Riser (St) 50.64; 2. Eli Aldridge (St) 53.51; 4. Sam Fredericks (St) 53.61.
600 — 1. Jake Heimkes (EP) 1:23.71; 2. Will DeGonda (St) 1:24.52.
800 — 1. Adam Rodeghier (Ed) 2:02.34; 5. Cohen Smith (St) 2:05.06; 10. Max Gerald (St) 2:08.49; 13. Davis Rolstad (St) 2:12.02.
1,600 — 1. Adam Lueth (BJ) 4:30.10; 12. Mason Foster (St) 4:48.76; 18. Jack Richter (St) 5:00.65; 19. Carson Fellows (St) 5:02.48.
3,200 — 1. Colin Scheller (Ch) 9:43.47; 3. Dylan Riniker (St) 9:46.77; 6. Andrew Walsh (St) 10:02.01; 7. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 10:02.03.
110 hurdles — 1. Stephane Kone (EP) 15.40; 8. Lopez Walters (St) 17.52; 13. Fruma Felena (St) 17.83; 17. John Corbett (St) 19.48.
300 hurdles — 1. Jack Weiby (Ed) 42.72; 7. Luke Bentzin (St) 43.59; 9. Lopez Walters (St) 44.98.
4x100 relay — 1. Edina, 43.96; 7. Stillwater (Seth Johnson, Eric Uddin, Gavyn Butala and Thomas Blair) 47.99.
4x200 relay — 1. Eden Prairie, 1:35.43; Stillwater (Brett Hilde, Eric Uddin, Thomas Blair and Soel Riser) DQ.
4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater (Eli Aldridge, Sam Fredericks, Brett Hilde and Soel Riser) 3:29.71.
4x800 relay — 1. Eden Prairie, 8:21.55; 3. Stillwater (Cohen Smith, Davis Rolstad, Max Gerald and Cal Heinz) 8:24.69.
Long jump — 1. Johnny Hubbell (Ed) 20-8 1/2; 3. Seth Johnson (St) 19-11; 5. Soel Riser (St) 19-6; 9. Eli Aldridge (St) 19-2.
Triple jump — 1. Jaelen Harper (ER) 45-4 1/4; 5. Brett Hilde (St) 40-5; 9. Emillo Rosario Matias (St) 39- 1/2; 12. Zach Nelson (St) 37-4 3/4.
Shot put — 1. Evan Laughridge (PL) 52-11; 3. Chris Fretag (St) 48-5; 7. Charlie Gleason (St) 42-5 1/2; 8. Bryce Rosewicz (St) 40-9.
Discus — 1. Chris Fretag (St) 154-11; 3. Charlie Gleason (St) 150-7; 15. Bryce Rosewicz (St) 98-2.
High jump — 1. Devin Jordan (EP) 6-4; 2. Caleb Tussey (St) 6-0; 3. Chase Johnson (St) 5-10; T8. Nagayo Barento (St) 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Andrew Brekke (St) 13-0; 3. Sam Stonehouse (St) 12-6; 4. Jackson Tweed (St) 11-6.
