OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater boys track and field team will be well represented at the inaugural Class AAA state meet after claiming the Section 4AAA title by a wide margin on Thursday, June 2 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies racked up 298 points to outdistance runner-up White Bear Lake (238) and third-place St. Paul Central (121). By comparison, Stillwater last year’s 15-team Section 4AA title with 198.5 points.
“It went pretty much as well as expected,” said Ponies coach Scott Christensen, whose track teams have now won 28 MSHSL section titles in the past 41 seasons. “I thought we’d score around 300 points, and as unbelievable as that sounds, that’s what we did. I’m happy with my team but the meet itself — it’s not the section meet of old that’s for sure.”
The pay-off with all those points is Stillwater earning a total of 18 entries for the new-look state meet, which began on Thursday, June 9 for Class AAA teams and concludes on Saturday, June 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Not including alternates, the Ponies qualified 19 athletes for state competing in 15 individual events and three relays. Stillwater has one or more qualifiers in 14 of 18 events.
“Like any sports things, we had our ups and downs but we had a lot more ups than downs,” Christensen said.
Stillwater crowned eight section champions and qualified two individual entries in four different events, including the 400- and 800-meters, the long jump and the high jump.
Thomas Rosengren (49.81) and Soel Riser (52.07) swept the top two places for the Ponies in the 400 meters while Will DeGonda (2:01.24) and Mason Vagle (2:01.87) finished 1-2 in the 800. The top two finishers and relay teams in each event qualify for state.
Stillwater’s Jonathan Roux also advanced to state after winning the 3,200 race in a time of 9:30.27.
Also on the track, Connor McCormick advanced to state with a runner-up finish in the 110 high hurdles (15.10) and Chance Swenson qualified in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a second-place finish in 40.62. Riley Buxell, a soccer player who joined track this spring added seventh-place finishes in both events.
“Two years ago none of those hurdlers were on the team and now we’re great in the hurdles,” Christensen said. “Chance just came out this year and Connor just came out for first time last year. We would have been nowhere without those guys in the hurdles.”
Stillwater also won section titles in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and finished second to earn a spot in the 4x100 relay.
Swenson, Vagle, Riser and Rosengren won the 4x400 (3:28.80) by more than nine seconds over the runner-up team from Woodbury (3:38.05). Cohen Smith, Alexander Gardner, Ryan Potter and Vagle also won the 4x800 in a time of 8:11.14.
The Ponies also advanced with Seth Johnson, Thomas Blair, Ryan McDowell and Sam Young finishing second in the 4x100 relay (44.57).
Johnson provided one of the biggest surprises with a victory in the long jump (21-4 1/2). McDowell also advanced to state after finishing second with a distance of 21-2 1/4.
“That’s a good jump,” Christensen said of Johnson.
Caleb Tussey (6-0) and Chase Johnson (5-10) grabbed the top two spots for the Ponies in the high jump and Jackson Tweed cleared 13-0 to win the pole vault.
McDowell added a second-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 44-3 1/4. Stillwater also fared well in the throws with Chris Fretag placing second in the shot put (49-10) and Charlie Gleason taking second in the discus (155-1).
Team standings
1. Stillwater 298; 2. White Bear Lake 238; 3. St. Paul Central 121; 4. Woodbury 112; 5. Tartan 57; 6. Cretin-Derham Hall 34; 7. St. Paul Harding 26; 8. North St. Paul 12.
Individual results
100 — *1. Eli Ebbert (WBL) 10.94; *2. Harlow Tong (SPC) 11.11; 8. Sam Young (St) 11.82; 9. Seth Johnson (St) 11.85.
200 — *1. Harlow Tong (SPC) 22.35; *2. Caleb Anderson (St) 23.00; Thomas Rosengren (St) DQ.
400 — *1. Thomas Rosengren (St) 49.81; *2. Soel Riser (St) 52.07; 6. Thomas Cass (St) 55.40.
800 — *1. Will DeGonda (St) 2:01.24; *2. Mason Vagle (St) 2:01.87; 6. Alexander Gardner (St) 2:06.96.
1,600 — *1. Ernest Mattson (WBL) 4:26.86; *2. Luke Williams (WBL) 4:29.95; 3. Jonathan Roux (St) 4:36.31; 5. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 4:42.58; 7. Mason Foster (St) 4:51.14.
3,200 — *1. Jonathan Roux (St) 9:30.27; *2. Ernest Mattson (WBL) 9:33.88; 5. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 10:04.82; 7. Ethan Foote (St) 10:16.07.
110 hurdles — *1. Arthur Perron (WBL) 14.86; *2. Connor McCormick (St) 15.10; 4. Chance Swenson (St) 15.96; 7. Riley Buxell (St) 16.45.
300 hurdles — *1. Arthur Perron (WBL) 40.36; *2. Chance Swenson (St) 40.62; 4. Connor McCormick (St) 41.85; 7. Riley Buxell (St) 43.71.
4x100 relay — *1. White Bear Lake, 43.28; *2. Stillwater (Seth Johnson, Thomas Blair, Ryan McDowell and Sam Young) 44.57.
4x200 relay — *1. White Bear Lake, 1:31.79; *2. Tartan, 1:31.84; 3. Stillwater (Sam Young, Soel Riser, Thomas Blair and Ryan McDowell) 1:32.52.
4x400 relay — *1. Stillwater (Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle, Soel Riser and Thomas Rosengren) 3:28.80; *2. Woodbury, 3:38.05.
4x800 relay — *1. Stillwater (Cohen Smith, Alexander Gardner, Ryan Potter and Mason Vagle) 8:11.14; *2. Woodbury, 8:17.38.
Long jump — *1. Seth Johnson (St) 21-4 1/2; *2. Ryan McDowell (St) 21-2 1/4; 11. Eli Aldridge (St) 18-4 1/2.
Triple jump — *1. Carlton Mukurazita (SPC) 45-6 1/2; *2. Ryan McDowell (St) 44-3 1/4; 11. Seth Johnson (St) 39-4; 13. Brett Hilde (St) 37-11 1/2.
Shot put — *1. Jordan Dunigan (Wo) 53-9 1/4; *2. Chris Fretag (St) 49-10; 3. Justin Fretag (St) 48-3 1/2; 9. John Lomen (St) 39-5 1/4.
Discus — *1. Jordan Dunigan (Wo) 178-6; *2. Charlie Gleason (St) 155-1; 3. Chris Fretag (St) 148-6; 4. Justin Fretag (St) 147-3.
High jump — *1. Caleb Tussey (St) 6-0; *2. Chase Johnson (St) 5-10; 6. Nagayo Barento (St) 5-6.
Pole vault — *1. Jackson Tweed (St) 13-0; *2. Nathan Thibaudeau (NSP) 12-0; 3. Andrew Brekke (St) 11-6; 4. Sam Stonehouse (St) 11-6.
* state qualifiers
