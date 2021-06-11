WHITE BEAR LAKE — Despite finishing first in just three events, Mounds View held off Stillwater 211-190 in the Suburban East Conference boys track and field championships on Thursday, June 3 at White Bear Lake High School.
Forest Lake, which joined the Ponies in posting victories in six events, followed in third place with 158 points.
Stillwater and Mounds View were the only conference teams who competed in True Team state the previous week, and each team competed with watered down lineups in the conference meet with their attention focused on their section meets. The Ponies finished third and Mounds View landed in eighth at True Team state.
Stillwater featured 14 athletes who received all-conference recognition, which is reserved for the top four finishers in individual events and members of the top three relay teams.
Junior Thomas Rosengren was a double winner for the Ponies, posting the fastest times in the 200- (22.58) and 400-meter (50.24) races. He also anchored Stillwater’s first-place 4x200 relay team (1:30.92) that also included Carter Bauer, Evin Roddy and Ryan McDowell.
McDowell scored points in four events for the Ponies, including a victory in the triple jump with a distance of 44-3 1/2. He also placed third in the long jump (21-4) and finished seventh in the 200 with a time of 23.62.
Stillwater also fared well in the throws, with Justin Fretag winning the shot put with a toss of 46-11 and Charley Gleason claiming the discus with a distance of 138-6. Andrew Rantila (137-7) and Fretag (135-4) finished just behind Gleason in the discus to also receive All-SEC honors in the event. The Ponies featured five of the top six finishers in the discus as Chris Fretag (124-6) and Ryan Tierney (122-2) followed in fifth and sixth.
The Ponies also produced two all-conference honorees in the pole vault with William Stonehouse (12-0) and Jackson Peterson (11-6) placing third and fourth.
Back on the track, Will DeGonda finished third in the 800 meters with a time of 1:56.13 and Aiden Kilibarda added a third-place finish in the 3,200 (9:40.94).
Samuel Tiedke, Kilibarda, Ryan Potter and Robert DeGonda turned in a second-place finish in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:10.61, which was about two seconds behind the winning team from White Bear Lake (8:08.52).
The Ponies competed in the Section 4AA Meet on June 8 and June 10, which will also determine qualifiers for the MSHSL state meet on June 10 and June 12.
The state meet is being held at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The 3,200-meter races for all classes and genders are scheduled for Thursday, June 10.
The rest of the Class A competition will be held on June 11 and the Class AA athletes will compete on June 12, with the boys scheduled to start at 10 a.m., and the girls meet to follow at 3:30 p.m.
This year’s state meet will be timed finals only. No prelims will be conducted.
Team standings
1. Mounds View 211; 2. Stillwater 190; 3. Forest Lake 158; 4. White Bear Lake 134; 5. Roseville 77; 6. Woodbury 45; 7. East Ridge 43; 8. Irondale 32; 9. Park 8; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 5.
Individual results
100 — 1. Cole Brisbois (FL) 11.31.
200 — 1. Thomas Rosengren (St) 22.58; 7. Ryan McDowell (St) 23.62.
400 — 1. Thomas Rosengren (St) 50.24.
800 — 1. Will Skelly (MV) 1:56.13; 3. Will DeGonda (St) 1:58.93; 6. Mason Vagle (St) 2:00.56.
1,600 — 1. Elliott McArthur (MV) 4:28.41; 15. Jackson Wertish (St) 4:47.46; 18. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 4:48.89; 21. Jack Hesse-Withbroe (St) 4:50.77; 27. Patrick Walsh (St) 4:54.29.
3,200 — 1. Daniel Vanacker (FL) 9:26.37; 3. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 9:40.94; 10. Jackson Wertish (St) 10:04.98; 11. Ryan Potter (St) 10:05.81; 12. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 10:07.46.
110 hurdles — 1. Arthur Perron (WBL) 15.32.
300 hurdles — 1. Drew Sampson (FL) 40.69; 5. Connor McCormick (St) 41.83.
4x100 relay — 1. White Bear Lake, 43.20; 7. Stillwater (Thomas Jacobs, Seth Johnson, Ewan McKenzie and Landon Weyer) 46.10.
4x200 relay — 1. Stillwater (Carter Bauer, Evin Roddy, Ryan McDowell and Thomas Rosengren) 1:30.92.
4x400 relay — 1. Mounds View, 3:24.36; 4. Stillwater (Sam Fredericks, Aiden Kilibarda, Jack Hendrickson and Connor McCormick) 3:32.78.
4x800 relay — 1. White Bear Lake, 8:08.52; 2. Stillwater (Samuel Tiedke, Aiden Kilibarda, Ryan Potter and Robert DeGonda) 8:10.61.
Long jump — 1. Slade Heald (FL) 22-1; 3. Ryan McDowell (St) 21-4; 11. Thomas Rosengren (St) 19-6 1/2; 13. Jack Hendrickson (St) 19-4; 15. Seth Johnson (St) 18-10 3/4.
Triple jump — 1. Ryan McDowell (St) 44-3 1/2; 6. Connor McCormick (St) 41-1; 7. Seth Johnson (St) 40-7; 16. Jack Hendrickson (St) 38-9.
Shot put — 1. Justin Fretag (St) 46-11; 5. Andrew Rantila (St) 43-10; 10. Chris Fretag (St) 40-9; 23. John Lomen (St) 34-2.
Discus — 1. Charley Gleason (St) 138-6; 2. Andrew Rantila (St) 137-7; 3. Justin Fretag (St) 135-4; 5. Chris Fretag (St) 124-6; 6. Ryan Tierney (St) 122-2.
High jump — 1. Slade Heald (FL) 6-4; 7. Jackson Peterson (St) 5-10; T10. Caleb Tussey (St) 5-8; 17. Zach Olson (St) 5-6; 18. Carter Stratmann (St) 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Blake Johnson (FL) 14-0; 3. William Stonehouse (St) 12-0; 4. Jackson Peterson (St) 11-6; 6. Jackson Tweed (St) 11-6; 12. Ivan Nederloe (St) 10-0; T12. Michael Fronczak (St) 10-0.
