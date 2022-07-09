A strong contributor since he was a freshman, Thomas Rosengren was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys track and field team.
The senior and Minnesota State (Mankato) recruit earned all-conference and all-state honors for the Ponies, who won Suburban East Conference and Section 4AAA championships before placing 23rd in the Minnesota State High School League state meet.
This marked the 28th section title for the Ponies in the past 41 seasons under head coach Scott Christensen. Stillwater also won the True Team Section 2AAA meet and placed fourth at True Team state. It was the 30th appearance for the Ponies at True Team state in the 35 years it has been conducted.
It was the second year in a row Rosengren has been voted the team’s MVP. He won the 200- and 400-meter titles for the Ponies in the Suburban East Conference Meet. He crossed the line in 48.33 to break Frank Falzone’s previous school record in the 400.
Rosengren also won the section title in the 400 meters and anchored Stillwater’s section winning 4x400 relay team with Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle and Soel Riser. Rosengren was hampered by a hamstring injury at state when he placed ninth in the 400 and the 4x400 relay team finished 14th in prelims.
Jonathan Roux, Justin Fretag, Charlie Gleason, Chris Fretag, Riser, Sam Young, Thomas Blair, Ryan McDowell, Dylan Riniker, Max Vagle, Ryan Potter, Cohen Smith, Will DeGonda, Mason Vagle, Connor McCormick, Swenson, Chase Johnson and Caleb Tussey each joined Rosengren in earning All-SEC honors.
Stillwater was also well represented at state with 19 qualifiers, including Rosengren, Riser, DeGonda, Mason Vagle, Roux, McCormick, Swenson, Smith, Alexander Gardner, Potter, Seth Johnson, Blair, McDowell, Young, Tussey, Johnson, Jackson Tweed, Chris Fretag and Gleason.
Rosengren, DeGonda, Swenson, Smith, Gardner, Potter, Mason Vagle, Chris Fretag, Gleason and Johnson each earned all-state honors.
Senior Justin Fretag was this year’s recipient of the Ern Peaslee Memorial Scholarship, which is presented annually to a graduating member of the team who exhibits excellence in academics, citizenship and athletics.
Captains for next year’s team will be announced prior to the start of the season.
Boys track and field
All-Conference: Thomas Rosengren, Jon Roux, Justin Fretag, Charlie Gleason, Chris Fretag, Soel Riser, Sam Young, Thomas Blair, Ryan McDowell, Dylan Riniker, Max Vagle, Ryan Potter, Cohen Smith, Will DeGonda, Mason Vagle, Connor McCormick, Chance Swenson, Chase Johnson, Caleb Tussey; State qualifiers: Thomas Rosengren, Soel Riser, Will DeGonda, Mason Vagle, Jonathan Roux, Connor McCormick, Chance Swenson, Cohen Smith, Alexander Gardner, Ryan Potter, Seth Johnson, Thomas Blair, Ryan McDowell, Sam Young, Caleb Tussey, Chase Johnson, Jackson Tweed, Chris Fretag and Charlie Gleason; All-State: Thomas Rosengren, Will DeGonda, Chance Swenson, Cohen Smith, Alexander Gardner, Ryan Potter, Mason Vagle, Chris Fretag, Charlie Gleason and Chase Johnson; Ern Peaslee Memorial Scholarship Award: Justin Fretag; Most Valuable Athlete: Thomas Rosengren; Captains elect: To be announced.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
