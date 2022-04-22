WHITE BEAR LAKE — Finishing outside the top four in just 3 of 16 events, the Stillwater boys track and field team were steady across the board while placing third in the White Bear Relays on Wednesday, April 13 at White Bear Lake High School.
White Bear Lake held down the top spot with 112 points while Mounds View (96) and Stillwater (91) followed in second and third. Forest Lake trailed the Ponies in fourth place in the eight-team field with 80 points.
Stillwater’s two first-place finishes came in the high jump and pole vault. Caleb Tussey led the way for the Ponies with a height of 5-10 in the high jump while Jackson Peterson (5-6), Chase Johnson (5-4) and Ivan Nederloe (5-2) also contributed to the winning effort in the event.
Peterson, Sam Stonehouse and Andrew Brekke each cleared 10-0 to set the pace in the pole vault while Jackson Tweed clinched the victory with a vault of 8-0 in the fourth spot.
Justin Fretag paced Stillwater in the shot put with a toss of 47-4, leading the way to a second-place finish in that event.
Will DeGonda and Alexander Gardner posted the third and sixth fastest times overall in the 800 meters to help lead the Ponies to a second-place finish in that event. Stillwater also finished second in the 3,200-meter team race on the strength of Jonathan Roux (9:57.20), Adrik Kraftson (10:08.16) and Ryan Kilibarda (10:16.02).
The hurdles were also solid events for the Ponies, with Chance Swenson, Riley Buxell, Connor McCormick and Nagayo Barento combining to place second in the 300 intermediate hurdles and the same foursome tying for third place in the 110 high hurdles.
The Ponies also placed third in 1,600-meter team race and the long jump.
Stillwater is scheduled to host the Pony Classic on Friday, April 22.
Team standings
1. White Bear Lake 112; 2. Mounds View 96; 3. Stillwater 91; 4. Forest Lake 80; 5. Roseville 52; 6, tie, Woodbury 41.5 and Irondale 41.5; 8. East Ridge 26.
Stillwater results
100 — 6. Stillwater (12. Landon Weyer 11.82; 23. Thomas Jacobs 12.18; 25. Soren Gabor 12.40; 30. Christian Hoveland 13.28).
200 — 4. Stillwater (2. Thomas Rosengren 23.11; 11. Soel Riser 23.79; 16. Ryan McDowell 24.49; 29. Thomas Cass 25.76).
400 — 4. Stillwater (2. Thomas Rosengren 52.39; 8. Soel Riser 55.18; 26. Gavyn Butala 1:02.43; 29. Tony Akinyemi 1:05.84).
800 — 2. Stillwater (3. Will DeGonda 2:02.88; 6. Alexander Gardner 2:06.92; 12. Max Gerald 2:11.59; 15. Ethan Foote 2:15.01).
1,600 — 3. Stillwater (2. Mason Vagle 4:45.78; 9. Max Vagle 5:01.42; 10. Mason Foster 5:03.98; 21. Andrew Walsh 5:18.15).
3,200 — 2. Stillwater (5. Jonathan Roux 9:57.20; 6. Adrik Kraftson 10:08.16; 8. Ryan Kilibarda 10:16.02; 16. Cohen Smith 11:17.3).
110 hurdles — T3. Stillwater (4. Connor McCormick 16.79; 7. Chance Swenson 17.12; 22. Riley Buxell 20.01; 27. Magayo Barento 22.16).
300 hurdles — 2. Stillwater (4. Chance Swenson 45.02; 8. Riley Buxell 46.45; 9. Connor McCormick 46.87; 17. Nagayo Barento 49.59).
4x100 throwers relay — 4. Stillwater (Tim Weber, Chris Fretag, John Lomen and Charlie Gleason) 52.39.
4x100 relay — 6. Stillwater (Thomas Jacobs, Thomas Blair, Seth Johnson and Landon Weyer) 47.38.
Long jump — 3. Stillwater (6. Jack Hendrickson 18-10; 9. Thomas Rosengren 18-6 3/4; 15. Henry Sweet 17-7 1/2; 18. Thomas Blair 17-2 1/4).
Triple jump — 6. Stillwater (5. Connor McCormick 39-3; 9. Seth Johnson 37-6 1/4; 24. Ivan Nederloe 32-2; Ryan McDowell, scratch).
Shot put — 2. Stillwater (2. Justin Fretag 47-4; 7. Chris Fretag 41-3; 10. John Lomen 40-0; 29. Tim Weber 31-3).
Discus — 4. Stillwater (2. Justin Fretag 133-2; 8. Chris Fretag 114-3; 18. Aiden Narveson 97-0; 25. Charlie Gleason 85-0).
High jump — 1. Stillwater (2. Caleb Tussey 5-10; T4. Jackson Peterson 5-6; T6. Chase Johnson 5-4; T11. Ivan Nederloe 5-2).
Pole vault — 1. Stillwater (T4. Jackson Peterson 10-0; T4. Sam Stonehouse 10-0; T4. Andrew Brekke 10-0; T10. Jackson Tweed 8-0).
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
