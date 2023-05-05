ARDEN HILLS — Both teams recorded five first-place finishes, but it was Mounds View which outlasted Stillwater for a 180-171 victory in the Bob Steward Invitational on Tuesday, May 2 at Mounds View High School. Cambridge-Isanti was a distant third with 96 points.
Teams are allowed unlimited entries in this meet, but only the top six in each event contribute points.
Stillwater collected three of its victories in the field events, led by a strong showing in the high jump with five of the top six finishers. Chase Johnson cleared 6-4 to win the event while teammates Nagayo Barento (5-10), Caleb Tussey (5-10), Liam Neis (5-8) and Cohen Brang (5-8) placed third through sixth.
The Ponies also racked up points in the pole vault behind winner Jackson Tweed, who cleared 14-6. Andrew Brekke (13-0) and Sam Stonehouse (12-6) followed in third and fourth place.
Chris Fretag finished second for the Ponies in the shot put (49-6 1/4) and discus (149-10) while Charlie Gleason contributed a third-place effort in the discus (149-7).
Stillwater boasted four of the top six finishers in the long jump, led by Soel Riser with a winning effort of 20-9. Emillo Rosario Matias (20-0), Zach Nelson (19-11) and Eli Aldridge (19-9 1/2) weren’t far behind in fourth through sixth place.
Thomas Blair (23.20) and Eric Uddin (23.46) finished 1-2 for Stillwater in the 200 meters and Riser added a runner-upu showing in the 400 with a time of 51.60.
Will DeGonda placed third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:00.15 and Mason Foster crossed the finish line in 10:32.43 to place third in the 3,200 meters. Stillwater also placed first in the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:00.54.
Team standings
1. Mounds View 180; 2. Stillwater 171; 3. Cambridge-Isanti 96; 4. Woodbury 60; 5. Concordia Academy 31; 6. Red Wing 30.
Stillwater results (top 20)
100 — 1. Thomas Lamkin (RW) 10.79; 3. Seth Johnson (St) 11.28; 10. Thomas Blair (St) 11.41; 11. Soel Riser (St) 11.43; 13. Eric Uddin (St) 11.48; 17. Eli Aldridge (St) 11.61; 18. Thomas Cass (St) 11.62; T19. Jerrian Xiong (St) 11.64.
200 — 1. Thomas Blair (St) 23.20; 2. Eric Uddin (St) 23.46; 4. Seth Johnson (St) 23.51; 7. Brett Hilde (St) 23.79; 8. Jonas Peterson (St) 24.11; 12. Gavyn Butula (St) 24.38; 15. Jesse Hendrickson (St) 24.50; 18. Max Biever (St) 24.78; 19. Jerrian Xiong (St) 24.78.
400 — 1. Tyvion Williams (C-I) 51.13; 2. Soel Riser (St) 51.60; 4. Sam Fredericks (St) 55.90; 9. Samuel Pareja (St) 58.52; 10. Brendan Remely (St) 58.65; 11. Jackson Kramer (St) 58.69; 12. Taylor Young (St) 59.45; 18. Jesse Hendrickson (St) 1:01.15.
800 — 1. Elliott McArthur (MV) 1:55.11; 3. Will DeGonda (St) 2:00.15; 5. Dylan Riniker (St) 2:02.54; 6. Cohen Smith (St) 2:03.49; 11. George O’Connor (St) 2:19.28.
1,600 — 1. Levi Hammerbeck (MV) 4:34.05; 6. Andrew Walsh (St) 4:44.32; 12. Kiryu Aoyama (St) 5:24.56; 20. Martin Luchsinger (St) 5:39.60.
3,200 — 1. Otto Coleman (MV) 10:04.87; 3. Mason Foster (St) 10:32.43; 6. Jack Richter (St) 10:53.53; 7. Max Gerald (St) 10:59.83; 8. Carson Fellows (St) 11:01.38; 10. Davis Rolstad (St) 11:05.95; 11. Cal Heinz (St) 11:17.98; 12. Gilbert Siedschlag (St) 11:26.04; 14. Caleb Berry (St) !!:47.87; 16. Lukas Feint (St) 12:09.90; 17. Kingston Windschitl (St) 12:26.16; 19. Garrett Haynes (St) 12:43.32.
110 hurdles — 1. Micah Wilson (C-I) 15.43; 5. Fruma Felena (St) 16.84; 8. John Corbett (St) 17.32; 9. Lopez Walters 17.36; 11. Nagayo Barento (St) 17.39; 14. Luke Bentzin (St) 18.21; 16. Arkum Abouhekel (St) 18.89.
300 hurdles — 1. Josh Foley (C-I) 43.22; 7. Luke Bentzin (St) 45.01; 8. Fruma Felena (St) 45.11; 9. Lopez Walters 45.29; 12. John Corbett (St) 46.54; 14. Nagayo Barento (St) 47.08; 17. Arkum Abouhekel (St) 47.66.
4x100 relay — 1. Woodbury, 45.09; 3. Stillwater, 46.74.
4x200 relay — 1. Red Wing, 1:32.77; Stillwater, DQ.
4x400 relay — 1. Mounds View, 3:26.35; 3. Stillwater, 3:34.11.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater, 9:00.54.
1,600 sprint medley relay — 1. Cambridge-Isanti, 3:49.26; 3. Stillwater, 3:53.62.
Long jump — 1. Soel Riser (St) 20-9; 4. Emillo Rosario Matias (St) 20-0; 5. Zach Nelson (St) 19-11 1/2; 6. Eli Aldridge (St) 19-9 1/2; 8. Brett Hilde (St) 19-4 1/2;
Triple jump — 1. Colin Elliott (MV) 43-0; 5. Emillo Rosario Matias (St) 39-2 1/2; 7. Zach Nelson (St) 38-9 1/4; 11. Brett Hilde (St) 38-5 1/2; 19. Quinten Howe (St) 34-10 1/4; 20. Eli Aldridge (St) 34-1 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Jordan Dunigan (Wo) 53-5 3/4; 2. Chris Fretag (St) 49-6 1/4; 8. John Halley (St) 41-9 1/2; 9. Bryce Rosewicz (St) 41-8 1/4; 10. Charlie Gleason (St) 40-4; 12. Akwuba Kosisochukwu (St) 40-2 1/2l 16. Tyler Curnow (St) 39-3 1/2.
Discus — 1. Jordan Dunigan (Wo) 167-7; 2. Chris Fretag (St) 149-10; 3. Charlie Gleason (St) 149-7; 7. Bryce Rosewicz (St) 129-1; 9. Tyler Curnow (St) 120-8.
High jump — 1. Chase Johnson (St) 6-4; 3. Nagayo Barento (St) 5-10; 4. Caleb Tussey (St) 5-10; 5. Liam Neis (St) 5-8; 6. Cohen Brang (St) 5-8; T14. Ajibola Afuye (St) 5-4; T18. Ajak Ajak (St) 5-2; T18. Preston Deck (St) 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. Jackson Tweed (St) 14-6; 3. Andrew Brekke (St) 13-0; 4. Sam Stonehouse (St) 12-6; T8. Liam Neis (St) 11-6; T14. Quinten Howe (st) 10-0; T16. Franklin Ribolzi (St) 9-0; T18. Ryan Hall (St) 8-0; T18. Colin Tregilgas (St) 8-0; T18. Niklas Pollinger (St) 8-0; T18. Noah Pagel (St) 8-0; T18. Henry Corbett (St) 8-0; T18. Jack Higgins (St) 8-0; T18. Ben Fredericks (St) 8-0; T18. Samuel Hansen (St) 8-0.
Ponies third at Lakeville
At Lakeville, the Ponies placed third in a stout field at the Cougar Invitational on Thursday, April 27 at Lakeville South High School.
Wayzata racked up 635 points to turn back runner-up Blaine (606.5) and third-place Stillwater (599.5). Six of the seven teams competing in this meet finished among the top 10 in the Class AAA True Team state meet a year ago.
Will DeGonda (2:01.83) and Cohen Smith (2:03.98) finished 1-2 for the Ponies in the 800 meters and Soel Riser contributed third-place finishes in the 200- (22.81) and 400-meter (51.30) races.
Jackson Tweed won the pole vault with a height of 14-0 while teammates Andrew Brekke (12-6) and Sam Stonehouse (12-6) followed in third and fifth.
Stillwater received second-place showings from Dylan Riniker in the 3,200 meters (9:57.25) and Seth Johnson in the long jump (21-4). Riniker, DeGonda, Andrew Walsh and Max Gerald also placed second in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:12.52.
Caleb Tussey tied for third in the high jump after clearing 6-0.
Team standings
1. Wayzata 635; 2. Blaine 606.5; 3. Stillwater 599.5; 4. Owatonna 567; 5. Lakeville South 486; 6. Rochester Mayo 395; 7. Prior Lake 355.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Del Johnson (Way) 11.04; 9. Seth Johnson (St) 11.45; 12. Thomas Blair 11.54; 13. Eric Uddin (St) 11.55.
200 — 1. Carson Hansen (LS) 21.97; 3. Soel Riser (St) 22.81; 6. Thomas Blair (St) 23.03; 7. Seth Johnson (St) 23.08.
400 — 1. Tyce Smith (Bl) 50.40; 3. Soel Riser (St) 51.30; 11. Sam Fredericks (St) 54.34; 14. Thomas Cass (St) 55.76.
800 — 1. Will DeGonda (St) 2:01.83; 2. Cohen Smith (St) 2:03.98; 15. Max Gerald (St) 2:11.22.
1,600 — 1. River Santiago (Bl) 4:29.16; 7. Ethan Foote (St) 4:37.53; 12. Mason Foster (St) 4:47.60; 13. Brady Bushlack (St) 4:53.65.
3,200 — 1. River Santiago (Bl) 9:44.91; 2. Dylan Riniker (St) 9:57.25; 5. Andrew Walsh (St) 10:09.00; 14. George Nelson (St) 10:39.34.
110 hurdles — 1. Carter Johnson (Ow) 15.29; 12. Fruma Felena (St) 17.44; 16. Nagayo Barento (St) 18.37; 17. Luke Bentzin (St) 18.60.
300 hurdles — 1. Seth Johnson (Ow) 41.23; 10. Luke Bentzin (St) 44.80; 11. Lopez Walters (St) 44.93; 12/ Fruma Felena (St) 45.19.
4x100 relay — 1. Lakeville South, 43.23; 5. Stillwater (Seth Johnson, Eric Uddin, Gavyn Butala and Thomas Blair) 44.73.
4x200 relay — 1. Owatonna, 1:30.83; 5. Stillwater (Gavyn Butala, Eli Aldridge, Sam Fredericks and Brett Hilde) 1:34.12.
4x400 relay — 1. Owatonna, 3:31.38; 3. Stillwater (Eli Aldridge, Sam Fredericks, Brett Hilde and Soel Riser) 3:31.63.
4x800 relay — 1. Owatonna, 8:08.87; 2. Stillwater (Dylan Riniker, Will DeGonda, Andrew Walsh and Max Gerald) 8:12.52.
Long jump — 1. Justin Gleason (Ow) 23-3 1/2; 2. Seth Johnson (St) 21-4; 7. Soel Riser (St) 19-9 1/2; 8. Eli Aldridge (St) 19-7 3/4.
Triple jump — 1. Justin Gleason (Ow) 42-4; 8. Brett Hilde (St) 39-2 3/4; 12. Zach Nelson (St) 38-7; 17. Eli Aldreidge (St) 37-6.
Shot put — 1. Trever Schirmer (Ow) 54-11; 6. Chris Fretag (St) 48-11 3/4; 15. Bryce Rosewicz (St) 42-6 1/2; 18. Charlie Gleason (St) 40-2 1/4.
Discus — 1. Trever Schirmer (Ow) 170-9; 9. Chris Fretag (St) 135-10; 13. Bryce Rosewicz (St) 124-4; 15. Charlie Gleason (St) 123-1.
High jump — 1. Adam Myren (RM) 6-6; T3. Caleb Tussey (St) 6-0; 7. Nagayo Barento (St) 5-10; 16. Cohen Brang (St) 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Jackson Tweed (St) 14-0; 3. Andrew Brekke (St) 12-6; 5. Sam Stonehouse (St) 12-6.
