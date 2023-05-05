ARDEN HILLS — Both teams recorded five first-place finishes, but it was Mounds View which outlasted Stillwater for a 180-171 victory in the Bob Steward Invitational on Tuesday, May 2 at Mounds View High School. Cambridge-Isanti was a distant third with 96 points.

Teams are allowed unlimited entries in this meet, but only the top six in each event contribute points.

