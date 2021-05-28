NEW BRIGHTON — Competing against teams on-site and at other locations simultaneously, the Stillwater boys track and field team edged Mounds View and the rest of the four-team field competing on Thursday, May 20 at Irondale High School.
Stillwater’s results were also compared against the other Section 2AAA teams to determine the list of qualifiers for the True Team state meet, which was conducted at various sites before getting compared virtually to determine this year’s standings. The Ponies finished with a 25.5-point margin over White Bear Lake to qualify for True Team state out of Section 2AAA. Mounds View also qualified for True Team state at this meet.
Stillwater traveled to Rosemount on Wednesday, May 26 to compete with seven other True Team state qualifiers. The True Team state standings are scheduled to be announced on Sunday, May 30. The Ponies have qualified for True Team state 29 times in the 33 years it has been conducted.
Thomas Rosengren and Ryan McDowell each won two individual events for the Ponies, who racked up eight first-place finishes overall. Rosengren won the 200- (23.11) and 400-meter (51.52) races while McDowell took top honors in the long jump (20-7) and triple jump (42-6 1/2).
Rosengren finished second behind McDowell in both the long (20-3) and triple (41-9 3/4) jumps. Stillwater also received a third-place finish from Jack Hendrickson (19-9) in the long jump and a fourth-place effort from Seth Johnson (38-9 1/2) in the triple jump.
Stillwater also racked up points in the distance races, led by Aiden Kilibarda (4:20.77) and Ethan Vargas (4:29.93) placing first and third in the 1,600 meters and Jonathan Roux winning the 3,200 meters in a time of 9:39.08.
The Ponies also finished first in the 4x800 relay with Roux, Mason Vagle, Samuel Tiedke and Ryan Potter clocked in 8:20.19.
Sam Young finished second for Stillwater in the 100 (11.48) and 200 (23.40).
Justin Fretag won the discus for Stillwater with a distance of 140-9 and placed second in the shot put with a toss of 46-11. Even though only the top three scores counted, Stillwater swept the top four spots in the discus with Charley Gleason (126-6), Andrew Rantila (125-5) and Chris Fretag (124-10).
William Stonehouse and Jackson Peterson each cleared 11-0 to place third and fourth in the pole vault.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 109; 2. Mounds View 92.5; 3. Roseville 49.5; 4. Irondale 21.
Stillwater results
100 — 1. Michael Scott (MV) 11.43; 2. Sam Young (St) 11.48; 10. Ryan McDowell (St) 11.96; 18. Soel Riser (St) 12.29; 19. Caleb Tussey (St) 12.36.
200 — 1. Thomas Rosengren (St) 23.11; 2. Sam Young (St) 23.40; 5. Ryan McDowell (St) 23.83; 14. Thomas Jacobs (St) 24.85.
400 — 1. Thomas Rosengren (St) 51.52; 7. Soel Riser (St) 54.24; 8. Evin Roddy (St) 56.40; 9. Soren Gabor (St) 56.41; 14. Ewan McKenzie (St) 59.07.
800 — 1. Will Skelly (MV) 1:54.70; 2. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 2:00.78; 3. Will DeGonda (St) 2:04.23; 7. Max Vagle (St) 2:06.97; 8. Robert DeGonda (St) 2:10.53; 13. Samuel Tiedke (St) 2:17.29.
1,600 — 1. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 4:20.77; 3. Ethan Vargas (St) 4:29.93; 6. Will DeGonda (St) 4:33.83; 10. Jackson Wertish (St) 4:44.27; 15. Patrick Walsh (St) 4:59.28; 16. Jonah Johnson (St) 5:06.88.
3,200 — 1. Jonathan Roux (St) 9:39.08; 5. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 10:19.26; 8. Jack Hesse-Withbroe (St) 10:26.37; 10. Mason Vagle (St) 10:32.40; 11. Ryan Potter (St) 10:35.62.
110 hurdles — 1. Ben Howlett (MV) 15.86; 7. Atticus Dell (St) 17.23; 8. Connor McCormick (St) 17.46; 9. Ian Tandy (St) 18.04; 11. Jack Hendrickson (St) 18.93.
300 hurdles — 1. Ben Howlett (MV) 41.45; 3. Atticus Dell (St) 42.51; 4. Connor McCormick (St) 44.14; 5. Ian Tandy (St) 44.50; 8. Ivan Nederloe (St) 45.60; 11. Jack Hendrickson (St) 46.04; 13. Caleb Tussey (St) 46.59.
4x100 relay — 1. Roseville, 43.97; 3. Stillwater (Seth Johnson, Thomas Jacobs, Carter Bauer and Landon Weyer) 45.71.
4x200 relay — 1. Mounds View, 1:33.88; Stillwater (Seth Johnson, Thomas Jacobs, Carter Bauer and Evin Roddy) DQ.
4x400 relay — 1. Mounds View, 3:32.28; 3. Stillwater (Sam Fredericks, Connor McCormick, Evin Roddy and Soel Riser) 3:42.40.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater (Jonathan Roux, Mason Vagle, Samuel Tiedke and Ryan Potter) 8:20.19.
Long jump — 1. Ryan McDowell (St) 20-7; 2. Thomas Rosengren (St) 20-3; 3. Jack Hendrickson (St) 19-9; 8. Seth Johnson (St) 18-3 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Ryan McDowell (St) 42-6 1/2; 2. Thomas Rosengren (St) 41-9 3/4; 4. Seth Johnson (St) 38-9 1/2; 5. Connor McCormick (St) 38-1.
Shot put — 1. William Ketola (MV) 47-4 1/2; 2. Justin Fretag (St) 46-11; 4. Chris Fretag (St) 41-10; T7. Andrew Rantila (St) 40-10; 10. Ryan Kilibarda (St) 38-6; 11. Ryan Tierney (St) 38-5 1/2; 12. Bennett Peterson (St) 37-2 1/2; 14. Aiden Narveson (St) 35-11 1/2; 15. Isaac Bursch (St) 35-11.
Discus — 1. Justin Fretag (St) 140-9; 2. Charley Gleason (St) 126-6; 3. Andrew Rantila (St) 125-5; 4. Chris Fretag (St) 124-10; 6. Ryan Tierney (St) 120-4; 12. Ian Tandy (St) 100-8; 15. Aiden Narveson (St) 87-2; 16. Bennett Peterson (St) 85-11.
High jump — 1. Ricky Weber (Ros) 6-4; 6. Zach Olson (St) 5-6; 8. Caleb Tussey (St) 5-6; 9. Jackson Peterson (St) 5-6; 12. William Stonehouse (St) 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Sam Magnuson (MV) 13-0; 3. William Stonehouse (St) 11-0; 4. Jackson Peterson (St) 11-0; 7. Jackson Tweed (St) 10-0; 8. Ivan Nederloe (St) 9-6; 9. Michael Fronczak (St) 9-6; T10. Liam Boe (St) 9-0; T10. Sam Stonehouse (St) 9-0.
