PLYMOUTH — It was a tight battle featuring some of the top programs in the state, but Blaine edged Stillwater by just one point to win a five-team boys track and field meet on Friday, May 7 at Wayzata High School. The Bengals, on the strength of seven first-place finishes — including two relays — held off the Ponies 101-100 for the victory. Mounds View and Wayzata tied for third place with 64 points apiece and White Bear Lake followed in fifth with 45 points.
Stillwater notched four firsts, including a victory from Samuel Tiedke, Will DeGonda, Mason Vagle and Max Vagle in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:24.02. DeGonda (2:03.45) and Mason Vagle (2:04.63) also finished 1-2 in the 800 meters.
Ethan Vargas (9:35.86) and Jonathan Roux (9:35.89) placed first and second for the Ponies in the 3,200 meters. Stillwater also received second-place finishes on the track from Sam Young in the 100 (11.80) and Thomas Rosengren in the 400 (50.96). Aiden Kilibarda also turned in a time of 4:23.73 to place third in the 1,600 meters.
Justin Fretag won the shot put for Stillwater with a toss of 49-4 1/2. Stillwater also received runner-up finishes from Rosengren in the long jump (21- 1/2), Ryan McDowell in the triple jump (41-11) and Andrew Rantila in the discus (136-5).
Team standings
1. Blaine 101; 2. Stillwater 100; 3, tie, Mounds View 64 and Wayzata 64; 5. White Bear Lake 45.
Individual results
100 — 1. Brian Obwogi (Bl) 11.80; 2. Sam Young (St) 11.80; 4. Thomas Rosengren (St) 11.92; 8. Ryan McDowell (St) 12.30; 10. Carter Bauer (St) 12.48; 20. Sam Fredericks (St) 12.94.
200 — 1. Brett Ringer (Bl) 23.62; 6. Ryan McDowell (St) 24.45; 9. Carter Bauer (St) 24.76; 10. Evin Roddy (St) 24.82; 11. Landon Weyer (St) 24.84; 12. Sam Young (St) 24.93.
400 — 1. Brett Ringer (Bl) 49.63; 2. Thomas Rosengren (St) 50.96; 12. Soel Riser (St) 54.48; 16. Sam Fredericks (St) 56.42; 19. Jack Hendrickson (St) 56.68; 19. Soren Gabor (St) 57.57.
800 — 1. Will DeGonda (St) 2:03.45; 2. Mason Vagle (St) 2:04.63; 8. Max Vagle (St) 2:08.84; 14. Robert DeGonda (St) 2:12.29; 19. Samuel Tiedke (St) 2:18.55.
1,600 — 1. Elliott McArthur (MV) 4:16.89; 3. Aiden Kilibarda (St) 4:23.73; 7. Ryan Potter (St) 4:43.63; 8. Jackson Wertish (St) 4:44.24; 15. Patrick Walsh (St) 4:57.10; 16. Jonah Johnson (St) 5:12.17.
3,200 — 1. Ethan Vargas (St) 9:35.86; 2. Jonathan Roux (St) 9:35.89; 10. Jack Hesse-Withbroe (St) 10:12.90.
110 hurdles — 1. Jack Clark (Bl) 15.68; 12. Atticus Dell (St) 18:21; 13. Ian Tandy (St) 19:41.
300 hurdles — 1. Ben Howlett (MV) 41.67; 10. Atticus Dell (St) 44.63; 13. Caleb Tussey (St) 46.27.
4x100 relay — 1. Blaine, 45.06; 2. Stillwater (Landon Weyer, Ryan McDowell, Thomas Jacobs and Sam Young) 45.47.
4x200 relay — 1. Blaine, 1:32.66; 3. Stillwater (Landon Weyer, Connor McCormick, Thomas Jacobs and Evin Roddy) 1:36.58.
4x400 relay — 1. Mounds View, 3:26.97; 3. Stillwater (Soel Riser, Ryan Potter, Aiden Kilibarda and Thomas Rosengren) 3:34.44.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater (Samuel Tiedke, Will DeGonda, Mason Vagle and Max Vagle) 8:24.02.
Long jump — 1. Gavin Rogers (WBL) 21-5; 2. Thomas Rosengren (St) 21- 1/2; 7. Thomas Blair (St) 19-5; 16. Connor McCormick (St) 17-10 1/2; 20. Seth Johnson (St) 17-4 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Gavin Rogers (WBL) 42-3; 2. Ryan McDowell (St) 41-11; 3. Thomas Blair (St) 40-10; 9. Connor McCormick (St) 39-0; 10. Jack Hendrickson (St) 38-9; 19. Seth Johnson (St) 36-8.
Shot put — 1. Justin Fretag (St) 49-4 1/2; 6. Andrew Rantila (St) 45-10 1/4; 15. Chris Fretag (St) 40-4 1/2; 20. Isaac Bursch (St) 39-1.
Discus — 1. William Fredrickson (Bl) 142-8; 2. Andrew Rantila (St) 136-5; 4. Justin Fretag (St) 124-5; 6. Charley Gleason (St) 117-10; 10. Ryan Tierney (St) 111-5; 13. Chris Fretag (St) 106-1.
High jump — 1. Elijah Anderson (MV) 6-0; 6. Zach Olson (St) 5-6; 11. Caleb Tussey (St) 5-3; 14. Thomas Blair (St) 5-3; 15. Carter Stratman (St) 5-3.
Pole vault — 1. jack Helmich (Way) 14-0; 6. Ivan Nederloe (St) 10-0; 6. William Stonehouse (St) 10-0; 11. Jackson Tweed (St) 10-0.
