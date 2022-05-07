OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After five straight victories to start the season, the Stillwater boys tennis team fell short in a 4-3 nonconference loss against Mahtomedi on Wednesday, May 4 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (5-0 Suburban East Conference, 5-1) strengthened their doubles lineup and were able to claim all three of those points in straight sets, but Mahtomedi swept the singles matches while losing just three games combined at the second through fourth spots.
Carter Magistad offered the most resistance before falling to Sam Rathmanner 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.
It was a different story entirely in the doubles. Dylan Magistad and Brady Lau cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Charlie Diebel and Brennan Eitel at first doubles while Sam Spivey and Brady Benning followed with a 6-0, 6-4 win at the second spot.
Playing at third doubles, Stillwater’s Bob McBride and Anthony Zillmer prevailed 8-6 in a first-set tie-breaker on the way to a 7-6, 6-2 win over Stefan Hammerschmidt and Zach Burge.
Mahtomedi 4, Stillwater 3
Singles
No. 1 — Sam Rathmanner (Mah) def. Carter Magistad, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 — Brandon Pham (Mah) def. Eli Nelson, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Jack Allaben (Mah) def. Nate Dreyfus, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4 — Dylan Pham (Mah) def. West Dell, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad-Brady Lau (St) def. Charlie Diebel-Brennan Eitel, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 — Sam Spivey-Brady Benning (St) def. Harlan Molitor-Aidan Wald, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 3 — Bo McBride-Anthony Zillmer (St) def. Stefan Hammerschmidt-Zach Burge, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.
Stillwater 4, Forest Lake 3
At Oak Park Heights, doubles depth help lift the Ponies to a 4-3 Suburban East Conference victory over Forest Lake on Tuesday, May 3 at SAHS.
Carter Magistad and Brady Benning provided points for Stillwater at first and second singles, but Eli Nelson lost in three sets at the third spot and Brennan Krenner dropped a close match at fourth singles.
Forest Lake’s Henry Kerkow and Evan Dzurik held off Anthony Zillmer and Sam Spivey at first doubles, but the Ponies won comfortably at second and third doubles. Brady Lau and West Dell posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Braden Anderson and Carson Bowes. Nate Dreyfus and Bo McBride added a 6-1, 6-3 win for Stillwater at third doubles.
Stillwater 4, Forest Lake 3
Singles
No. 1 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Malachi McKinnon, 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2 — Brady Benning (St) def. Frank Kerkow, NA.
No. 3 — Soren Williams (FL) def. Eli Nelson, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6.
No. 4 — Adam Distler (FL) def. Brennan Krenner, 6-4, 7-6.
Doubles
No. 1 — Henry Kerkow-Evan Dzurik (FL) def. Anthony Zillmer-Sam Spivey, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 — Brady Lau-West Dell (St) def. Braden Anderson-Carson Bowes, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Nate Dreyfus-Bo McBride (St) def. Joey Leagjeld-Declan Johnson, 6-1, 6-3.
Stillwater 7, Irondale 0
At New Brighton, the Ponies did not drop a set while dispatching the Knights 7-0 in a conference dual meet on Thursday, April 28 at Irondale High School.
The closest match of the day came at first doubles, where Brady Lau and Brady Bennins held off Jeremia Bernard and Puna Ekka for a 7-5, 6-2 victory.
Stillwater 7, Irondale 0
Singles
No. 1 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Michael Sipahimalani, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Erik Olson, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 — Eli Nelson (St) def. Josh Dickenson, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4 — Brennan Krenner (St) def. Harry Breheim, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Brady Lau-Brady Benning (St) def. Jeremia Bernard-Puna Ekka, 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2 — Anthony Zillmer-Sam Spivey (St) def. Gabriel Hart-Liam Stone, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 — West Dell-Nate Dreyfus (St) def. Qikai Lin-Conor Stone, 6-1, 6-0.
