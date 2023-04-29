MAHTOMEDI — One the heels of consecutive Suburban East Conference victories, the Stillwater boys tennis team fell to section rival Mahtomedi 4-3 in a nonconference dual meet on Wednesday, April 26 at Mahtomedi High School.
Stillwater (3-1 SEC, 3-2) swept all three doubles matches, but could not keep pace with the Zephyrs and their strong singles line-up.
“Mahtomedi still has those four extremely strong players that make it awfully tough to get a singles point off of them,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said. “The boys played hard and well, but we couldn’t break through in the singles. We were, however, able to sweep the singles in straight sets so our depth is encouraging.”
Carter Magistad and Logan Liveringhouse cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory for the Ponies at first doubles. Oren Hamilton and Garin Warner followed with a 6-2, 6-3 win at second doubles while Nate Dreyfus and West Dell also won comfortably 6-3, 6-0 at the third spot.
Mahtomedi, meanwhile, lost just four games combined in four singles matches.
At St. Paul, Brady Benning, Brady Lau, Dustin Jurca and Logan Liveringhouse each posted singles victories to help send the Ponies to a 7-0 triumph over the Raiders in a conference dual meet on Tuesday, April 25 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
Stillwater also breezed through the doubles matches, losing just five games total in three matches.
At Oak Park Heights, bolstered by three-set victories at second singles and first doubles, the Ponies pulled away for a 6-1 SEC victory over Forest Lake on Monday, April 24 at Stillwater Area High School.
Brady Benning dropped the first set of his match against Forest Lake’s Frank Kerkow at second singles before climbing back for a 3-6, 6-1, 10-5 victory. Stillwater’s Logan Liveringhouse and Dustin Jurca also prevailed in three sets while holding off Braden Anderson and Tucker Pedersen 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 at No. 1 doubles.
The Ponies swept the doubles matches and claimed three of four points in the singles, led by Carter Magistad with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Malachi McKinnon at first singles. McKinnon was a state singles qualifier a year ago.
