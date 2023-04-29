MAHTOMEDI — One the heels of consecutive Suburban East Conference victories, the Stillwater boys tennis team fell to section rival Mahtomedi 4-3 in a nonconference dual meet on Wednesday, April 26 at Mahtomedi High School.

Stillwater (3-1 SEC, 3-2) swept all three doubles matches, but could not keep pace with the Zephyrs and their strong singles line-up.

