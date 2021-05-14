ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater boys tennis team capped a busy stretch with its third consecutive victory, a 6-1 Suburban East Conference triumph over the Raiders on Wednesday, May 12 at Roseville Area High School.
The win settles the Ponies (7-2 SEC, 10-3) into third place in the conference standings, with the team’s only losses coming against East Ridge (8-1) and reigning state champion Mounds View (9-0).
“It has been a busy week for us, but three-for-three always feels good,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Stillwater swept all three doubles matches against the Raiders, but they were competitive at all three spots. Peter Quinn and Eli Nelson recorded a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 win for the Ponies at first doubles while Brady Lau and Anthony Zillmer prevailed 6-3, 6-4 at the second spot. At third doubles, Stillwater’s Sam Spivey and A.J. Fierro outlasted Eric Lo and Tom Park 7-6, 3-6, (10-4).
Stillwater won in straight sets at the first three singles spots, but Jackson Barnes notched the only point for the Raiders with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Gabe Jahnke at No. 4 singles.
“Roseville was a good challenge from a solid conference opponenth,” Kahl said. “Once against, first through three singles put us in good position. Doubles had some tighter matches, though we were able to come out on top in all three.”
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in a tournament at St. Paul Harding on Saturday, May 15 and the Section 4AA team tournament will begin the week of May 24.
Stillwater 6, Roseville 1
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Cathal Mee, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Pedro DeFillipp Vanucci, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. Louie Arntzen, 6-0, 6-2
No. 4 — Jackson Barnes (Ros) def. Gabe Jahnke, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Peter Quinn-Eli Nelson (St) def. Caleb Duque-Paul Taton, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
No. 2 — Brady Lau-Anthony Zillmer (St) def. Tommy Etten-Andrew Barnes, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 3 — Sam Spivey-A.J. Fierro (St) def. Eric Lo-Tom Park, 7-6, 3-6, (10-4).
Stillwater 5, MP Academy 2
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies won handily in the first three singles matches and also claimed two doubles points to defeat Mounds Park Academy 5-2 in a nonconference dual meet on Tuesday, May 11 at Stillwater Area High School. The Panthers are ranked No. 2 in the Class A state rankings.
“It was a good challenging match,” Ponies coach Dave Kahl said.
Stillwater won in straight sets with Dylan Magistad, Carter Magistad and Levi Bydlon at first, second and third singles. MPA’s Michael Mairs prevented the sweep with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Brady Benning at fourth singles.
The Panthers added another point at first doubles, but Stillwater claimed two of three doubles points. Anthony Zillmer and Brady Lau posted a 6-3, 3-6, (10-6) win at the second spot while Sam Spivey and Eli Nelson added a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win at third doubles.
“Strong performances from singles set us up nicely and third doubles was able to get the clinching fourth point,” Kahl said.
Stillwater 5, Mounds Park Academy 2
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Evan Fraser, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Garrett Webb, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. Mario Larsen, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4 — Michael Mairs (MPA) def. Brady Benning, 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Henry Fisher-Alex Vue (MPA) def. Peter Quinn-Gabe Jahnke, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 2 — Anthony Zillmer-Brady Lau (St) def. Diego Valverde-Tanner Gastrazaro, 6-3, 3-6, (10-6).
No. 3 — Sam Spivey-Eli Nelson (St) def. Sean Park-Aleshay Somaipajula, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3).
Stillwater 7, Hastings 0
At Hastings, the Ponies did not lose a single point in the first three singles matches and did not drop a set while cruising to a 7-0 nonconference victory over Hastings on Monday, May 10 at Hastings High School.
Dylan Magistad, Carter Magistad and Levi Bydlon each blanked their opponents to pace Stillwater’s strong singles lineup.
Stillwater 7, Hastings 0
Singles
No. 1 — Dylan Magistad (St) def. Brady Zak, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Carter Magistad (St) def. Michael Johnson, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Levi Bydlon (St) def. Ryan Fagnant, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Brady Lau (St) def. Caleb Teegarden, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Peter Quinn-Gabe Jahnke (St) def. Eric Barber-Charlie Scharr, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Sam Spivey-Eli Nelson (St) def. Henry Aschemann-William Matzek, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3 — Bo McBride-Brady Benning (St) def. Brady Teegarden-Devon Yang, 6-2, 6-0.
Mounds View 7, Stillwater 0
At Arden Hills, sixth-ranked Mounds View was too strong while posting a 7-0 victory to snap a four-match conference winning streak for the Ponies on Thursday, May 6 at Mounds View High School.
Mounds View junior Bjorn Swenson is the top-ranked individual in Class AA and he led the way for the Mustangs with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Dylan Magistad at first singles. Mounds View did not lose a game in victories at second and third singles.
Mounds View 7, Stillwater 0
Singles
No. 1 — Bjorn Swenson (MV) def. Dylan Magistad, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 — Christo Alex (MV) def. Carter Magistad, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Emmanuel Alex (MV) def. Levi Bydlon, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 — Nolan Jones (MV) def. Brady Benning, 6-4, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 — Luke Turkington-Josh Lange (MV) def. Peter Quinn-Gabe Jahnke, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 — Peter Culp-Siddarth Sharma (MV) def. Brady Lau-Eli Nelson, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 — Yatharth Sharma-Philip Apel (MV) def. Sam Spivey-A.J. Fierro, 6-4, 6-3.
